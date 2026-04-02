Fixtures

Double Gameweek 33 confirmed for up to eight teams

2 April 2026 65 comments
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We now have a clearer picture of the situation in Double Gameweek 33/Blank Gameweek 34, after a number of matches were provisionally rescheduled on Thursday afternoon.

The Premier League confirmed that the clubs that win their FA Cup quarter-finals this weekend will blank in Gameweek 34, as expected.

But they also revealed that the matches will move into Gameweek 33, creating ‘doubles’ for up to eight Premier League teams, with a minimum of four.

Simply put, any team that reaches the FA Cup semi-finals (and their Gameweek 34 opponent) will have a Double Gameweek 33, followed by a Blank Gameweek 34.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 POTENTIAL SCENARIOS

Double Gameweek 33 for…
If Arsenal beat Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finalsArsenal (mci + NEW)
Newcastle (BOU + ars)
If Chelsea beat Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finalsChelsea (MUN + bha)
Brighton (tot + CHE)
If Man City beat Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finalsMan City (ARS + bur)
Burnley (nfo + MCI)
If Liverpool beat Man City in the FA Cup quarter-finalsLiverpool (eve + CRY)
C Palace (WHU + liv)     
If West Ham beat Leeds in the FA Cup quarter-finalsWest Ham (cry + EVE)
Everton (LIV + whu)
If Leeds beat West Ham in the FA Cup quarter-finalsLeeds (WOL + bou)
Bournemouth (new + LEE)

Crucially, today’s announcement means that we’ll know exactly who will ‘blank’ and ‘double’ this weekend, well before the Gameweek 32 deadline on Friday 10 April, allowing us to plan that little bit earlier than expected.

INSTANT REACTION

Not many of us were expecting Double Gameweek 33 to be quite so big, with eight teams likely playing twice.

If Arsenal and Chelsea progress to the FA Cup semi-finals as expected, it would cause maximum chaos, with all of the Gameweek 33 ‘doublers’ set to blank the following week.

Many FPL managers have a Bench Boost burning a hole in their pocket, and after Thursday’s announcement, it’s a huge opportunity to use it in Double Gameweek 33.

Ideally, you’d set it up with a Gameweek 32 Wildcard, followed by a Gameweek 34 Free Hit.

For those without the Bench Boost chip, a Gameweek 33 Wildcard/Gameweek 34 Free Hit could make sense.

Also, it’s important to keep in mind that Manchester City’s home match against Crystal Palace, which was postponed in Gameweek 31 due to the EFL Cup final, still needs to be rescheduled.

That ‘should’ result in another Double Gameweek further down the line for those clubs, which could be good for managers who still have their Triple Captain chip left.

price change predictions

65 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    3 days, 6 hours ago

    Evening all.Is Gabriel injured?

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    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      3 days, 6 hours ago

      Arteta’s special - 11 players with “injuries”.
      They will all be miraculously fine come next GW.

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 days, 6 hours ago

    Where's Neale? Why is he always off when massive FPL news drops?

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 days, 6 hours ago

      Actually this article is absolutely spot on. That's the clearest the doubles/blanks have been explained to me all season.

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      3 days, 6 hours ago

      He's probably feeling lonely with you chatting shite here on FFS.

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  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 days, 6 hours ago

    Hang on, I think this article has got it all wrong! Only up to 4 doubles in 33!

    https://x.com/talha_nadeem_90/status/2039761830227165223

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      3 days, 6 hours ago

      4 doubles is 8 teams?

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 days, 6 hours ago

        You're right!

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  4. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    3 days, 6 hours ago

    Nice to have this information.

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  5. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    3 days, 6 hours ago

    There might be a caveat to that 33 news. As I understand it Crystal Palace vs West Ham is scheduled currently for Monday 20th April - but it states subject to participation in FA Cup. Now this actually comes from two avenues in that West Ham could advance themselves in the cup and force it to move but also Liverpool could and they are due to play Palace in 34. Clearly that Monday fixture cannot stay where it is if there is to be a midweek game scheduled for either Palace or West Ham but what hasn't been explained yet is where it would go if it had to be moved. One would presume backwards into the weekend would be logical but until that is explicitly stated we can't categorically say that Palace or West Ham will double.

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 days, 5 hours ago

      Can you ask Ben Crellin this on Twitter?

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      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 days, 5 hours ago

        Is Ben not talking to you either?!

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  6. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    3 days, 6 hours ago

    The West Ham Vs Leeds fixture ramifications going in there is the most surprising. Good, I hopefully can have Jarrod Bowen and maybe some Everton players!

    Don't want Leeds and Bournemouth to double, way more boring!

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    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      3 days, 6 hours ago

      See above. Its surprising because of that Monday night fixture which can't stay where it is realistically. Probably just moves to the Sunday? If it can't and there may well be logistical reasons, policing in London etc reasons then they might not have a game on the weekend of 33, Palace won't be able to do a Saturday due to being in Florence the Thursday night before the weekend.

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        3 days, 6 hours ago

        Well absolutely, why it wasn't predicted to go there. We were just discussing that on Az and Sam's YouTube stream earlier.

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  7. Tripswich
      3 days, 6 hours ago

      Arsenal Newcastle Chelsea Brighton all pretty rough double gw fixtures.

      Which players to pick from these teams?

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    • PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      3 days, 5 hours ago

      Interesting article. Thank you.

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    • Mighty Duck
      • 1 Year
      3 days, 5 hours ago

      So, no any 'staying-within GW34' fixtures? Why was so much talking about that then?

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    • Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 days, 4 hours ago

      Got all my chips left. I might play WC on Sunday night

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    • Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      3 days, 4 hours ago

      Has anyone looked at what a likely FH BGW34 team might look like? Sounds pretty crappy to me. I've taken Arsenal and Chelsea's fixtures off the table as that ain't happening, and I can't see a world where Liverpool win at City personally either given its City's only realistic remaining trophy to chase and they are a much better team than Liverpool this season.

      FUL-AVL
      BOU-LEE or WHU-EVE
      MUN-BRE
      LIV-CRY
      SUN-NFO
      WOL-TOT

      That is a very grim looking gameweek considering everyone will own Bruno and cap him regardless of strategy. Can we play 5-5-0 this week? I don't like the look of any of those striker options.

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      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        3 days, 4 hours ago

        You probably just pick Bowen if they do go out and hope for the defcons I guess. 451 or 541. Battle of the cleans and defcons.

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      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 days, 3 hours ago

        A FH is whatever. You try your best with what fixtures there are.

        The better question to ask is if you DON'T FH what sort of team can you cobble together? And the answer to that for me is pretty much rubbish therefore FH is preferable.

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        1. Blueberg
          • 10 Years
          3 days, 3 hours ago

          Exactly, looks like the best time to use the FH to me too for this reason.

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        2. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          2 days, 18 hours ago

          For sure it would be awful and it would also prevent you attacking 33 fully. What I'm seeing is 34 will probably come down to the luck factor of which defences clean and which don't as there are no standout attackers really bar Bruno. That could be very swingy you might get some going a certain way and getting no cleans while another goes all in on two defences and hits the jackpot

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      3. Onz
        • 8 Years
        3 days, 1 hour ago

        Assuming a City win v Liverpool, I have 6 starters for the first Blank, WC and FH still available, but the prospect of using one or the other for this fixture run is not high on the priority list. 3xC on the first double, also not ideal given the fixtures, a hold on that as well. Banking a few FT's ( and hiding behind the sofa )seems to be the plan.

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    • NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      3 days, 1 hour ago

      Quiet round here. Not long until the pesky casuals inundate the forum with WC32 teams though, will get busy!

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        3 days, 1 hour ago

        Traffic should increase on Saturday.

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        1. NZREDS
          • 12 Years
          3 days, 1 hour ago

          Yeah bigtime

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    • _Greg
      • 16 Years
      3 days, 1 hour ago

      I'll give you a RMWCT, based on City and West Ham winning.

      Hermansen Pickford
      Tarko Gabriel Timber Nunes O'Reilly
      Saka Bruno G Gordon KDH Bruno F
      Welbeck Bowen Haaland

      6 penalty takers in there if Milner is off the pitch.

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      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        2 days, 18 hours ago

        I wouldnt be at all confident of Welbz getting two games in quick succession. I also think people aren't looking enough (appreciate its fresh news) at some of those fixture runs around/before 33 for Arsenal and Liverpool especially being in CL action, they have to rotate somewhere. The blank being created is for an FA Cup Semi Final and realistically there will be no gimmee there at that stage of the competition so that isnt necessarily the game to rotate in.

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        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          2 days, 18 hours ago

          I guess what I'm saying here is you're probably safer taking some of the guys out of europe and who go out of the cup so no fixture after the double for certainty of mins in 33

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    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 days, 53 mins ago

      The only chip I have left is FH. I'm so screwed.

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      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        3 days, 33 mins ago

        10-0

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      2. Fitzy.
        • 14 Years
        2 days, 21 hours ago

        Nice FPL management...

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      3. Funkyav
        • 16 Years
        2 days, 14 hours ago

        poor FPL management right there

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      4. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 13 hours ago

        Time to update username then.

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      5. Blueberg
        • 10 Years
        2 days, 3 hours ago

        That was silly.

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    • Esalman
      • 16 Years
      3 days, 14 mins ago

      Anyone has a GW32 WC template?

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        2 days, 20 hours ago

        Yes

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      2. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        2 days, 19 hours ago

        Sheep.

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    • rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      2 days, 23 hours ago

      Price changes 3 April

      No rises

      Falls: Marc Guiu 4.0, Ramsay 3.7

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 23 hours ago

        Ramsay Bolton hasn't been the same ever since that thing happened.

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        1. _Greg
          • 16 Years
          2 days, 19 hours ago

          https://youtu.be/eJptaHqta1Q?si=UCzyzFMEfIzdJLX6

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    • Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      2 days, 21 hours ago

      With no WC or any players from Everton west ham Bournemouth Leeds that last game isn't ideal for dgw 33

      If two of arsenal/Chelsea/city lose anyone contemplating FH 33?

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      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        2 days, 20 hours ago

        Contemplating. Also have TC. Need to have a better idea of fixtures.

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      2. Conners
        • 7 Years
        2 days, 16 hours ago

        There's no realistic chance of Arsenal or Chelsea losing you'd think.

        However, if Liverpool beat City and WH beat Leeds, that would alter my chip strategy to FH33 instead of 34 as I'll have 11 starters for 34 and zero WH, Everton, Palace or Brighton players, and just VVD from Liverpool.

        (Thiaw, Pedro, Raya & Gabriel would be my only DGW players otherwise).

        It's a bit of a headache tbh.

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    • SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      2 days, 20 hours ago

      69k OR with all chips remaining. Top 10k finish possible?

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        2 days, 19 hours ago

        I think you should be disappointed if you fail.

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      2. Bluetiger1
        • 3 Years
        2 days, 17 hours ago

        yes

        whats been your secret to success during this hard season

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    • WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 days, 20 hours ago

      A very sad day today. After seven years of medical training, hard work, and sacrifice, a very good friend of mine has been fired after one minor indiscretion.
      He slept with one of his patients and can now no longer work in the profession. What a waste of time, effort, training, and money.
      A genuinely nice guy and a brilliant veterinarian.

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      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        2 days, 19 hours ago

        Gotta look after those horses.

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        1. Deulofail
          • 10 Years
          2 days, 17 hours ago

          I sense foal play

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          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            2 days, 17 hours ago

            He’s had a mare.

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            1. Conners
              • 7 Years
              2 days, 16 hours ago

              I'm not surprised he wasn't in the profession furlong.

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      2. Salan
        • 16 Years
        2 days, 18 hours ago

        Deserved. Sleeping with patient is not a nice and brilliant act. Taking advantage of the trust from patient is a dangerous and disgusting behaviour.

        He should be banned not only from his profession, but also all other professions in similar situation, e.g. Teacher, Doctor etc.

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        1. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          2 days, 18 hours ago

          Certainly banned from farming.

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        2. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          2 days, 17 hours ago

          Banned from Crufts at a bare minimum

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      3. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 8 Years
        2 days, 17 hours ago

        Lovely stuff.

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      4. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 days, 17 hours ago

        BaaaaAAAAAAAAAAAH!

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      5. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        2 days, 17 hours ago

        Tbf, she was a fox

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    • Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 17 hours ago

      Dear Fellow FPL Managers,

      Just seen the following post
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/04/02/double-gameweek-33-confirmed-for-up-to-eight-teams?hc_page=1#hc_post_a_comment

      Due to extra chips this season which has made the normal planning out of the way which is the best
      GW32 WC
      GW33 BB (DGW)
      GW34 FH
      GW36/GW37 TC

      Please advise

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      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 17 hours ago

        Which is the best? You've only listed a single option, so go with that.

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    • Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      2 days, 17 hours ago

      Any news what GW dates could be decided for Manchester City v Crystal Palace

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      1. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 days, 17 hours ago

        Almost certainly GW36

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        1. Bluetiger1
          • 3 Years
          2 days, 17 hours ago

          Thanks - really appreciated

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