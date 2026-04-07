Champions League

UCL Fantasy: Matchday 13 final Scout Picks

7 April 2026 27 comments
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The UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns with the quarter-final first legs, which is Matchday 13 for UCL Fantasy managers.

In this Scout Picks article, we select the best options in each position, highlighting the players we think are likeliest to deliver attacking returns, clean sheets, and additional points in the round ahead.

GOALKEEPERS

Arsenal have been exceptional defensively this season, especially when compared to the other top clubs across Europe. The Gunners rank top for clean sheets in both the Premier League and the Champions League, so backing David Raya (€5.5m), even away to Sporting CP, looks like a smart move.

If Raya blanks on Tuesday, then turning to Joan Garcia (€4.4m) from Barcelona makes plenty of sense. The goalkeeper options on Wednesday aren’t particularly convincing, so siding with a cheaper home option could be the way to go. He also frees up funds in attack, which only adds to his appeal.

DEFENDERS

Doubling up on the best defence in the competition feels essential at this stage. With some doubts around the true fitness of Gabriel (€5.7m) (he is technically available, at least), it could be much safer to select fellow centre-back William Saliba (€5.9m). Saliba has less attacking threat than Gabriel, but can still pose a presence from set plays, which Arsenal thrive in.

Arsenal go into the game as clear favourites, but Sporting CP have built a strong reputation at home, as their League Phase performances proved. Even so, Geny Catamo (€5.4m) stands out. He operates in an advanced role despite being listed as a defender, which gives him multiple routes to points.

A home fixture gives PSG the edge over Liverpool, so targeting their attacking full-backs could be an easy decision. Achraf Hakimi (€5.9m) stands out as the best option, especially in the latter stages of competitions. He’s delivered an attacking return in each of his last four Champions League matches, underlining his consistency.

PSG have managed three clean sheets in their previous six matches, so aren’t exactly short of defensive form. With that in mind and considering how inconsistent Liverpool have been, doubling up with Willian Pacho (€5.0m) could prove beneficial.

Budget becomes tight when trying to fit in the top attackers, so finding value at the back is key. Dean Huijsen (€4.5m) of Real Madrid is one of those options. The Spaniard is crucial to the Los Blancos backline and offers ball recovery potential.

MIDFIELDERS

Barcelona racked up more goals than every side apart from Arsenal in the League Phase, and they’ve carried that form forward with seven goals against Newcastle.

Doubling up on their attack looks essential. With Raphinha ruled out, Lamine Yamal (€9.9m) and Fermín López (€6.7m) both stand out. They’ve played key roles for the Catalans and each delivered a 10-point return last time out.

PSG put eight past Chelsea in the round of 16, so backing their frontline at home to a vulnerable Liverpool side makes a lot of sense. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.2m) stands out, especially after back-to-back double-digit hauls in his last two games.

A lack of defensive consistency from either side could make backing a Bayern and Real Madrid midfielder viable. Michael Olise (€8.3m) has been one of the most effective wingers in Europe this season, whilst Federico Valverde (€6.8m) has produced seven goals and three assists in his previous 10 matches, which highlights his excellent form.

FORWARDS

Owning Vinicius Júnior looks strong, but going without Kylian Mbappé (€11.1m) feels far riskier. The Frenchman has already delivered 13 goals, one assist, and three Player of the Match awards, and his consistency makes him one of the standout captaincy options this round.

Real Madrid may have home advantage, but Bayern Munich ranked as the second-best side during the League Phase. They regularly score close to three goals per game, so going without Harry Kane (€10.8m), even away from home, could hurt both rank and mini-league position.

Barcelona remain one of the most dangerous attacking sides in the competition, but they’ve shown clear vulnerabilities at the back. That opens the door for an Atleti forward, and Julián Álvarez (€9.2m) stands out as the most reliable option, especially with penalties in his locker.

UCL MATCHDAY 13 SCOUT PICKS

27 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Is it worth to get Minteh on WC?

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Yes, absolutely!

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      1. OverTinker
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        How???

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          I’m sorry, I wasn’t prepared for follow-up questioning!

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    2. Moon Dog
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        He seems to be competing with Mitoma for a spot on the LW atm. I wouldn't go there.

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      • Conners
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        I don't see the attraction of the Brighton mids, DGW or otherwise.

        None have provided any consistent returns this season.

        Welbeck, Verbruggen and Van Hecke are the only players worth considering. (imho)

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    3. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      That’s a lot of UCL articles one after the other! A bit like ripping a bandaid off real quick! Back to FPL please!

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    4. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      As a Stach and Rodon owner, my plans may be in the mud

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Tar pit I’d say!

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    5. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      I’m thinking of holding the WC for gw 35.
      I’m also chasing 30 points in ML. And my rival likely to WC gw32.
      Thoughts?
      Will FH in 34.
      TC has been used.

      Verbruggen  
      Van Dijk - Gabriel - Thiaw 
      Bruno F - Tavernier - Mbuemo - Rogers - Dango Haaland - Thiago

      Dubravka - Senesi - Andersen - Guiu

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      1. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Meant to say will FH 34

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        1. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          33* ☺️

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          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            What happens in Gw34 then?

            Won't a FH33 be a pretty similar team to a wildcard and BB squad?

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            1. ball c
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              The GW 32 plays in 34 with Haaland on the bench. Guiu will become Bowen in gw 32. He has Wolves and Everton in 32 and 34.
              I will miss out on the bench boost but think I’ll make up for it in 32 with the better team on paper than a lot of wc teams. BB will be used in 36 instead

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    6. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Anderson outscoring DGWers would be funny 😀

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Likely I’d say!

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    7. OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Fixtures moved now

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    8. OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      1. bruggen plus dub or
      2. Bruggen plus petrovic

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Or bruggen plus darlow?

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      2. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        1 with darlow

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    9. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Would you start Tavernier against Arsenal or use the one FT to bring in Bowen (and bench Tavernier)?

      Would leave me with this front 7:

      Bruno F - Mbuemo - Rogers - Dango 
      Bowen - Haaland - Thiago

      Plan is to FH in 33 and WC in 35 as I have a good gw 32 team and chasing.

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    10. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Keep the UCL articles coming. It'sgreat work from the scouts. Thank you FFS

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    11. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Think I'm set on FH33, WC35, BB36 given my team. I have moved on Ekitike for Bowen this week already.

      GTG?

      Dubravka
      Gabriel / VVD / Munoz
      KDH / Fernandes / Rogers / Gordon
      Haaland / Bowen / Thiago

      Sanchez / Mukiele / Wilson / Hill

      1 FT, 3.7 ITB

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      1. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Good choice.. I am doing the same. See comment above

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    12. EWH2020
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      All chips remaining and 32 team looks very strong.

      Quite like the look WC33, FH34, BB35, TC36

      Not seen it really talked about. Anyone looking at this option?

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      1. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Could work well if you like me have trouble fielding 11 in GW34. I'm also considering FH33, WC34, BB35 and TC36. Will have to sit down and work out the permutations.

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    13. New article
      RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/04/07/fpl-double-gameweek-33-fixtures-officially-confirmed

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