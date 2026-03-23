FPL

What to look out for before the FPL Gameweek 32 deadline

23 March 2026 13 comments
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We’ve just entered a much quieter period in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), with international football, followed by the FA Cup and European club competitions, set to take prominence.

Although the Gameweek 32 action won’t get underway until 10 April, plenty will happen between now and then to alter the FPL landscape, which we’ll round up below.

FA CUP QUARTER-FINALS: HOW IT WILL AFFECT BLANK GAMEWEEK 34

The FA Cup quarter-finals will be played over the first weekend of April, with the Gameweek 32 deadline set to follow shortly after (10 April).

There are three matches pencilled in for Saturday 4 April, with the last quarter-final scheduled for Sunday 5 April.

These quarter-final ties have to be settled on the day, potentially using extra-time and penalties.

As you might already know, Gameweek 34 clashes with the FA Cup semi-final weekend, so any team that reaches the last four will have their scheduled Premier League fixture postponed.

Consequently, that will then inform us who could then ‘double’.

Here’s where we stand right now:

GW34 Premier League fixtureStatusMatch will be postponed if the following occurs:Bookies’ odds of postponementWill it definitely be a blank if the match is postponed?
Brighton v ChelseaPossible blankIf Chelsea beat Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals91.3%No
Arsenal v NewcastlePossible blankIf Arsenal beat Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals88.1%Yes
Burnley v Man CityPossible blankIf Man City beat Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals66.2%No
West Ham v EvertonPossible blankIf West Ham beat Leeds in the FA Cup quarter-finals55.8%No
Bournemouth v LeedsPossible blankIf Leeds beat West Ham in the FA Cup quarter-finals44.2%No
Liverpool v C PalacePossible blankIf Liverpool beat Man City in the FA Cup quarter-finals33.8%Yes
Fulham v Aston VillaOn
Man Utd v BrentfordOn
Sunderland v Nottm ForestOn
Wolves v SpursOn
Maximum number of postponements: 4
Minimum number of postponements: 2

However, ‘postponed’ does not necessarily mean a ‘blank’ for the teams in question.

Any postponed league matches could yet stay in Gameweek 34 (i.e. move to the midweek after it) if both affected teams are not involved in/out of Europe.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 TO BE CONFIRMED?

FPL Gameweek 26 Scout Picks: Four ‘doublers’ included

… but if that’s not possible, the postponed matches will likely move to Double Gameweek 33/36 (probably the former).

Last year, the FA Cup semi-finalists/Blank Gameweek 34 fixtures were confirmed on Sunday 30 March.

The fixture rescheduling announcement that confirmed the related Double Gameweek 33 was made four days later, on Thursday 3 April. This provided the affected club and its fans with 19-20 days’ notice.

However, it’s likely this time that we’ll get the double announcements much closer to the FA Cup weekend, potentially on Monday 6 April.

Therefore, while we don’t currently know who blanks and doubles, we should have clarity on this by the Gameweek 32 deadline.

EUROPEAN QUARTER-FINALS

Which Gameweeks could be affected by the Champions League and Europa League

Away from the Blank/Double Gameweek implications, there’s the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League quarter-final first legs.

From Tuesday 7 April to Thursday 9 April, five Premier League teams will be in action, all at 20:00 BST.

As previously noted, the Gameweek 32 deadline is on Friday 10 April.

  • Tuesday 7 April: Sporting v Arsenal (Champions League)
  • Wednesday 8 April: PSG v Liverpool (Champions League)
  • Thursday 9 April: Bologna v Aston Villa, Porto v Nottingham Forest (both Europa League), Crystal Palace v Fiorentina (Conference League)

It’s anticipated that all these teams will send out strong line-ups in Europe, so there could well be injuries picked up, which could then impact their starting prospects in Gameweek 32, especially with the second legs of these ties scheduled for the following week.

Will Hugo Ekitike (£9.3m) be able to start in a Wednesday-Saturday-Tuesday sequence, with the middle match being the home encounter with Fulham in Gameweek 32? Additionally, there is an FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City to consider prior to that run:

MARCH INTERNATIONALS

how-to-navigate-the-international-break

The upcoming internationals will obviously have concluded by the Gameweek 32 deadline, but these fixtures could bring fresh injuries, potentially affecting plans.

Indeed, we’ve already seen the likes of Alisson Becker (£5.4m), William Saliba (£6.1m), Dan Ballard (£4.7m), Eberechi Eze (£7.2m), Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) and Benjamin Sesko (£7.4m) withdraw from their respective international squads.

Although some of these withdrawals won’t lead to significant issues, given all of the above, holding fire on transfers/chips and waiting to see what happens may be advisable.

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13 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    I was happy with a 59 point GW without having to use a chip.

    I now have 3 chips remaining (wc, fh, bb) however and have no idea what to do this week.

    With 1FT & 2.1 ITB, I'm currently on:

    Raya (Dubravka)
    Gabriel Dalot Virgil
    Enzo Gordon Dango Bruno(c)
    JP Haaland Thiago

    Subs: Wilson Richards Hill

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  2. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    What's the WC template looking like?

    Raya
    Gabriel VVD OReilly
    Semenyo Gordon Bruno Rice Wilson
    JP Thiago

    Something to that effect?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      You have to add BB players to template.

      Open Controls
  3. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Alderete hit DEFCON but they couldn’t add the points because it was too late for FPL to change

    Not fair. GW38 will be carnage lol

    Open Controls
    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      GW38 will be fair at least with everyone having the same cutoff. Its an easy fix for the game I'd assume, just lock in scores for the games on the day they happen.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        If something like this can repeatedly happen with defcons already being as subjective as they are, then it’s probably not good for it to be in the game

        Open Controls
  4. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Pretty set on hitting the WC this week, especially since I have all chips left. But it got me thinking if the blank games might be doubled in some other GW rather than 33?
    Might just wait to press the button before the doubles are confirmed in 10 or so days time.

    Open Controls
    1. fusen
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I don't see the point in activating it unless you have a low value team and are worried about not being able to afford the team you are aiming for.

      I'll probably WC if it makes sense to with the doubles but I'm not activating until all of the info comes out as to what is happening.

      Open Controls
  5. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Don't own Alderate, but i have been vehemnetly agaainst this defonc thing all along.

    Open Controls
  6. fusen
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Has anyone looked into whether 'form' should be determined by mean, median or mode of players scores?

    Currently it's the mean and I've always had a nagging feeling that this is a crap way to figure out someone's form as one very good game papers over the cracks of a player who actually will most likely just score 2 points.

    I want a Rice or a Bowen who will keep chipping away at 5 pointers instead of loads of 2s and then hope you have the player and play them when they score a 15.

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      I think its a very valid point but the majority of FPL players wont have the faintest clue what you are talking about.

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pretty sure it’s a mean average over the FPL games played in the previous month period

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Also, it sounds like you want to avoid picks like Morgan Rogers then

        Open Controls

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