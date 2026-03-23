Mbeumo + Sesko injury latest after international withdrawals

And so it begins – the slow withdrawal of players from international duty.

We’re expecting more of these than usual during the March international break, with most countries only contesting friendlies, rather than pivotal World Cup qualifiers.

MBEUMO + SESKO WITHDRAW FROM INTERNATIONAL DUTY

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) and Benjamin Sesko (£7.4m) have both pulled out of their respective national team squads.

United say that Mbeumo has had to withdraw from Cameroon’s squad “as a precaution”, having being substituted in the second half of Friday’s draw with Bournemouth.

The Red Devils add that Sesko will miss Slovenia’s double-header of matches “to ensure that he fully recovers from an issue that United have been carefully managing throughout recent weeks”.

Both players’ nations are, indeed, only contesting friendlies in this break.

The Athletic are among the outlets saying that Michael Carrick should have both players back for Gameweek 32. United’s next match is still a full three weeks away.

Elsewhere in United news, Noussair Mazraoui (£4.9m) has recovered from the illness that saw him miss out in Gameweek 31. He will now join the Morocco camp for their friendlies against Ecuador and Paraguay.