FPL notes: Kroupi on pens + why Bruno was given an assist

Bruno Fernandes’ (£10.2m) superb form continued on Friday, in a lively contest on the south coast.

Here are our Scout Notes from Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United.

WHY BRUNO WAS GIVEN AN ASSIST

Bruno Fernandes delivered in the key moments once more on Friday, as he recorded a 13-point haul at the Vitality Stadium, thanks to a goal and an assist.

Rewarded with the maximum bonus, the Portuguese playmaker racked up six shots and three chances created.

Notably, he’s now produced six double-digit hauls in 10 matches under Michael Carrick.

Bruno scored from the penalty spot to put United in front, before his corner was flicked on by Marcos Senesi (£5.1m) and put into his own net by James Hill (£4.2m).

The assist was awarded to Fernandes because his cross was followed by only a single defensive touch – Senesi’s flick-on – before the goalscoring action.

Had there been two or more defensive touches before the goal was scored, the assist would not have been given, as outlined in the assist rules.

SCOUT: After review, the assist for Manchester United's second goal is awarded to Bruno Fernandes. His deflected pass led to the own goal from James Hill. There was no touch from Harry Maguire before the own goal. https://t.co/DqwiCxS8E1 — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) March 20, 2026

CUNHA SPARK

Fernandes is impossible to ignore right now, but Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) was equally influential on the south coast.

He cleverly won the penalty in the second half, which resulted in Alex Jimenez’s (£4.5m) ninth caution of the campaign, and caused real problems for the Spanish full-back throughout.

Cunha now has attacking returns in three of the last four Gameweeks.

In contrast, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m) has blanked in every match during that period.

He played through the middle again on Friday, but opportunities eluded him once more, and he was eventually replaced by Benjamin Sesko (£7.4m) on 70 minutes.

Prior to the breakthrough, which is when this match really kicked into life, Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m) saved from Amad Diallo (£6.2m), Cunha and Fernandes.

The Bournemouth shot-stopper has now made 94 saves (Svs) this season, the second-most of any goalkeeper:

MAGUIRE BAN: HOW MANY MATCHES WILL HE MISS?

Shortly after Hill’s own goal, Maguire gave away a penalty and was sent off for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO).

It’s just a one-match ban for him, so he’ll be suspended for Gameweek 32.

Maguire did at least bank defensive contribution (DefCon) points on Friday, the only player from either team to do so, which helped offset the minus points.

IRAOLA ON HIS PENALTY TAKERS

Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.7m) found the net for Bournemouth, even though he started the match on the bench.

The youngster, who was dropped in favour of Amine Adli (£5.4m), unexpectedly stepped up to slam home a second-half penalty, whipping it into the bottom corner in style.

Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m), who had successfully converted Bournemouth’s last two penalties against Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United earlier this season, was on the pitch when Kroupi stepped up, which only added to the intrigue.

Penalty taker Result Were Tavernier + Kroupi on the pitch? Eli Junior Kroupi (GW31) Scored Yes Marcus Tavernier (GW22) Scored Yes Marcus Tavernier (GW12) Scored Yes

Above: Bournemouth’s last three penalties in 2025/26

In his post-match interview with the BBC, Andoni Iraola was asked if it was decided before the game that Kroupi was his penalty taker.

“No, at the end, both were in charge, and you know Tav and Junior Kroupi, when we’ve had penalties before, I think the last two, Tav decided to shoot it, this was of course for Junior. “I think Junior is a bigger specialist and you know, even in training I can see he is a great finisher and doesn’t get nervous. “I think it’s a lovely finish, we’ll see now if we have more, I hope we have more penalties so we can discuss and take decisions but I think Tav and Junior have dealt really well, not only with this one but with the last one’s we’ve had.” Andoni Iraola on his penalty takers

Elsewhere, quite a few of Bournemouth’s attacks came down Rayan’s (£5.6m) flank on Friday.

The Brazilian, who has started every league match since his full debut, looked in the mood in the early stages, dragging an early shot wide, before letting fly with a low driven effort towards the bottom corner, which was saved by the impressive Senne Lammens (£5.0m).

But it was Ryan Christie (£4.9m) who eventually popped with the equaliser, delivering his first attacking return since Gameweek 8.