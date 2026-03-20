Bournemouth v Man Utd team news: Kroupi + Sesko subs, Mbeumo starts

Blank Gameweek 31 gets underway at the Vitality Stadium, where Bournemouth host Manchester United.

Andoni Iraola’s side are currently on a 10-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, but United have turned a corner under Michael Carrick, too. They have won seven, drawn one and lost only one of their nine games since his appointment.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Michael Carrick opts for an unchanged line-up.

It means Benjamin Sesko again has to settle for a place on the bench, despite finding the net against Aston Villa last weekend.

Bryan Mbeumo will continue playing through the middle, with Bruno Fernandes providing support as a No 10.

Despite Carrick suggesting that Noussair Mazraoui had a decent chance of featuring, he misses out, having been unable to train earlier in the week because of illness.

Andoni Iraola makes two changes to his Bournemouth side.

Alex Jimenez and Amine Adli both earn recalls, so Adam Smith and Eli Junior Kroupi drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Christie, Scott, Rayan, Tavernier, Adli, Evanilson

Subs: Mandas, Brooks, Gannon-Doak, Smith, Diakite, Kroupi, Unal, Toth, Milosavljevic

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo

Subs: Bayindir, Fredricson, Heaven, Malacia, Mount, T Fletcher, Ugarte, Sesko, Zirkzee