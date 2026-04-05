Scout Notes

FPL notes: Gabriel, Saka + Rice injury latest, Odegaard returns

5 April 2026 29 comments
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So, then, no Double Gameweek 33 – or Double Gameweek of any variety in the run-in – for Arsenal.

A shock defeat to Southampton on Saturday night means the Gunners’ Gameweek 34 against Newcastle United goes ahead as planned.

Having already looked at the Black/Double Gameweek implications, now we focus on some other talking points from the game at St Mary’s.

SOUTHAMPTON 2-1 ARSENAL

  • Goal: Gyokeres
  • Assist: Havertz
  • Arsenal XI: Kepa, White, Mosquera, Gabriel (Saliba 73), Lewis-Skelly (Calafiori 60), Norgaard, Odegaard (Madueke 60), Dowman, Havertz (Zubimendi 78), Martinelli, Jesus (Gyokeres 60).

GABRIEL INJURY WORRY

It was a mostly second-string Arsenal side that took to the field at St Mary’s.

One of the few regulars who made Mikel Arteta’s starting XI was Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m).

The Brazilian was a little bit of a surprise inclusion, what with a double-header against Sporting and a Gameweek 32 clash with Bournemouth to come over the next 11 days. He had also withdrawn from the Brazil squad with a knee issue. Maybe it was needs must, with so many other defensive options out.

Any questions over whether that knee niggle was a legitimate issue or ‘international break-itis’ were seemingly answered in the second half. Gabriel hit the deck 70 minutes in, and was taken off soon after.

The centre-half was holding his knee before his withdrawal, and was later pictured icing it.

“I don’t know, I think he felt something – I don’t know exactly what it is. We’re going to have to assess him – but obviously when a player is asking to be substituted, it’s never good news.” – Mikel Arteta on subbing Gabriel

The good news: Arsenal have another fixture to come before Bournemouth. If Gabriel features against Sporting on Tuesday, that will hopefully provide a steer for Gameweek 32. We certainly don’t want to be relying on the cryptic Arteta for an update on Friday…

FOUR DE-FLAGGED

There was better news on the fitness front, at least.

Another four of the dozen Gunners who were flagged as doubts appeared at St Mary’s.

William Saliba (£6.1m), Martin Zubimendi (£5.1m) and Noni Madueke (£6.8m) made swift recoveries to appear as substitutes. All three had withdrawn from their national team squads over the March break.

And making his first appearance since February was Martin Odegaard (£7.8m), who got through an hour.

SAKA, RICE + TROSSARD LATEST

Seven others missed out. Long-term absentee Mikel Merino (£5.4m) was one, while Piero Hincapie (£5.1m) and Eberechi Eze (£7.2m) may be unavailable for a little while based on what Arteta said on Friday.

Jurrien Timber (£6.3m), Leandro Trossard (£6.6m), Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) and Declan Rice (£7.3m) were the other absentees.

Arteta had said on Friday that Timber was “in contention”, but he failed to appear.

As for the other three, all international break withdrawals, Arteta was asked if they could be back for Sporting on Tuesday.

“I hope that we can recover some of the players that we are missing. As quick as we can do that, the stronger we are going to be.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice

WHITE + JESUS POOR AS DOWMAN AGAIN OUTSHINES SENIOR PLAYERS

Of Saturday’s starting XI, you’d say only Gabriel and Odegaard were part of the usual first XI. Even then, there’s an argument to say an in-form Eze is ahead of the Norwegian playmaker right now.

So, the team that faces Bournemouth next weekend should be very different to the side we saw at St Mary’s – although injuries will likely mean or two second-stringers face the Cherries.

The good news for Timber is that positional rival Ben White (£5.1m) had a stinker. Having already misjudged a header for Leo Scienza’s missed big chance, the newly recalled England international was culpable for Saints’ opener.

And Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m) would have been content to see Gabriel Jesus (£6.4m) serve up his latest anonymous performance from the start. The Swede replaced Jesus on the hour and was soon on the scoresheet, finishing well from Kai Havertz‘s (£7.3m) cut-back.

The likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.0m) were unsurprisingly rusty, while Havertz in midfield left the Gunners looking exposed. Even Gabriel was at it, setting up another good Southampton chance with an errant pass.

Outshining all of the seniors, again, was Max Dowman (£4.2m). Not everything came off for the teenager; he ruined one excellent chance on the break with a poor ball. But he was someone who was constantly trying to make things happen, his dribbling and retention generally excellent. He had a game-high seven shots, too, seeing the best of them tipped away by Daniel Peretz.

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29 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 hours, 29 mins ago

    Do you plan to keep Gabriel - if fit - for the run in?

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      15 hours, 28 mins ago

      Of course

      Best defender in the game now

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 hours, 20 mins ago

        With no doubles and Man City in 33, I wonder if many will sell?

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        1. ebb2sparky
          • 15 Years
          15 hours, 18 mins ago

          Assuming he's not injured then I think selling him is the wrong call, particularly if you lose 0.4 (like I would) in the process.

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        2. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          15 hours, 11 mins ago

          He will get defcon in that game and probably get between 4-8 points. Plus as a fan I don’t really want to watch our corners without having him

          I’d rather have Gabriel than bother with Chelsea/Brighton defenders

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            15 hours, 6 mins ago

            Hmmm yeah, he could score from a corner in any game.

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            1. Ignasi M
              • 8 Years
              5 hours, 23 mins ago

              Keep Gabriel, he's Arsenal's main goal threat

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    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      15 hours, 16 mins ago

      Hmmm. Arsenal's wheels wobbling, ongoing injury, two European Cup games imminent promptly followed by a visit to the Etihad. Last 5 fixtures good though.

      Dunno.

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  2. BR510
      15 hours, 3 mins ago

      4FT 6.9 itb

      Kelleher Darlow
      Gabriel Konate Hill Alderete Konsa
      Gordon Semenyo Bruno Dango Rayan
      Haaland Barnes Thiago

      Thinking:
      If Leeds win: Dango, Barnes, Konsa to Any mid, Welbeck/DCL, Oreilly
      If West Ham win: Rayan, Barnes, Hill to Any mid, Bowen, O'reilly

      Other suggestions? Cheers

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      1. BR510
          15 hours, 3 mins ago

          No WC - FH, BB

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      2. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        14 hours, 41 mins ago

        Choose one:

        1) Ndaiye (yellow flagged)
        2) Garner
        3) KDH

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        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          14 hours, 6 mins ago

          Garner

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      3. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        14 hours, 21 mins ago

        One of the more intriguing parts of this prolonged break could be Thursday night which may give some indication as to how likely Palace are to progress in europe. If they were to progress it significantly limits options for where the Man City game goes

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      4. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        14 hours, 6 mins ago

        West Ham or Leeds to progress today you reckon?

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        1. _Greg
          • 16 Years
          14 hours, 4 mins ago

          West Ham at home, I'll go West Ham.

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          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            13 hours, 57 mins ago

            Would you much rather a West Ham / Everton double over Bournemouth / Leeds?

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        2. The Polymath
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          13 hours, 55 mins ago

          Leeds, I get the feeling they are going to win the FA Cup, perhaps after beating Southampton in the semi and get an amazing win at the Final against Chelsea

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      5. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        • 9 Years
        14 hours, 2 mins ago

        Have 4FT’s, only FH & BB:

        Sanchez Dubravka
        Gabriel Saliba Virgil Andersen Alderete
        Bruno Mbeumo Rogers Gordon Enzo
        Haaland Thiago DCL

        After Arsenal's result last night, thinking of using FH in GW33, as currently only have 4 with DGW (5 if Leeds win)

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        1. GENERATION X
          • 12 Years
          12 hours, 57 mins ago

          I have exactly the same left. FH33 just makes total sense and I probably have a good enough team for GW32 to get to 5 FTs for GW34 onwards. Will use them to get the best BB36 I can.

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      6. marpy016
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        13 hours, 40 mins ago

        This good enough (to cover GW34) for FH33 and WC35 ?

        Raya
        Gabriel - VVD - Thiaw
        Bruno - Dango - Semenyo - Szob
        Thiago - JP - Ekitike

        Dubravka - Wilson - Senesi - Gudmundsson

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        1. Conners
          • 7 Years
          13 hours, 16 mins ago

          Yes, but you'll have Wilson in the starting 11 as Semenyo has no fixture.

          Also, you'll probably want to start Senesi over Thiaw (provided that Bou/Leeds isn't a blank fixture).

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        2. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          13 hours, 13 mins ago

          You would need to start Wilson & Senesi over Semenyo & JP but you have the major bases covered for GW34. My biggest concern would be no Haaland this GW.

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          1. marpy016
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            12 hours, 46 mins ago

            I could always to a sideways move of JP to Haaland using the spare cash I have

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      7. Ian Davis
        • 16 Years
        13 hours, 27 mins ago

        Which gameweek is the M City vs Palace game most likely to be in?

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      8. Garfield1001
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        13 hours, 23 mins ago

        Has anybody already wildcarded/made transfer and now partly regretting it?

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        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          13 hours, 4 mins ago

          Oh yes

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        2. shirtless
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          12 hours, 28 mins ago

          I hit it last night. Sold Ekitike, VvD and a coupe of others so far brought in Richards, O' Reilly, Haaland and Stach. Decisions to make now on Gab and Rice!

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        3. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          11 hours, 37 mins ago

          Not yet.

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      9. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        12 hours, 50 mins ago

        Been enjoying not thinking about FPL over this break. Don't like these results causing possible rethinking of plans. FPL's feeling like an unpaid job, this season.

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