FPL notes: Gabriel, Saka + Rice injury latest, Odegaard returns

So, then, no Double Gameweek 33 – or Double Gameweek of any variety in the run-in – for Arsenal.

A shock defeat to Southampton on Saturday night means the Gunners’ Gameweek 34 against Newcastle United goes ahead as planned.

Having already looked at the Black/Double Gameweek implications, now we focus on some other talking points from the game at St Mary’s.

SOUTHAMPTON 2-1 ARSENAL

Goal: Gyokeres

Gyokeres Assist : Havertz

: Havertz Arsenal XI: Kepa, White, Mosquera, Gabriel (Saliba 73), Lewis-Skelly (Calafiori 60), Norgaard, Odegaard (Madueke 60), Dowman, Havertz (Zubimendi 78), Martinelli, Jesus (Gyokeres 60).

GABRIEL INJURY WORRY

It was a mostly second-string Arsenal side that took to the field at St Mary’s.

One of the few regulars who made Mikel Arteta’s starting XI was Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m).

The Brazilian was a little bit of a surprise inclusion, what with a double-header against Sporting and a Gameweek 32 clash with Bournemouth to come over the next 11 days. He had also withdrawn from the Brazil squad with a knee issue. Maybe it was needs must, with so many other defensive options out.

Any questions over whether that knee niggle was a legitimate issue or ‘international break-itis’ were seemingly answered in the second half. Gabriel hit the deck 70 minutes in, and was taken off soon after.

The centre-half was holding his knee before his withdrawal, and was later pictured icing it.

“I don’t know, I think he felt something – I don’t know exactly what it is. We’re going to have to assess him – but obviously when a player is asking to be substituted, it’s never good news.” – Mikel Arteta on subbing Gabriel

The good news: Arsenal have another fixture to come before Bournemouth. If Gabriel features against Sporting on Tuesday, that will hopefully provide a steer for Gameweek 32. We certainly don’t want to be relying on the cryptic Arteta for an update on Friday…

FOUR DE-FLAGGED

There was better news on the fitness front, at least.

Another four of the dozen Gunners who were flagged as doubts appeared at St Mary’s.

William Saliba (£6.1m), Martin Zubimendi (£5.1m) and Noni Madueke (£6.8m) made swift recoveries to appear as substitutes. All three had withdrawn from their national team squads over the March break.

And making his first appearance since February was Martin Odegaard (£7.8m), who got through an hour.

SAKA, RICE + TROSSARD LATEST

Seven others missed out. Long-term absentee Mikel Merino (£5.4m) was one, while Piero Hincapie (£5.1m) and Eberechi Eze (£7.2m) may be unavailable for a little while based on what Arteta said on Friday.

Jurrien Timber (£6.3m), Leandro Trossard (£6.6m), Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) and Declan Rice (£7.3m) were the other absentees.

Arteta had said on Friday that Timber was “in contention”, but he failed to appear.

As for the other three, all international break withdrawals, Arteta was asked if they could be back for Sporting on Tuesday.

“I hope that we can recover some of the players that we are missing. As quick as we can do that, the stronger we are going to be.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice

WHITE + JESUS POOR AS DOWMAN AGAIN OUTSHINES SENIOR PLAYERS

Of Saturday’s starting XI, you’d say only Gabriel and Odegaard were part of the usual first XI. Even then, there’s an argument to say an in-form Eze is ahead of the Norwegian playmaker right now.

So, the team that faces Bournemouth next weekend should be very different to the side we saw at St Mary’s – although injuries will likely mean or two second-stringers face the Cherries.

The good news for Timber is that positional rival Ben White (£5.1m) had a stinker. Having already misjudged a header for Leo Scienza’s missed big chance, the newly recalled England international was culpable for Saints’ opener.

And Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m) would have been content to see Gabriel Jesus (£6.4m) serve up his latest anonymous performance from the start. The Swede replaced Jesus on the hour and was soon on the scoresheet, finishing well from Kai Havertz‘s (£7.3m) cut-back.

The likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.0m) were unsurprisingly rusty, while Havertz in midfield left the Gunners looking exposed. Even Gabriel was at it, setting up another good Southampton chance with an errant pass.

Outshining all of the seniors, again, was Max Dowman (£4.2m). Not everything came off for the teenager; he ruined one excellent chance on the break with a poor ball. But he was someone who was constantly trying to make things happen, his dribbling and retention generally excellent. He had a game-high seven shots, too, seeing the best of them tipped away by Daniel Peretz.