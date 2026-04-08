Scout Notes

FPL notes: Gabriel + Rice fit, Raya superb, still no Saka or Timber

8 April 2026 9 comments
Rocky7 Rocky7
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On Tuesday night, Arsenal ended their two-match losing streak with a narrow first-leg victory in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

They did it without Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) or Jurrien Timber (£6.3m), although there was the welcome return of some other familiar faces.

Here, we assess their quarter-final Lisbon win from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

MATCH FACTS

  • RESULT: Sporting CP 0-1 Arsenal
  • GOAL: Havertz
  • ASSIST: Martinelli
  • LINEUP: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard (Havertz 70), Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke (Dowman 76), Gyokeres, Trossard (Martinelli 76)

SAKA + TIMBER MISS OUT AGAIN

FPL notes: Timber injury

When Saka dropped out of the England squad during the international break for a “medical assessment” at his club, people assumed this was a precautionary measure. The Arsenal winger, like Declan Rice (£7.3m) and several others, missed Saturday’s FA Cup defeat at Southampton, but with an expectation that he’d be back to face Sporting CP.

However, Saka missed training on Monday with his undisclosed issue and was not even on the bench here. It’s similar for Timber, who hasn’t played since succumbing to an ankle injury in Gameweek 30’s win over Everton.

“They’re having trouble, they’re not ready yet. Let’s see, hopefully they’re going to be ready for the weekend, if everything goes well, and that’s a massive boost because in recent days we’ve lost so many important players and that’s something that we need to change immediately.” – Mikel Arteta on the Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber injuries

Despite Mikel Arteta’s optimism, both Saka and Timber are surely doubts for Gameweek 32 at home to Bournemouth.

MORE TOILING FROM THE ATTACK

Arsenal have served up a series of timid attacking displays over the last few months, relying instead on their defensive fortitude to see themselves through.

So it was again in Portugal, despite the win.

Further deprived of creativity with Saka and Eberechi Eze (£7.2m) out, they struggled to carve out any meaningful opportunities against a well-drilled Sporting, who arguably looked more threatening in transition. The hosts had more shots (11 v 8) and edged the xG (0.84-0.78).

Much of Arsenal’s expected goals count came in injury time, when Gabriel Martinelli‘s (£7.8m) bright cameo peaked with an excellent assist for Kai Havertz’s (£7.3m) last-gasp winner.

Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m) was anonymous again, not that he was helped by a lack of service.

ANOTHER ODEGAARD INJURY?

FPL notes: No Gabriel + Rice worries, but still no Saka or Timber 1

Worsening the Gunners’ injury problems is the familiar sight of Martin Odegaard (£7.8m) sitting disgruntled on the turf. The midfielder required medical attention before he came off in the 70th minute.

Arteta has yet to comment on the issue, but the thoughts of former Norway defender Jesper Mathisen sum up the fears of already angst-addled Arsenal fans.

“Those are scary images. Like watching a horror movie. A nightmare. He’s not sitting down for no reason. It would have been a big loss for both Arsenal and Norway if he had to go out with an injury again.” – Jesper Mathisen, former Norway defender, speaking to TV2, about Martin Odegaard’s injury

Arsenal’s re-emerging injury crisis may strengthen the prospects of Max Dowman (£4.2m), their young Gameweek 30 match-winner. He gave another good performance during this 14-minute cameo, though he remains well down in the midfield pecking order when everyone’s fit.

RICE + GABRIEL MAKE SWIFT RECOVERIES

Palmer, Rayan, Rice: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 27? 8

Meanwhile, the return of Rice gave Arsenal a welcome boost and some much-needed midfield ballast. In a typically assured performance, he made few discernible attacking contributions, with the priority being to protect his defence, alongside Martin Zubimendi (£5.1m), rather than marauding forward.

Even on set-pieces, it was Noni Madueke’s (£6.8m) corners that looked more dangerous on the night. One directly struck the crossbar early on. Whereas Rice deferred free-kick duties to Odegaard, who was able to force a save from Rui Silva.

The defensive barricade that is Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) – recovered from Saturday’s injury scare – and William Saliba (£6.1m) was also restored. Both players encouragingly got through the full 90 minutes.

RAYA EXCELLENT

FPL Gameweek 11 Scout Picks: Arsenal triple-up

Overall, the undoubted star of the show was David Raya (£6.0m).

The best of his five saves came early on, when Ousmane Diomande put Maxi Araujo clean through with a glorious outside-of-the-boot swish. The left-back raced clear to unleash a blistering strike, which Raya somehow tipped onto the bar.

With six minutes left, Raya’s cat-like reflexes kept out a Geny Catamo header at his near post. Right before the sole goal, he made a double save from Catamo and Luis Suarez, with the latter’s rebound looking certain to go in.

“He’s extraordinary, magnificent, incredible. I don’t know the adjective, the right one. And with that, it’s enough. We are so happy to have him.” – Mikel Arteta on David Raya

Unsurprisingly, the Spaniard was awarded UEFA’s Man of the Match award, reminding Arsenal fans of the lunacy of Arteta’s decision to select Kepa Arizabalaga (£4.0m) in their recent cup defeats.

It’s also a nudge to Gameweek 32 Wildcarders that, regardless of Double Gameweeks, sometimes a solid set-and-forget keeper is the best way forward.

What you would say is that the Gunners have suddenly become noticeably more vulnerable on their right flank, with Ben White (£5.1m) struggling in the last three cup games. For the sake of FPL managers who are invested in the Arsenal backline, Timber needs to recover soon.

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9 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Really warming to the idea of WC33, FH34, BB35, TC36. Let's me have a decent team for 32, attack the double with WC and also have a decent bench for BB35. Might go this route instead of WC32, BB33, FH34 and TC36, mostly because I don't like the entry point of the doublers this week.

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      And don't fancy half of the doubling teams in 33 either.

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      1. Vasshin
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah in same boat.

        All chips left… pretty decent team this week and don’t like the entry point for doublers in 32

        Whether to go for
        Fh33, wc35, tc36, bb37(if double)
        Or
        As you said
        Or
        The usual wc32

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    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'm glad I played my WC in gw22 & improved my rank & team value .
      The biggest problem with WC in 32 is most of the double gameweek players have poor fixtures or are playing against each other in attack v defence or both .
      I've already got Haaland ,Seymeno , O'Reilly & Pedro & will probably add DCL plus one more dgw player with free transfers & play BB in 33 .
      I wouldn't be happy with my squad filled up with multiple Leeds, Brighton & Bournemouth players going forward after gw33.

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  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Enzo will be back for the double in 33 right?

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    1. JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yes, he is an option instead of Palmer.

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  3. Here is Cash, give McGinn
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    At this moment planning to FH 33 WC 35 BB 36

    Crazy to transfer Haaland to Bowen and then bring Halaand back on WC? Other attackers Ekitike and Thiago

    Haaland (che)
    Bowen (WOL + EVE)

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  4. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Talking about attack v defence how about this for an impressive record .
    So far his season I've only had one single incident where my forwards or midfielders have played against my goalkeeper or defenders
    That was back in gw19 where Wilson got subbed in for Rice & played against Guehi who was still at Palace .
    This hasn't affected my overall rank 39k at the movement .
    Plus if everything goes to plan it won't happen in 32 or the dgw33 either .

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  5. JohnnyB10
    • 1 Year
    just now

    What to do with Bowen and Mbeumo on a wc? That is the question 🙂 Leaving Gab and Bruno definitely. 2 ft for dgw.

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