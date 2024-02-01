67
  Sim Simma
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    WHU: Areola, Johnson, Emerson, Zouma, Mavropanos, Álvarez, Kudus, Phillips, Tomás Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Bowen
    Subs: Fabianski, Ogbonna, Scarles, Cresswell, Casey, Orford, Ings, Cornet, Mubama

    BOU: Neto, Kelly, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Semenyo, L.Cook, Christie, Tavernier, Scott, Solanke
    Subs: Travers, Mepham, Kerkez, Max Kinsey-Wellings, Billing, Faivre, Kilkenny, Kluivert, Sinisterra

    brianutd-why always we? 20
      12 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Ta

    Utopsis
      4 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      No Ings is harsh after his last PL performance

    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Phillips should help lock in that Areola CS 😎

      NorCal Villan
        2 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Try again

    F4L
      9 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      cheers
      thats a very nice bournemouth line up for solanke, just need kerkez back at lb

    Zenith UK
      7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      What on earth are we doing, FOUR central midfielders?!

  LarryDuff
    8 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Bowen and Emerson let's go

  SUPERMAN
    11 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Thank goodness Bowen and Solanke play.

  We Go Again
    9 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Really need Bowen to turn up tonight

    Haalander
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I’ll echo that he’s my captain so let’s hope he bags a brace at least. A four all draw would suffice lol

  DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    7 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Saka on bench the correct call? Also taking a chance with Cash

    Dubravka
    Porro Estupinan Cash
    KDB Foden Palmer Gross
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Areola Saka Taylor Gabriel

    snow pea in repose
      3 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      I'd consider Saka in for Foden or Gross

      HelmutCool
        1 Year
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Foden was not good is last match. If the double werent so close would ditch him. Plays too wide now again.

    DannyDrinkVodka
      4 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Saka ceiling too high……..Foden is probably the one to make wat

    CHICKENDINNER3000
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        same boat for me. think it's gotta be gross, gotta ignore the bias that i just brought him in

      FFS ManU
        1 Year
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Brighton are in terrible form in the PL, so Gross on the bench imo.

    HD7
      6 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      A little help is needed mates

      2ft and 3.3m in the bank.

      Salah Alvarez to Jota Haaland?
      And then...
      Should I take a hit to get Trippier? Konsa to Trippier maybe

      Leno
      TAA Porro Konsa
      Salah* Bowen Saka Foden Palmer
      Watkins Alvarez

      Areola Gusto Taylor Archer

      FFS ManU
        1 Year
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        I suggest waiting another week for Haaland as he might not start against Brentford and Alvarez looked good for his double last night.

        HD7
          6 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Makes sense. How about the other two transfers?

          FFS ManU
            1 Year
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Salah to Jota looks good and Newcastle have a good fixture run starting on Saturday so you might want to get Trippier this week.

    mattymjp
      9 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Who should I bench??

      A - Palmer (WOL H)
      B - Saka (LIV H)
      C - Gordon (LUT H)

      devilFPL
        1 Year
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        definitely not Palmer, probably would lean Saka based on recent form and fixture but its tough.

      mattymjp
        9 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        I also have Foden

    DannyDrinkVodka
      4 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      0.1 ITB, 1 free transfer:

      A) Roll
      B) Sell Son

      Dubravka (Turner)
      TAA Porro Estu (Gabriel) (White)
      KDB Saka Foden Palmer (Son)
      Watkins Alvarez Solanke

    Denis Tueart on the wing
      13 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Thinking ahead.
      Looking at the probabilities for GW29, if only the following games are played, how many of you would take a 'Free Hit'

      Burnley v Brentford (on)
      Fulham v Spurs (on)
      West Ham v Aston Villa OR Arsenal v Chelsea (It's one or the other)
      Luton v Nottm Forest (Probable)

      I will be , if Chelsea beat Villa, otherwise I'll probably only have 4 players!
      Thoughts anyone?

      F4L
        9 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        if chelsea vs arsenal is on then probably not

        but if you have less than 5/6 players and still WC left (to help maximise points for the DGWS) then would play FH

        Denis Tueart on the wing
          13 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Yes Arsenal v Chelsea could be the pivotal on the decision, but I don't want to slip down the ranks!

    UNCLE TONEY
      7 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Come on Jarrod, take me to the tonne baby girl!

      Denis Tueart on the wing
        13 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Are you Jamie Parker?

        UNCLE TONEY
          7 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          ?….

          Denis Tueart on the wing
            13 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Your profile link!!

          Denis Tueart on the wing
            13 Years
            1 hour ago

            MY FPL TEAM ID
            1121440

    popey
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Will get Haaland in next week for Everton, best way to free up a city slot (also have KdB). Who would you lose;

      A) Alvarez + Bowen
      B) Foden + Wat/Sol

      Denis Tueart on the wing
        13 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        B I think

        popey
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          think am leaning that way too, will see how minutes get shared at weekend

          Denis Tueart on the wing
            13 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Good luck, Pep roulette has started again, I got Walker in this week. He had previously play 90mins every game apart from a 67mins! Luckily had a 6pt back-up on the bench 😀

    Kitman
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Best purchase out of the below (max 6.1) ;

      A Olise
      B Eze
      C Gordon
      D Garnacho (any of above give me severe benching headache and this chap gives me a bit of extra cash to upgrade elsewhere- maybe)

      Kay317
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        A and B potential injury doubts. C best option I think but depends what you'd do with the money saved from getting D.

        Kitman
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Just sit on it probably

      F4L
        9 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        D

        see how he does tonight

      popey
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Probably D/Cheapo depending on how bench looks for 26.

        B.Diaz at SHU is 5m and OOP, might be an option for bench fodder
        in a few weeks KdB, Haaland, Son, Salah might all be options so we will back to finding enablers

    Ajax Hamsterdam
      9 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Dubravka
      Estu Gabriel Porro
      Palmer (c) saka kdb Foden
      Watkins solanke Darwin
      Turner colwill nakamba bell
      1ft 9.9 itb!

      A Save
      B Solanke to haaland (would captain haaland)
      Cheers

      Kay317
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        B

        Ajax Hamsterdam
          9 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Cheers

      FFS ManU
        1 Year
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        A - Haaland might not start on Monday and Solanke could easily get a decent return at home against Forest.

    Kay317
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Not sure which route to take to get Haaland back. Team is:

      Dubrav/Areola
      Trent, Gabs, Gusto, Moreno, Porro
      KDB, Foden, Saka, Richi, Palmer
      Watkins, Solanke, Darwin

      Options as see it are:
      A) Saka to Gordon/Solanke to Haaland
      B) Trent to Burn/Solanke to Haaland
      C) Moreno to 4mil fodder/ Watkins to Haaland
      D) any other suggestions??

      Don't like any of my options really so can't decide.

      boombaba
        11 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        A probably

    Philosopher's Stones
      3 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Need a few strange circumstances for a major haul tonight from Bowen, Solanke and Areola.

      DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        7 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Bowen doesn't take penalties, right? Possible in that case.

        DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          7 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Mixed it up. Doesn't make sense.

      F4L
        9 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        same with areola + solanke

        need a solanke pen rebound goal

        want a bowen blank though 😛

        Denis Tueart on the wing
          13 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          with areola + solanke, I would be happy with 10pts

          F4L
            9 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            yeah think solanke gets an attacking return tonight so should be at least 8 points between the pair

            a double digit return would be amazing from Dom

      popey
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        same three tonight

        Areola pen save and Solanke with the rebound for the win

        In my mini league Bowen points look to be most valuable

    F4L
      9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      A - Get Jota and/or Richarlison in this GW and be an ostrich with GW 26 coming up
      B - Be sensible and get Trippier

      Denis Tueart on the wing
        13 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        B or C

    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      TEAM NEWS Man Utd XI: Onana, Martínez, Diogo Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Rashford, Casemiro, Mainoo, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes(c), Højlund Subs: Diallo, Bayindir, McTominay, Forson, Antony, Evans, Eriksen, Maguire, Kambwala #WOLMUN

      TEAM NEWS Wolves XI: José Sá, Dawson, Kilman(c), Toti, Doyle, Lemina, Doherty, Nélson Semedo, Matheus Cunha, Bellegarde, Pedro Neto Subs: Sarabia, Fraser, João Gomes, Chirewa, Hodge, Bueno, Bentley, Bueno, Aït-Nouri #WOLMUN

      Scalper
        7 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        That's full strength team United, no excuses here.

      F4L
        9 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        cheers

        antony rewarded with a benching after his masterclass in the fa cup, unbelievable

        also shame ait nouri is on the bench, had my eye on him in rotation with Wolves' easy home fixtures

        The Ilfordian
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Yes me too. Presume he’s being eased back in

    Victor I Need Ya Bae
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      bench 1

      (A) Saka
      (B) Foden
      (C) Alvarez
      (D) Watkins

      starting Haaland, Palmer, Gordon, and Rich

      F4L
        9 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Alvarez

      Bucket Man
        5 Years
        2 hours ago

        Probably C. Brentford look a bit better with Toney back, chance Haaland starts instead as well.

    super zlatan
      12 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      School dinners starts.

    Bucket Man
      5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Haaland in for Alvarez? 2FT.

      No Liverpool attack not good either but best to ignore Jota another week?

      And who to bench out of TAA, Gabriel and Udogie? On Gabriel so far

      Dubravka
      TAA, Porro, Udogie
      Foden, Saka, Bowen, Palmer
      Alvarez, Solanke, Watkins
      Areola, Garnacho, Gabriel, Taylor

    The Ilfordian
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Dommmmmmm!!!

