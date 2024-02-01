Before we get to the remaining two Gameweek 22 matches on Thursday evening, we’re bringing you a quick round-up of the day’s press conferences.

Five Premier League managers were fulfilling their media commitments for Gameweek 23.

GAMEWEEK 23 TEAM NEWS: KEY INJURY UPDATES

FULHAM

The Cottagers have got two new additions to the injury list as Issa Diop and Raul Jimenez are both now ruled out with hamstring issues they picked up in midweek.

They join Harry Wilson (shoulder) and Adama Traore (hamstring) on the sidelines, while Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey are still away on international duty.

Fode Ballo-Toure could be back, however, after Senegal were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations.

“For Saturday’s match, we’re going to be without Issa Diop. He’s got a hamstring issue. Let’s see, he’s going to do an exam on Monday to be more clear about it, but he’s going to be out for sure for the next game. The same with Raúl Jimenez. They are going to be out from the Burnley game, plus Harry Wilson and Adama Traoré. “It’s a hamstring [for Jimenez]. Let’s see how long it can be, too early to say how many weeks it can be.” – Marco Silva

EVERTON

Everton will welcome Idrissa Gana Gueye back from international duty but the team news is otherwise not too positive.

Arnaut Danjuma (ankle), who was forced off late on against Fulham in Gameweek 22, is “a doubt”, while Amadou Onana is “touch and go” after suffering a knee issue against Luton Town last weekend.

Seamus Coleman (hamstring) has resumed training but is short of match fitness, while Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring) is only doing individual work on the grass.

Dele Alli (groin) and Andre Gomes (calf) remain sidelined.

“Doucs is on the grass but not with us yet, so he is unlikely. “We had a knock to Arnie [Danjuma] and the game is coming up quickly so he is a doubt. “Amadou [Onana] is still a doubt but he’s touch and go. “Seamus [Coleman] is getting more training in so his injury has been good but getting him up to true match fitness so he is a maybe. “Youngy has done great, I thought, playing his first minutes in a long time the other night and I thought he did really well – he’s come through that well and we’re happy with that. “So, yes, there are still ifs and buts and there are players not quite fully fit, so we’ll have to make a decision on them in the next 24 hours.” – Sean Dyche

BRENTFORD

Loanee Sergio Reguilon returns for the Monday night game after being ineligible to face his parent club in Gameweek 22.

But Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Kevin Schade (muscle) and Rico Henry (knee) remain out injured.

Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, Saman Ghoddos and Kim Ji-soo are still away on international duty, too, but Wissa and Onyeka could be involved if their countries are eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday.

“No, [we are not expecting anyone back from injury]. “The only ones are the AFCON players, Yoane Wissa and Frank Onyeka, they play Friday night so it’s a win-win situation. If they win and go through I’m very happy and pleased for them; if they don’t, I’m happy that they come back to us. “They could be [available] but of course, they have to fly back and all that, and we need to look into that but let’s see.” – Thomas Frank

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Chris Wilder confirmed that new goalkeeper Ivo Grbic suffered a concussion in Tuesday’s loss to Crystal Palace and will miss the weekend’s game.

However, Ben Brereton Diaz is in contention for Saturday’s match despite being taken off in midweek with a tight hamstring.

“My conversation with him at half-time is that we can’t afford to lose him, and the risk and reward scenario that we were in, so we made that sensible decision and he’ll be okay for the weekend.” – Chris Wilder on Ben Brereton Diaz

“He’s out, so the concussion rules straight away kick into place. I talked about the decision at the time, we lose our goalkeeper for the remaining part of the game and we lose him for another 7 to 12 days potentially, so that’s disappointing as well.” – Chris Wilder on Ivo Grbic

Tom Davies (thigh) and Max Lowe (muscle) were previously earmarked as potential returnees for this match but we didn’t get an update on them.

Chris Basham (leg), John Egan (leg), George Baldock (unspecified issue) and Rhian Brewster (banned) remain sidelined.

BURNLEY

Vincent Kompany hinted that one of Jordan Beyer (knock), Charlie Taylor (shoulder) or Hannes Delcroix (unspecified) could return this weekend.

“Yeah, maybe one of the names you’ve mentioned but for the rest, I don’t know to be honest. The process right now is to… everybody got their load yesterday so we have the training session tomorrow leading into Fulham and that’s when we’ll have the complete picture.” – Vincent Kompany

Luca Koleosho (knee) and Nathan Redmond (leg) are long-term absentees.