  clarkey_2000
    5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Looking to do Jesus to Darwin this week but leaves me with a benching headache. Who would you guys bench out of these 8?

    KDB, Foden, Saka, Richarlison, Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Darwin

    as ridiculous as it sounds I think I'm leaning towards Palmer or Foden

    shorey143
      2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Similar dilemma. Want to bring Darwin in but then have a benching headache and given I avoided those trials and tribulations this week tempted to role.

      But that is the cowards way out as Darwin for 3 fixtures in next two gameweeks should exceed most attackers points.

      So I need to bench one of the following:

      Saka away to my lot who have been tosh

      Palmer away to Palace who have been tosh

      Watkins at home to Utd who have generally been tosh

      Have to play Jota/Richy/Haaland

      Kind of hoping Palmer or Watkins pick up an injury on Wednesday

    Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      If picking your attacking players on form it would be Darwin. Maybe wait a week to make the move for Darwin.

      shorey143
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah my only thought with that is him and Jota/Porro will be out in 26. Feels like I should have him for Burnley too.

        I dunno let’s see what that replay does tomorrow

        Patience has been a virtue for me this season

  Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    What are the expected chances of a Salah return vs Burnley

    Been holding Salad money in the bank, I'm ready for a 1-trade Move to bring him back.

  Moxon
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Thoughts on Luis Diaz as a differential?

    FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Haha you tell us!

      Moxon
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Let's just say he's in for me

        FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          Would you put him in over Jota?

          Moxon
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I think it's hard to ignore Jota's impact since he's returned to the team but I like Diaz for the double in terms of expected minutes

    GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Quality footballer. But not hitting FPL heights consistently enough. A DGW unlikely to boost his returns. Could be rotated with Darwin and Gakpo when Salah returns.

  LeytonOrient
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    GW24 WC
    GW25 TC
    GW26 FH

    Any takers?

    justmatt
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      I’m looking at WC24, roll a transfer and BB in 25 with 8 doublers and then have 2FT to field a decent 11 in 26.

      FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        just now

        That could easily pay off. If it doesn't then be prepared to have to wait to see how much damage is done to your rank if your rivals play their wildcards later. 🙂

  Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    WC draft

    Martinez, Areola
    Trippier, TAA, Daughty, Gabriel, Lamptey
    KDB, Foden, Jota, Palmer, Richarlison
    Adeabayo, Toney, Haaland

    Thoughts?

    FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Looks good.

    LeytonOrient
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I like it a lot. You have to be locked in for a FH in the blank GW

      Gudjohnsen
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes

        LeytonOrient
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Gud

          Gudjohnsen
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Thanks

    justmatt
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m looking at wc this week too. Something like…

      Kaminski, Areola
      Gabriel, Branthwaite, VVD, Doughty, Tripper
      Saka, Jota, Foden, Rodri, Richarlison
      Watkins, Darwin, Haaland

      Plan to roll in 25, and then replace two of Darwin, Doughty, Jota or VVD to field 11 in 26

    La Roja
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I’d go branthwaite over Lamptey

  FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    WC draft:

    Alisson - Flekken
    Trippier - Moreno - Gabriel - Doughty - Van Hecke
    KDB - Foden - Jota - Richarlison - Barkley
    Haaland - Darwin - Cunha

    - 9 doublers in GW25
    - 2FT away from getting 11 out in GW26

    justmatt
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I like it, similar to mine above.

