  1. The Yam Bandit
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Transfer out Olise or keep him in hopes of a speedy recovery?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Sell

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      I'm holding as I can get a solid 343 out with him & Trent on the bench, and would definitely want him back (and not really have FTs to spare if DGW/BGW happen)

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Might be a chance of him making GW22 so I'm holding

    4. The Yam Bandit
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      My bench is Olise, Bowen, Trent, so I want one healthy sub.

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        None of these 3 will be be fit for 21

  2. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Areola
    Porro Trippier Branthwaite Estupian
    Saka Gross Palmer Foden
    Watkins Darwin

    Dubravka Konsa Bowen Semenyo

    Unfortunately on a -8, WC not worth it, do I just ride the wave?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Ride it and start Bowen just in case

      1. rdpx
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        I mean from everything we have heard it seems the only question about Bowen is how many weeks he's going to be out for.

      2. Warby84
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        I actually have over Trippier

  3. Big W
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    1FT 7.1ITB
    Areola (Dubrav)
    Estu | Saliba | Porro | Konsa (Kabore)
    Saka | Palmer | Gordon (Bowen, Salah)
    Watkins | Solanke | Alvarez

    GTG or
    Salah >
    A) Foden
    B) Gross
    C) Jota/Luiz
    D) Save FT

    1. The Yam Bandit
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      I think you're good enough to save it for this week.
      Everyone is making moves for these other players so I would keep your FT and make something happen next week if you still think you need to.

      IF you feel the need to transfer, I would go with Foden.

  4. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    With Bowen now almost certainly out of at least this GW, do I need to take a hit or go with a non playing bench?

    A - Bowen > Saka
    B - Bowen > GroB
    C - TAA > Porro
    D - No hits

    Areola
    Gabriel - Estu - Gusto - Konsa
    Foden - Richarlison - Palmer
    Alvarez - Watkins - Solanke

    Raya - Bowen - Olise - TAA

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Should have XI starters there so GTG

  5. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Looking like a lesser spotted 5-2-3 coming out this week...

    1. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Subtle brag that you don't have Trent?

      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Subtle brag that I have one fit/playing midfielder

    2. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Unless on wildcard

    3. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Good week for it I reckon. Big hitters missing their best attackers. Arsenal excepted but they are in no sort of form. Brighton - Wolves looks like the only goal fest.

  6. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Good planning to load up on City players with their DGW coming up?

    1. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      When is this DGW?

    2. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Which 3 that’s the question?

      1. rdpx
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Alvarez, Foden, Bernardo

        Assuming Håaland still footed

      2. HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Depends on if Liverpool have a dgw the same week - if so, I want Allison, Trent and Salah and then the MCI players will depend on what I can afford

  7. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    3 hours ago

    Saka record vs Palace

    8 games 2 goals 1 assist

    1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      It was 0 goals 0 assists from 7 before last season 's tie at home where some of us captained saka for 2 goals 1 assist.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Nice

      2. Derbz87
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Was that the last time he scored two goals in a game?

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Not seeing the point of this stat.

      He only started 1 game when Hodgson was manager of Palace
      https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/bukayo-saka/bilanzdetails/spieler/433177/gegner/873

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Just a stat, some people like to take into consideration how their captain has played against the team before

  8. rdpx
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    What do we reckon these guys to start next matches?

    A. ZINCHENKO
    B. LASCELLES

    1. The Yam Bandit
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I don't think either start.
      Zinchenko more likely of the two

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Don’t see either starting

  9. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Guys do we get anything about solanke before deadline?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Think he'll be fine

      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Hmm..

    2. rdpx
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Who should I sell?

      A: Son at 9.5 (currently 9.8)
      If SK get to the final he's going to miss another 4 GWs....

      B: Bowen at 7.6 (currently 8.1)

      1. rdpx
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Sorry post fail

    3. rdpx
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      What's the problem with him??

      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Got a knock against spurs and carried and was not in the squad in their fa cup tie.

        1. rdpx
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Thanks

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      No Bournemouth presser since the game is on Sun 21st

    5. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      No

  11. The Yam Bandit
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Please help! Pick one:

    1. Periera
    2. Willian
    3. Garnacho
    4. Tavernier
    5. Elliot

  12. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Play Cash this week and save FT so 2FT for 22 or transfer him out?

  13. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Richarlison or Gross?

    1. The Yam Bandit
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Richy

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Groß

    3. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Groß

    4. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Gross

      I literally cannot believe people are buying Richarlison

      1. The Yam Bandit
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Maybe 5 goals in his last 5 games is a reason?
        Main threat with son out. Gets plenty of chances in front of goal. Spurs in the top five for chances and goals this season.

        1. Robe Wan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          7 goals and 6 assists in 47 prem games

  14. Giovanni Giorgio
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Evening.

    Transfered in Bowen early like many others.
    Would you
    a) Bowen --> KDB/Foden -4
    or
    b) Play Solanke and pray everyone else is fit

    1. The Yam Bandit
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Don't take a hit this week. Lots of people in the same boat as you. Play Solanke and do transfers next week.

