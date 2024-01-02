316
  1. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    American Question for British evaluation...

    Who takes Liverpool's PKs without Salah?

    Seems that Alexander Arnold is now the PK guy. But I have no evidence to support this. He holds the ball before Salah kicks, but that is probably to keep slimy guys Luis Diaz, Jota, and Donkey Nunez from claiming the kick.

    Since VVD is Captain and TAA is Vice Captain, they get to make the call, no? Also TAA takes the Free-Kicks, why not give him the most basic of Free-Kicks. The kid generates incredible and effortless power, seems he would be a great PK taker. Just saying.

    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Nunez is elite at penalties.

    2. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Sir Boz and Mac Allister are also superb.

      1. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        "Sir Boz" is 93%

        Mostly in his career in mitteleuropa.

    3. GoonerByron
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I’d say there is close to zero chance TAA takes penalties. It should be Nunez or Mac Allister.

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      The manager decides usually, sometimes the onfield players mess around with it.

      Could be MacA?

      1. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        From transfermark stats

        Nunez is 12 Made and 0 Missed, but only 1 Made for Liverpool.

        MacAllister is 10 Made and 1 Missed, many taken in EPL for Brighton

        Gapko is 4:1, all for PSV or Holland

        TAA is 4:0 but none for Liverpool and none for Senior England, all for U19 England

        Jota is 1:0; a Championship PK for Wolves. He coincided with Ruben Neves

        But in TAA defense, he has spent a career in Liverpool, who had senior guys like Salah, Milner, and others to claim the kicks. He never played in a Mid-Table EPL club, European Mid-Major Clubs, or a Division-II.

        For the record Miner was 30:5; Salah is 38:9 (overall) 24:6 for LFC.

    5. nolard
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      szobo is 16/1 in his career.

  2. cruzex
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    No love for Odegard?

    1. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Not much, he is not having a bad season....

      (1) You get more points from Saka on the same team and similar price
      (2) You get more points from many budget MIDs
      (3) Saka has Pens
      (4) AFC is not getting many clean sheets. That's a weekly Point gone.
      (5) The Grinch has eaten his BPS by 25%! Maybe it's because Rice gets so many touches? But Ode had 112 Pts at this time last year, this year 89.

      Ode is fine player, he is due a 15 point weekend

    2. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Arsenal are not firing at the moment

    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      I’m wondering where all the JWP live is, particularly with SHU round the corner. Barely a mention

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        ^love not live.

        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Live, laugh, love

  3. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    It's only engaged managers selling Son and Salah right now. Sales will pick up after the gameweek 21 deadline.

    If you haven't sold either already I'd probably wait now until potentially the gameweek after, Salah dropped already and Son being 9.9 you might be able to only suffer one drop and still sell at the max 9.4.

  4. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Early thoughts?

    Areola
    Gabriel/Trippier/Porro/Taa
    Salah/Palmer/Bowen
    Isak/Watkins/Alvarez

    Raya/Taylor/Kluivert/Son
    2ft 0.8itb

    a)Isak+Salah->Haaland+Gross
    b)Isak+Salah+Trippier->Haaland+Odegaard/Gross+Estupinan
    c)Isak+Son->Haaland+ Chukwuemeka

  5. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Someone asked me to do the TSB/Value/Price Changes on Kelleher back on Page 1. This has been done now. Sorry for the delay. Actively applying for jobs right now (if anyone in the UK is hiring remote or London based I'm open to statistical/analytical roles 😀 aha!)

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Good luck with the job search

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      What are the chances of that?

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Finding a job on here? 3/1 taking bets now 😀

  6. cruzex
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Odegard (c) very good diferential?

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Odegaard last 6;

      2,2,8,3,2,5

      No.

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        I own Odegaard, if I had a free I'd be strongly considering moving on.

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      No.

    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Neigh.

      1. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Hey Rup.

        Do you think Haaland is back by next gameweek?

        Would you get him back in, immediately

        Or do you wait and see if he is eased back into play?

    4. FDMS All Starz
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Go for someone with higher ceiling, seeing how high scoring this season is any pick could go big

  7. Vasshin
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Any unexpected child birth news of Bowen and missing today’s game?

    He his my last hope for getting those 18 points of Palmer from bench.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      The thirst for the Palmer points is real

    2. Yank Revolution
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Amazed you didn't start him!

  8. Dthinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Any chance Bowen scores more than 16 points today? I need 16 to tie in my Cup match.

    Also, what are the Cup tiebreakers?

    1. nothing_else_Mata
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      I bloody hope so! He is my (C)

    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Overall Rank in the FFS Cups (then Virtual Coin Toss?).
      Most goals scored in the Gameweek, then Fewest Goals Conceded in the Gameweek, then Virtual Coin Toss in the FPL Cups.

  9. Karan14
    • 7 Years
    3 hours ago

    Thoughts on keeping money in the bank for Salah's return and not investing in 8th attacker?

    It would mean having only one of Foden or Richarlison.

    Although would need Haaland to be fit for GW21 for that to happen so that I can transfer him in for Archer. If not fit I would need to get 2 strong mids and leave money for Archer to Haaland.

  10. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    So most here waitng for the hit -4 for son out for a mid b4 mid jan dedline ir will wait for next gw ft for son out to mid?

    1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Or will wait typo *

    2. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Assuming most used Ft now for salah out for template bowen/foden etc

  11. Jönny
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    I'm generally rubbish at holding onto wildcards, but am I wrong to say my current squad has quite a few weak spots that might justify an early deployment of WC2?

    Raya (poor form), Turner (ditto, possibly at threat of being dropped)
    TAA (fine), Trippier (inj/bad form), Udogie (meh), Pau (inj), Kabore (AFCON)
    Salah (AFCON), Son (AC), Richarlison (fine), Foden (fine), Palmer (fine)
    Alvarez (fine), Watkins (fine), Darwin (rubbish)

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      In your position, I'd save.

      Most of those you want to move on are defenders/keepers. You could replace them en masse and you'd end up with a whole other group of players who don't return points.

      1. Jönny
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        That's a fair point. Struggle to get too excited about any of the def/gk options to replace...

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Keepers - lottery. Not worth it.

      Trippier - fixtures turn in a couple of weeks. Funds not exactly tight atm anyway given 3 most expensive players in the game aren't playing.

      Udogie - most defs are meh atm

      Pau - elongated gameweek and FA cup gives him a chance to recover

      Kabore - 5th def hopefully shouldn't be needed

      Salah & Son - sell one, bench one. Make sure you keep enough itb to....

      Upgrade Alvarez/Darwin to Haaland when he's fit again.

      Make of that what you will. Disclaimer: I'm not playing FPL any more so take this with a pinch of salt.

  12. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Which clubs play what until next gameweek?

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Think most of the clubs are playing football

    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Fa cup on weekend, league cup QF’s midweek

    3. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour ago

      All twenty PL clubs in the FA Cup 3rd round.
      Liverpool, Fulham & Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

  13. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    My objective at the start of the season was not to lose to anyone who started in GW2.

    I might make it!
    GW1 Rank: 638,513
    Overall Rank: 639,004

    😀

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      8383. That's the rank of the leading gw2 starter.

      The best of luck.

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Any stats on leading GW3 starter?

        1. Alan The Llama
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          629k

      2. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Dang 😀

        How did you filter to that by the way?

        1. Alan The Llama
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          If you're looking for a job, I'd probably not admit you don't know how to do that. I mean, I'm technically an imbecile and I can find it.

          Gw1 starters - league id 276
          Gw2 starters - 277
          Gw3 - 278
          etc.

          1. Zenith UK
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            That's crazy that they put all the club and country leagues prior to GW1, guess it makes sense though...

            Cheers for this intel! 🙂

            1. Zenith UK
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              Happy to learn by the way, I don't know everything 😉

              1. Alan The Llama
                • 14 Years
                2 hours, 5 mins ago

                That's the attitude! The best of luck with your search and 2024 in general.

                1. Zenith UK
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 58 mins ago

                  Thank you & likewise!

    2. Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Catching the gw 10 starters is more my goal this year

  14. Hunta
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    No one fancy 1 or 2 Brighton players for the coming gws?

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Plenty talking about Estupinan & Gross

      1. Hunta
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Yeah, Gross is high on my list

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Estupinan feels enough

    3. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Had Gross for a few weeks, considering Trippier > Estu

      1. Hunta
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Have both Porro and Saliba, considering either one to Estu myself. Been sitting in my mind for 2 weeks. Pending the game today he may move into my team sooner than later.

    4. KeanosMagic
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I've gone both for what it's worth

  15. Hunta
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Salah to Foden/Gross good enough with Semenyo to Cunha. All for free.

    May wait a lil longer before making any transfers, thinking of the FA.

    Also have both Leno and Turner. May take a -4 to replace or just wait another GW.

  16. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Based on THIS: https://twitter.com/WestHam/status/1742229482121863194/photo/1 post by West Ham (official account).

    That shirt on the left is Cornet (only player who ends in "et" and that looks like the number 7 - He is #17 for us). Cornet hasn't featured in a matchday squad since we played Freiburg on 14th December.

    This is not looking good for one of Kudus/Paqueta missing.

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Neither feature. Cornet bench.

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      What's happened to Kudus

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Called to Ghana training camp early as Houghton doesn't want to risk an injury prior to AFCON.

      2. WVA
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Was this known before deadline as ML rival benefits massively now

        1. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          The FIFA rules were known yes. However it was believed Kudus would play and leave tonight/tomorrow morning. Houghton since decided he doesn't want to risk an injury so called him up.

          1. WVA
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            This is what I meant, so my rival didn't know he wasn't going to play, good to know he's not 74 in the world through skill.

  17. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    WHU: Areola, Emerson, Mavropanos, Johnson, Ogbonna, Tomás Soucek, Ward-Prowse, P.Fornals, Álvarez, Benrahma, Bowen
    Subs: Fabianski, Kaelan Casey, Cresswell, Levi Laing, Lewis Orford, Coventry, Mubama, Cornet, Ings

    BHA: Steele, Hinshelwood, Estupiñan, Van Hecke, Webster, Gilmour, Buonanotte, Gross, Milner, João Pedro, Welbeck
    Subs: Verbruggen, Imari Samuels, Kavanagh, Dahoud, Lallana, Baleba, Moder, Ferguson, Baker-Boaitey

    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Yo

    2. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Time for the players of seasons past (Benrahma & Fornals) to show they can still do the business! Our bench. Oh my...

    3. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Hoping for Bowen & Gross goalfest

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Hoping both blank and misses penalties, and an Areola masterclass.

        But hiding behind the sofa as it’s more likely your dreams comes through

    4. WVA
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      ML rival ranked 74 OR before this game week captained Kudus... Salah VC

    5. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Areola to concede

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Nope, cs and max baps

    6. WVA
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Lallana Welbeck Milner lol

    7. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Wow. Coufal contract negotiations keeping him out of the squad!

    8. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Thanks

  18. WVA
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Has Kudus left early for AFCON?

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Late, but yes.

      Players were technically supposed to be with their teams the Monday a week before the competition started (yesterday)

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Thanks, did we know this was happening before deadline?

        1. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Yes

          1. Zenith UK
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Sorry, no. But before the match yes.

  19. Mr. O'Connell
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Areola points tonight

    A) 0
    B) 1
    C) 2
    D) less than 0

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      7

    2. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      B

    3. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      3

  20. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Currently ranked 21k with Areola and Bowen to play. Am I likely to increase in ranking if I just get 4 points between them?

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Subtle brag, red arrow incoming now after red cards for both of them

      Open Controls
      1. Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        I knew it would come across as this but its not a brag I'm just impatient. A 24k rank is the same as 500k just luckier

        Open Controls
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Haha just joking mate, you should rise a bit more as most don't have both

          Open Controls
        2. LarryDuff
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          You can check on livefpl.net

    2. OverTinker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      You are most likely to rise in rank as there aren't many players in this game with high ownership. However kudus subs can make things different.

  21. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    If Areola keeps a CS it will be my first from a GK since Arela kept one in GW7 against SHU

    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Don't think he will.

  22. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Good times as a Liverpool fan yesterday but Salah destroyed my OR. Can’t believe Jota got that penalty.

  23. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Fun fact: I've had more CSs on the bench than in the starting XI this season.

    1. LarryDuff
      • 8 Years
      2 hours ago

      How do you check?

    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Same

  24. FATIGA1891
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      2 FT for GW21

      GK: Areola, Leno
      DF: Porro, Akanji, Colwill, Andersen*, Cash*
      MD: Salah*, Saka, Foden, Palmer, Garnacho*
      FW: Watkins, Solanke, Alvarez*

      Selling Salah x:

      A) Gross
      B) Bowen
      C) Diogo Jota
      D) Douglas Luiz
      E) Gordon
      F) Odegaard
      G) Richarlison

      and

      H) Haaland x Alvarez
      I) Cash or Andersen x TAA
      J) Garnacho x MID (A-G)

    • NejiHyuuga01
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Rushed to get in Bowen and Coufal before price rise and the latter seems to have some contract issues. Another early transfer fail. Hopefully it will be resolved in 2 weeks time.

      1. LarryDuff
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Due to sign apparently

        1. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Coufal unhappy with offering

    • Nightf0x
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      son salah to which duo:

      bowen foden gross richar jota olise

      1. LarryDuff
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Bowen and Jota

    • kanuforpresident
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      MF to replace Salah (and allow funds to buyback Haaland)

      A) Palmer
      B) Gordon
      C) Bailey
      D) Gross
      E) Garnacho

      Would've liked Jota but that blocks Haaland TF.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        A

    • OverTinker
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Richarlison or Saka for Salah??

