  1. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    If Haaland is injured, might just play Archer vs Bou

  2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Everton deducted 10 pts. Quality of the teams below them mean it will be interesting to see if they avoid drop.
    Cursed club though, Championship, proper owners and rebuild might be what they need.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Relegation is never a positive thing

      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Just saw an updated table and actually they will be fine anyway. It's a bit of a shot in the arm for Luton, who have been getting better. But the three teams that came up are woeful. Probably backs up your argument how important it is to never drop down due to the money now.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yeah, I think they go into administration if they go down. You would think they'd stay up, but I'm not as confident as others, only because I think Luton have the potential to survive. Saying that, Everton have more wins than the promoted sides combined...

          Imagine telling Everton fans last year they'd get hit with a 10 point deduction and still stay up. Madness.

      2. ebb2sparky
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        They won't get relegated. There are at least 3 teams that are more than 10pts worse than Everton. Good season to take the deduction imo

        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Yeah I don't think they will get relegated either. Luton and SHU, specifically, are awful.

          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            6 mins ago

            Burnley actually look the worst of the 3.

            Which you would never have suspected after they absolutely cakewalked the Championship last season.

            1. JBG
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Oh yeah, actually forgot about Burnley, probably because they have been a nothing team so far this season.

            2. ebb2sparky
              • 13 Years
              3 mins ago

              Burnleys problem is that they're still trying to play football whereas Sheffield utd and Luton never bothered trying. I still think Burnley are the most likely to stay up out of the 3

      3. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        A season in the Championship can be a lot of fun, if you're used to being in the bottom half of the Prem. Any longer than that is not good.

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      I really wonder how this decision will affect the players and the team.
      They have already appealed the decision. But still, this might light an extra fire under them or maybe destroy their moral.

      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        As an Everton supporter I've been thinking that the club knew this was coming recently .
        This has probably been a contributing factor to our recent improved form .
        In theory this should motivate them even more .
        Our only worry would be if any of the promoted teams start picking up regular points

        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yeah don't think I would worry that much about that last part, haha.

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      In any other season this would be almost certain relegation for them, but the quality of the 3 promoted teams is such that they may yet be good enough to stay up.

      Like Joey Jo-Jo said, this should give all 3 of the newly promoted teams a massive shot in the arm because this is a potential lifeline for them.

  3. Chazz Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    I can't wait for a Bowen injury when subbed on after 85minutes against Malta tonight.

    Not that I wish him bad luck, but would just be fair to punish the bandwagon that started way too early.

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Lol, wtf even is this post. Specially that last part.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      You can just buy Bowen you know

      1. Chazz Reinhold
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        No. I don't want him actually.

        I'm just concerned that all the kneejerkers here could get rewarded.

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      After last GW I expect it’s moved on to a Ward Prowse bandwagon now.

    4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      He has 7+pts in 8 out of 12 fixtures so far. And that's a bandwagon that's too early? Ok then.

  4. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    The Asterisk Trophy Haul (pending 115 charges):

    Stoke City - 1x FA Cup
    Watford - 1x FA Cup
    Man United - 3x PL, 1x FA Cup
    Sunderland - 1x League Cup
    Liverpool - 1x PL, 1x League Cup, 1x Charity Shield
    Arsenal - 1x PL, 1x League Cup
    Chelsea - 1x League Cup, 2x Charity Shield
    Aston Villa - 1x League Cup
    Spurs - 1x League Cup
    Inter - 1x Champions League
    Sevilla - 1x Super Cup

    As a United fan, I'd rather City keep them than give Gerrard owt tbh

