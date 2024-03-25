201
201 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FootballRookie
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Welcome thoughts on my current WC team? (Will use FH and BB later)

    Leno, Areola
    Lascelles, Gusto, Gabriel, Konsa, Tarkowski
    Salah, Foden, Richarlison, Palmer, Odegaard
    Solanke, Haaland, Watkins

    £0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      You should ideally plan a strategy from now till end of season which will include BB & FH. This will give you your optimum WC makeup.

      Open Controls
    3. MARVELLUS
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      I would go for at least one keeper with a double or two at some point. Front 8 is great, benching headache though. Defence a bit ropey but you can get 3 out each week.

      Open Controls
  2. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    FPL challenge is made for the sole purpose of deterring those 1 week punters who regularly take -44 every GW to get highest score, me thinks.

    Only time will tell if it works.

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      It'd be good if it worked out that way

      Open Controls
  3. Pep bites Kun
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    I like the sound of this. Think I'd prefer to create a ML based on overall season points though.

    Open Controls
  4. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    What's everyone's thoughts on Spurs' attacking players for the foreseeable?

    My first response is Maddison & Son but Richarlison is defintely on the radar as well.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      The last Spurs game would suggest Rich has a chance to straight back in IF fit.

      Brazil coach Dorival Junior says Tottenham striker Richarlison in the midst of a “slow process” to get back up to full fitness.

      Richarlison has only recently returned to the fray following a knee complaint to have ruled him out of the last two Premier League games and did not make it onto the pitch despite earning a call-up to the squad for this month’s friendlies against the Three Lions and Spain.

      Junior admits Brazil will take “all possible care” in regards to the 26-year-old’s fitness.

      “I didn’t go with Richarlison, who made an enormous effort to get on the pitch, but he has a natural recovery process,” he said.

      “We are taking all possible care with him so as not to worsen the situation.

      “He is working little by little to get back into better condition, it’s still a bit of a slow process.

      “Richarlison was initially ruled out for this game, for the next game we’re going to rethink all of this, it will depend on his evolution.”

      https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/richarlison-injury-news-tottenham-brazil-2024-b1147358.html?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1711310242

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Brilliant quotes, cheers m8

        Open Controls
    2. Fefguero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Son seems like a must buy atm

      Open Controls
  5. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Thanks FPL, give me an unlimited budget in a week when Man City v Arsenal.

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      This could get confusing - think I'll call it FPLC to distinguish FPL Challenge from normal FPL.

      Open Controls
  6. EL tridente
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    How is this WC looking?
    Will Free Hit in 34 and BB in 37

    Ederson, Onana
    Van Dijk, White, Pedro Porro, Burn, Gusto
    Saka, Son, Foden, Palmer, Garnacho
    Haaland, Darwin, Højlund

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Where's Salah?

      Open Controls
  7. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    No need for unlimited budget this week in Fanatsy Challenge. With Man City playing Arsenal, most will avoid all players in this fixture. With the likes of TAA and Trippier injured it's a struggle to spend more than £92m.

    Open Controls
  8. Pep bites Kun
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Can someone explain an item on fplstatistics?

    Lascelles - target: -16.6 Delta: 37,717

    I'm presuming this means he's close to an overnight price rise. Is this correct or am I reading this the wrong way?

    https://www.fplstatistics.com/

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      You are incorrectly interpreting the information.

      Target needs to be +100 for price increase and - 100 for price decrease.

      Delta needs to be close to 0 for a price change.

      Target: Denotes the likelihood that a player's price will change overnight. Values in excess of 100, or lower that -100, indicate players that are likely to change in price.

      Delta: Denotes the additional transfers required to effect a price change.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        For Lascelles, he is on - 16.4 and 2 upper arrows suggesting folks are currently buying him rather than selling

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Appreciate the insight Tony - understood.

          Open Controls
  9. SMOOTH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Doesn’t say if captains can be changed after each match. That would encourage picking players from different time slots

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      "You can make unlimited changes (your starting lineup, captain choice, squad) before and during the Gameweek but these must be made before a player's club starts their first match of the Gameweek; after this they will be locked. When a player is locked, you can no longer substitute or transfer them out of your team. You also cannot change your captain once they are locked, nor can you captain a locked player."

      Open Controls
      1. SMOOTH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        So if my captain plays on Saturday is he locked or can I sub him out for someone on Sunday if he blanks

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          It's pretty clear that as soon as your captain's club kicks-off their first match of the GW that he is locked.

          Open Controls
    2. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      vice captain the early game player, then if that hits transfer out your captain in the later game for a plaer who is either out injured or just not playing. then the vice will bump up to captain.

      also, the format is a terrible and a waste of time

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        That's smart, but can I imagine dumping Salah(C) from my team because Gordon(VC) got 8 points in the early kickoff.

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Actually you don't need to transfer out your captain, just switch the captaincy to someone on your team who doesn't play. I dislike this game already.

          Open Controls
  10. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Thank you fpl. Love the new stuff, got me all excited.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      You’re playing Eliteserien too? Huzzah, well done!

      Open Controls
  11. The Tonberry
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      What are people's initial thoughts on a BB37 team? Just drafted one on an FPL planner and have triple ups on Man City, Man Utd, Newcastle, Spurs and Chelsea. Anyone looking to hold any single GW players?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        The challenge with 15 doublers on BB37 is having to use transfers to get Arsenal/Liverpool in 38.

        Open Controls
        1. European Bob
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          I'm probably keeping Salah for 37 and getting Saka for 38

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 28 mins ago

            Currently aim is to have 15 doublers for BB37 and 2FTs in 38

            Open Controls
            1. European Bob
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Good shout. Was thinking BB37 would limit one to 1FT for 38

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 17 mins ago

                Yeah you can't carry a transfer when using transfer related chips in FH/WC. You can with BB and TC.

                Open Controls
                1. European Bob
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 11 mins ago

                  It'll just be working out how to fund it then. Bench boost with some big teams is gonna use most of the budget

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 56 mins ago

                    Darwin/Saka are straightforward to get to with 2FTs. Salah will likely require a hit. Let's see what the PL / FPL landscape is in 38

                    Open Controls
            2. The Tonberry
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                I'm thinking along the same line with this

                Open Controls
          2. Pep bites Kun
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Purely for context ...

            In past years, 'if' the title is wrapped up (not sure on Ars), but Klopp tends to field 'the kids'.

            In the last gw, we should be targeting teams who have something to play for rather than Liv players with possible managed mins?

            Open Controls
      2. Andrew D48
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        If people can be bothered and indeed myself maybe play FPL on normal internet and challenge thingy on app or vice versa

        Open Controls
      3. SADIO SANÉ
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        New Fantasy Challenge game already ruined by a content creator https://x.com/fpl__fran/status/1772291943386456075?s=46
        Classic

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          That's the problem, it's not about football but just gaming to the rules.

          Open Controls
        2. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          2 hours ago

          I read this, and don't get the point in it.

          Open Controls
        3. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Ist sub gets 1pt, 2nd sub gets 8pts. Who is the absolute mug now benching good players?

          Open Controls
      4. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        On WC30, FH34, BB37:

        a) Maddison, Semenyo
        b) Garnacho, Isak

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
      5. marpy016
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Thoughts on this WC to FH34 and BB37?

        Areola - Petrovic
        Gabriel - Gusto - Branthwaite - Udogie - Stones
        Salah - Saka - Son - Havertz - Palmer
        Haaland - Darwin - Muniz

        Open Controls
        1. MARVELLUS
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Really good tbf

          Open Controls
        2. Scalper
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Delete

          Open Controls
      6. shorey143
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        I’ve looked at all the permutations for BB 34 and 37 and to have 15 doublers will mean too many lost points either side plus hits on the way in or out. You definitely don’t want hits for the single GW38 and you will want some Arsenal and Liverpool.

        I think planning for 11 doublers on those two weeks and a BB in 35 looks best, especially if Chelsea/Spurs double.

        Open Controls
        1. Lucky Z
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          What is wrong with BB having Liverpool and Arsenal players in bench in 37?

          Open Controls
          1. shorey143
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Liverpool away to Villa and Arsenal away to Utd.

            34 has Chelsea away to Arsenal and Spurs blank.

            Take a look. 35 or 36 should have a better BB with singles that isn’t detrimental to the weeks around it

            Open Controls
      7. Big boy Bowen
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Best gameweek I’ve had in a long time, says it all really doesn’t it

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          just now

          No, you got 20pts a few weeks ago.

          Open Controls
      8. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Wasn't going to WC until GW 31 but looks.like I'm going to have to pkay it in GW30 due to a lot of incoming price changes

        Open Controls
      9. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Is warkins to darwin gw31 worth it? Slightly worried darwin benched for gakpo?

        Open Controls
        1. Scalper
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Jota back in April. Keep Watkins

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 3 Years
            2 hours ago

            OK cheers

            Open Controls
          2. sankalparora07
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              Watkins doesn't double though.....guess the ideal 3 forward combo are Darwin Haaland and Isak

              Open Controls
              1. Stranger Mings
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                Yeh darwin has great gw31 fix but then watkins has good gw32

                Open Controls
          3. shorey143
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            The nagging doubt I have isn’t being dropped but being banned for one of the DGW matches

            Open Controls
            1. Stranger Mings
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              May have sold darwin by then to help fund salah

              Open Controls
          4. ball c
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Diaz could be a nice differential. Nunez is on 8 yc’s and that worries me

            Open Controls
            1. Stranger Mings
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Can Diaz be trusted

              Open Controls
        2. marpy016
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Which combo on WC:

          A) Muniz - Havertz - Branthwaite
          B) Isak - Garnacho - Lascelles

          Open Controls
          1. shorey143
            • 2 Years
            45 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          2. BeWater
            • 3 Years
            43 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          3. Stranger Mings
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            B

            Open Controls
        3. Fefguero
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Is this worth a -4?

          Saka & Watkins > Salah and Morris

          Seems Salah is a must have for the next 4gw

          Open Controls
          1. ball c
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Is this a joke?
            Morris?

            Open Controls
          2. Stranger Mings
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            No

            Open Controls
        4. 1justlookin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Anything drastically wrong with this WC team -

          Petrovic, Onana
          Gabriel, Porro, Lascelles, Gusto, Ake.
          Salah, Maddison, Richarlison, Saka, Palmer
          Haaland, Isak, Muniz.

          Planning on FH34, BB37

          Open Controls
          1. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Needs son. Maddison and richalison to son and Garnacho and that then gives you time to weight up which of maddison or richarlison to get

            Open Controls
        5. Alan Watts
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Even though Jesus has come off bench last few games, surely Havertz stays at cf given form?

          Or drops back to 8 worst case, where he's been decent fpl wise?

          Open Controls
        6. Ronnies
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Neto
          VVD Gabriel Zabarnyi
          Son Saka Palmer Foden
          Haaland Watkins Solanke

          Areola, Hee Chan, Saliba, Kabore

          2.7m ITB - 1 FT - What moves would you make?

          WC and BB chips left.

          Open Controls
          1. shorey143
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Son to Salah

            Open Controls
        7. dycheball
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            On WC, best combo for rest of the season?
            (A) Gabriel, Zabarnyi, Gusto, Branthwaite, C. Richards [1.5 ITB]
            (B) Gabriel, Zabarnyi, Gusto, Branthwaite, Munoz [0.9 ITB]
            (C) Zabarnyi, Gusto, Aït-Nouri, Robinson, Walker [0.1 ITB]

            Open Controls
          • ryacoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Looking ahead to BB37, which of these mids would you drop?

            A) Gordon
            B) Garnacho
            C) Son
            D) Maddison
            E) Palmer
            F) Foden

            Open Controls
            1. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Still a long way off but maybe Gordon

              Open Controls
          • Feed tha Sheep
            • 11 Years
            56 mins ago

            WC played weeks ago..which is better play?

            A. FH34 BB37
            B. BB34 FH37

            Areola Kaminski
            VVD Pau Doughty Gabriel Braithwaite
            Salah Palmer Son Saka Foden
            Watkins Toney Muniz

            Open Controls
            1. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              A just because it gives you more time to get a decent bb

              Open Controls
          • DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            WC30, FH34, BB37

            Petro, Onana
            Bradley, Udogie, Gusto, White, RAN
            Saka, Salah, Son, Palmer, Garnacho
            Isak, Haaland, Darwin

            Might start Watkins & switch to Haaland W31.

            0.4 bank to switch Bradley as needed. Could do Kelleher, if more info comes out.

            Main quandary is Maddison/Semenyo v Garnacho, Isak

            Open Controls
          • Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            17 mins ago

            Thoughts on this for Fantasy Challenge.

            *Allison (INJ)
            Porro Schar *TAA (INJ)
            *Jota (INJ) Maddison Son (VC) Palmer
            Jackson Muniz Isak

            Bench: Leno Robinson Salah Zabarnyi

            If Fulham keep clean sheet then Allison + TAA stay in team and Leno + Robinson auto sub in. No Fulham clean sheet and Allison + TAA are replaced by Kelleher and VVD.
            Son does well, Jota stays in team, Son as Vice captain takes the captaincy points, Salah auto subs in for Jota. If Son fails, Jota is replaced before final deadline ( probably by Salah/Foden ) and I get a 2nd shot at captaincy with Son staying as Vice captain.

            Open Controls
          • Babec
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            17 mins ago

            Currently on WC. Will FH 34 and BB 37.
            Which one is better?

            A- Petrovic, Onana

            Udogie, Lascelles, Gusto, Gabriel, Van Hecke

            Saka, Salah, Palmer, Son, kulusevski

            Muniz, Nunez, Haaland

            B-Petrovic, Dubravka

            Udogie, Van Hecke, Lascelles, Gabriel, gusto

            Palmer, salah, son, maddi, Saka

            Haaland, hojlund, muniz

            Open Controls
            1. Babec
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              A- 0 ITB
              B- 0.2 ITB

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.