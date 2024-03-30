If you’re a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fan looking for an exciting new game that renews every week, gives you a short-term FPL hit that doesn’t punish you for mistakes of previous Gameweeks, and you like the idea of making a transfer in the middle of a Gameweek, then FPL Challenge will be right up your street.

The scoring system works the same as the regular game but the difference is, every week is like playing a Free Hit as you get to change your team every Gameweek.

Managers can select up to five players from each team and are also able to make unlimited changes to their teams without taking a points-hit.

There is also a new challenge every week. So, for example, In Gameweek 30 the Challenge is – you have an unlimited budget.

The key point of difference – and one that can be exploited – is that managers can make changes to their teams in between games providing the clubs of the players being taken out and brought in have not yet played.

So, if you’re looking to steal a march on your rivals and stand a better chance of winning one of the weekly prizes here are one or two loopholes worthy of note…

WAIT FOR TEAMSHEETS

Firstly, wait for the teamsheets to come out before making your final team decisions. Once the teaMsheets are out you have time to change players that you may have in your team who aren’t in the starting line-up.

START FOUR DUDS…

Secondly, if you start four players who you know won’t play you can wait and see how well your bench players fare. If they score points, then you don’t upgrade those non-playing players.

If they don’t score any points then you upgrade them to players who will play!

…OR BRING IN FOUR DUD STARTERS IF YOUR SUBS HAUL EARLY

Thirdly, start four players who are playing later in the Gameweek and put players who are playing earlier in the Gameweek on your bench.

If your bench players score points, downgrade those starters who are playing later for players who won’t play – that way your bench players will earn the points.

VICE CAPTAIN PLAYS FIRST

Finally, if you give the captain’s armband to a player who won’t play and your vice-captaincy to a player who plays early in the week you can wait and see how your vice-captain fares.

If he bangs, then you leave things as they are.

But if the vice-captain blanks, then change your captain to a player who will play later in the week.

It’s not cheating, it’s just getting ahead of the game!

Good luck and enjoy Fantasy Challenge.