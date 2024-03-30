80
  1. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Goodbye FH BGW29, close the door behind you….

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      What is this FH BGW29 you speak of? I have no recollection of such a thing.

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      'Twas the biggest shame & disappointment to the club & all it's members since the fall of Singapore in '42

  2. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    They should call Fantasy Challenge:

    'Target SHU, BUR & LUT'

    Actually a good way to load up on players you don't have in your FPL team, I like it...

    1. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Budget remaining: £904.6m lol…

    2. Charlie Price
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      For anyone not already aware:

      Challenge Charlie
      c2h1h5

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Yet another Charlie Price league! Count me in

        1. Charlie Price
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Thank you

      2. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Cheers, charlie!

  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Dreading not owning any spurs attack. Feel like a big red arrow incoming unfortunately.

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Nothing guaranteed (eg GW29)

    2. el polako
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yeah you’re fecked this weekend.

    3. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I own zero and not worried at all

      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        https://stuffrevealed.files.wordpress.com/2020/11/liar-fire.jpg?w=581&h=372&crop=1

    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Non owner too ... Hope others perform

    5. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I was very close to selling Son for Saka on WC this week. I held but I'm still not convinced this will be a straightforward as most do given recent performances so you might be fine

    6. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      You may as well delete the game now

    7. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Neither do I but hoping Udogie and Porro feast

  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Captained Salah over Son for -4

    Cue Son hatrick

  5. Hurnt
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Did saka foden to salah son -4 good luck all

    1. Hurnt
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Next Watkins Gordon to havertz nunez

  6. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Anyone got Haaland EO?

    1. Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Game hasn't updated yet

  7. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    NEW: Martin Dúbravka, Livramento, Burn, Schär, Lascelles, Willock, Bruno G., Longstaff, J.Murphy, Isak, Gordon
    Subs: Karius, Hall, Krafth, Dummett, White, Almirón, Barnes, Anderson, Ritchie

    WHU: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Emerson, Zouma, Tomás Soucek, L.Paquetá, Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Antonio
    Subs: Fabianski, Ogbonna, Johnson, Cresswell, Earthy, Phillips, Mubama, Ings, Cornet

    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Cheers

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Cheers Sim, no Trippier

    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Phillips sat on the bench with Euros coming up must be a reality check. Brings him down to Earthy.

      1. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        He’ll be Cresswell fallen…

  8. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    I wonder how much energy the "let's break this new game with glitches" crowd will have next week when this week's winner is somebody who plays a 5-4-1 with 5 Newcastle defenders, because that is definitely the kind of team that will win. Oh you targeted Burnley, Luton and Sheff Utd? Well then come and collect your prize with your team that is identical to 90% of the others.

    It's just FanTeam daily play - you can do well all you like (in that game it's still worth it because the prizes are worthwhile and filter down quite far), someone is going to captain flipping Castagne for 32 pts or something like that.

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Cucerella for me - LOL

      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        47 mins ago

        Nice, go hair or go home.

        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 11 Years
          31 mins ago

          Would be some afrodisiac if that pays off

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      55 mins ago

      I think they will stress horrendously and end up with 16pts stuck on their bench

  9. dhamphiir
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Updated

    Open Controls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    GW30 Bingo

    I'm going for, Hindsight Crew: "Salah/Son was obviously the correct captain choice - durrrrr"

  11. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Did anyone here every play the Yahoo Fantasy Game

    That was a great model

    Unlimited transfer every week but still had a deadline of first kick off

    But you could only sell your players for what you bout them for.

    Ronaldo and Van Persie where 21m but kane was like 3m bale in his first season was 2.7
    At the end of the season if bale was injured for 4 weeks you could sell him but we're never buying him back

    The price changes were rapid but open

    You still transferred mainly at the end but gambling on a player early was more common because of price rises and falls?

    Open Controls
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I loved that game. I do remember Bale at around 4. It seemed much less driven by templates and required a bit more daring. If I recall correctly.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Yeah. You plan was always dictated how early you got on a successful bandwagon.

        I do honestly prefer it to FPL

        If FPL.fid it that way, a stock n shares way with the challenge game. It would be more successful

  12. Bishopool
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Different gw that is. Devided players who have Haaland, Salah and/or Son but also captaincy status can be very different. This gw can shape things up.

  13. HadiSLIM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Went somewhat maverick on this WC and feeling so good to play it my way….have enough cash (and a plan) to always own 3 from Salah Son Saka Haaland when i think the best 3 have the best run.

    Ederson (h ars)
    Romero (h lut) gusto (h bur) bradley (h bri)
    Palmer (h bur) salah (h bri) rich (h lut) son (h lut)
    Isac (h whu) darwin (h bri) jackson (h bur)

    Subs: pickford saka reguion lascelles

    11 home games feels like a blast tbh! Goodluck all

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Or Olise to Martinelli sorry I like it.

      Would have play Pickford

      Sometimes I though gw30 FH maybe better than GW34 if you could build to it

  14. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Top 10k EO:
    Son 139.0
    Palmer 97.1
    Salah 85.8
    Haaland 83.3
    Watkins 81.9
    Solanke 75.1
    Saka 58.4
    Foden 49.8
    Zabarnyi 39.8
    Gusto 37.6
    Gabriel 31
    Pedro Porro 29.5
    Dubravka 26.7
    Neto 21.8
    Bradley 20.7
    Udogie 20.6
    Virgil 20
    Areola 17.7
    Gordon 16
    Maddison 15.7
    Muniz 13.6
    Darwin 12.3
    Saliba 12.2
    Petrović 12.1
    Garnacho 10.7
    Bowen 10.4
    Toney 10.3

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Wow Darwin is lower than I thought he'd might be with wildcards

    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Glad I brought Palmer in for a bit couldn't bear to be bummed by him again

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Salah captain differential...

  15. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Neto (Turner)
    Gusto, Gabriel, Moreno, (Estu, Doughty)
    Saka, Salah, Son, Palmer, Foden
    Watkins, Solanke (Seymeno)

    Had 3 Bournemouth but don't like it.
    Wondering no is it best to go Haalandless or WC31 and BB34?

    GW 31
    1. Watkins to Haaland
    2. Watkins to Darwin?
    3 WC to
    Pickford (Onana)
    Gusto, Gabriel ,RAN, Braithwaite, Munoz
    Saka, Salah , Son, Palmer, Diaz
    Cunha, Darwin Haaland. (Son, Palmer to Eze, Olise GW34) and BB34?

    I did try yesterday and Thursday, so if anyone has time to share there thoughts I'd appreciate it but I feel a bit stuck but I just think there is now way out of the WC 35 route?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Or Olise to Martinelli sorry

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      I think you can easily play towards 34 with transfers and wc 35. You have the ideal WC midfield currently, and get Haaland next gw

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers mate.

        Before KO it is only Haaland FOMO is gw33 and Darwin could have 2 game ban by then

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

        2. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          My replies are missing alot of texts. Thanks for your thoughts I appreciate it

          It is only Haaland FOMO gw33 TBH but how many start with real Madrid either side.

          More likely than Foden I guess but Foden is in better form right now

  16. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Crazy that I'm the only one with Salah in the top half in my ML. Crazy GW ahead either way.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Welcome to the bottom half

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        Sorry I read only one with Salah C

        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Son C here

    2. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Crazyyyyy

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I swapped captain back to Son last minute

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        I expect Both to score well

    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I switched to Son but checked my team and have Salah (c). Must not have saved, sucks!

      1. boombaba
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        Better late than never
        Oh wait…

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I did that in GW28 I took out Haaland for Semenyo thinking gw34 will be light for Salah this week in mind but returned to find captain was still on Semenyo and not Solanke

        Sometimes it can work out lol.

  17. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Having both and not Haaland feels good this week (famous last words)

  18. Salarrivederci
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Salah (C) huge dif this GW!

    Pretty good chance to rise high or drop like a stone with:

    9%
    8% - 29% - 40%
    139% - 85%(C) - 11% - 97%
    83% - 75% - 82%

    1. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      All or nothing, I'm with you!

  19. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    I have 8 differentials according to livefpl. Exciting gw ahead either way

    1. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I have 7! Never been that high before

      Downside is need a lot of popular players to blank

      1. Forza Papac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        I need Haaland, Watkins, Son, Saka, Foden all to blank haha

  20. Shultan
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Stating the obvious but could be a pivotal week for WC v Non WCs

    Solanke, watkins, foden & saka haul, Bournemouth CS & my lot do nothing & plummet down the ranks

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      It's a marathon, and not a sprint

    2. MrZ
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Doubt BOU will get CS (started Neto btw)

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes I am Haalandless ATM. May well be until gw35

  21. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    In fpl challenge is it possible to do transfers during the gameweek in order to gain points?

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      Read the previous article

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        32 mins ago

        Or this article. Come on walter

        1. Walter White (WW)
          • 2 Years
          28 mins ago

          I did. The english is not well phrased. Just says possible to make changes, what changes exactly? Says upgrade etc so I wanted to be sure & confirm from the community

          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 12 Years
            27 mins ago

            Changes involving only players that have not yet played (or sat on the bench of a game)

            1. Walter White (WW)
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Oh thanks

  22. Big boy Bowen
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Big boy time lads

  23. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    New pen

    1. Big boy Bowen
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Come on Bowen

