  1. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    When do we get final news on GW 37 fixtures?

  2. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    So with this Fantasy Challenge is it a bit like the World Cup ff - if a player plays in an early game and blanks I can sub him out for someone on my bench who hasn't played yet?

  3. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Planning next week's GW31 transfer, which option would you prefer?

    a) D.Luiz & Solanke
    b) > Gordon & Solanke free
    c) > Foden & Muniz (-4)
    d) ?
    ______________________________
    GW30 squad.

    Neto Areola
    White Gabriel* Bradley Doughty* V.Hecke
    Salah Son Saka* Palmer D.Luiz
    Haaland Watkins Solanke
    0FT £0.9m BB left

  4. FPL price manipulators are …
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    I don't why I already hate this game

