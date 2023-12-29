15
  1. Barryyuen
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Areola
    TAA Zin Porro
    Salah Son Bowen Palmer
    Watkins Solanke Alvarez

    Dubra Gordon Trippier Taylor

    2FT, 0.9ITB. What would you all do in my position? Cheers!

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Very little. Lovely side.

      Likes of:
      Zinchenko to Senesi.
      Gordon to Neto.

  2. GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    No case for keeping them. More scope for points when you've more players available.

    1. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      I don't think I will keep holding them too.

      Still no clear idea for plan. Their possible blank of GW26 will be a bit tricky.

  3. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    It really looks like Haaland will miss SHU?

    1FT
    So with plan to expect Haaland back for the game after SHU and owning Son and Salah I probably need to shift one of them now, then one bring Haaland in next week, holding one and then shift the other the week after (or take a hit if value is plummeting)
    I want my wildcard rebuild for possibly Salah and Son returning

    So…. A) Salah OUT Foden IN this week then Mateta OUT to Haaland next week the PLAY? (Deal with SON after ?)
    B) Gordon OUT Foden IN now and wildcard before January game 21 ?

    Team is

    Areola Dubravka
    Walker Gabriel Zinchenko Cash Braithwaite
    Salah Son Palmer Saka Gordon
    Watkins Nunez Mateta

    I do think Nunez and Gordon are stinking my team out too…..

  4. NATSTER
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who would you pick to start?

    G - Gabriel (ful)
    U - Udogie (BOU)

    Bournemouth are on fire. Spurs CS look unlikely for both opponent's form and their own defensive problem without Romero. But Udogie is very attacking in Ange system and always has chances in the box.

    Arsenal should have better chance for CS and the wound from benching Gabriel still fresh. Fulham have been failed to score in the last 3 games which they didn't have Raul Jimenez. But he will be free from suspension and fresh for this weekend.

    TAA and Porro are the other two starting. I should spread risk and start Gabriel, right?

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes

      1. NATSTER
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Thanks.

    2. HelmutCool
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Am already regretting doing Udogie->Estu while watching last nights game.
      Ok, spurs wont get many clean sheets but Udo looked poised for some attacking returns, and basically my transfer was into a similar player who wont either get CS.
      Was just sure after the Estu goal that he is going to jump in prize atleast 0.2 in a short window.

      1. NATSTER
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Oh, you are so quick on getting Estu. I didn't watch the game, but highlights include his good shot for goal.

  5. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Reposting
    Dubravka
    Pau TAA Porro Gabriel
    Saka Son Salah Palmer
    Darwin Watkins

    Turner Archer Diaby Taylor

    0.9 ITB. Confused what I should do here?
    A) Diaby > Grealish
    B) Diaby > Richa
    C) Darwin > Solanke
    D) Something else?

  6. sergioaguero67
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    If I have 2 free transfers this gameweek and I don't make any, would I still have 2 free transfers for next gameweek too?
    Or would it be curtailed to 1 FT again?
    Please help

    1. Trovsmash
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      You would have two free transfers next gameweek as well

  7. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is Saliba worth the money over Gabriel?

  8. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    thoughts
    a. Adingra to Bowen (gotta lose him anyway going to Afcon)
    b. Play Palmer

  9. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Blends ….. all of you

