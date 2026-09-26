Scout Picks - Bus Team

FPL Gameweek 6 early Scout Picks: Three double-ups

26 September 2026 59 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ for Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations, as well as the pre-match press conferences, will help shape our finalised picks.

However, this early draft, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who are under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An £83.0m overall budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

A reminder, too, that the Scout Picks are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation.

GAMEWEEK 6 FIXTURES

Using our free-to-all ticker, here is the Gameweek 6 difficulty ranking:

FPL Gameweek 6 early Scout Picks:

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL Gameweek 6 tips: Best players, predicted line-ups, team news + more

On an off-day, Arsenal’s notoriously tight defence collapsed at Brighton and Hove Albion. But, remembering they recovered from April’s devastating loss to Manchester City by winning the next four without conceding, the champions could react similarly versus Leeds United.

We’ll probably pick two of David Raya (£6.1m), Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) and Ezri Konsa (£4.6m), as the Gunners remain best for expected goals conceded (xGC, 4.04) and restricting shots on target (13).

Yet FPL’s leading individual defender belongs to Everton, who’ll visit Hull City. James Tarkowski (£6.1m) has at least one return from every match – if you count defensive contributions (DefCon) as a return – and achieved several last time: a clean sheet, DefCon joy, and an assist when his long shot hit Thierno Barry (£5.6m) and went in.

The striker’s goal was enough to beat Ipswich Town. Up in third for expected goals (xG, 3.50), Barry is also second for box shots (16) and big chances (eight), although colleague Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.6m) narrowly edges him for overall attempts (18).

FPL Gameweek 6 early Scout Picks: 1

Added to those he’s set up, the midfielder ranks joint-second for top-flight chance involvement (29). No surprise to see him on both the latest ‘Goals Imminent‘ and ‘Assists Imminent’ tables, then.

Hull finally experienced defeat last Saturday. It was to Newcastle United, a team about to face Coventry City. Only Aston Villa have fewer shots than both sides’ 51, yet the Magpies scored nine of them.

It would’ve been 10 had Yoane Wissa (£6.2m) not missed his penalty. He remains a good option but, as none of their latest five strikes involved the centre-forward, maybe Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) is a better Scout Pick. Firmly first choice now that Anthony Gordon is gone, he netted one and set up three of those five goals

One such assist was loved by Lewis Hall‘s (£5.3m) owners. They were dreaming of an additional clean sheet, too, until Hull made things competitive.

On top of these, we’re likely to include Erling Haaland (£15.6m). A trip to Liverpool doesn’t read easy – especially when the Reds are on a surprising streak of shutouts – but the Norwegian scored five past them throughout 2025/26.

IN CONTENTION

Is Mbeumo a better FPL pick than Fernandes? 4

Four blanks from five are naturally causing some to give up on the expensive Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m). But a hosting of last-placed Tottenham Hotspur is difficult to run away from.

Manchester United’s penalty taker is second for shots (19) and is the guy who beats both Dewsbury-Hall and Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) for chance involvement (32). Still, teammate Mbeumo is available at a much lower price and beats Bruno for close-range attempts (14) and xG (3.06).

Both blanked in Sunday’s draw at Fulham. The Cottagers now get to face all three promoted sides in a row, starting with Ipswich. That’s promising for Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m).

Alternatively, teenage talent Josh King (£5.5m) boasts 11 box shots and just three players exceed his seven on target. A cheap midfield gem?

At the back, Bernd Leno (£4.5m) nearly kept consecutive clean sheets, though it’s worth noting that Ipswich have netted at least twice in 60% of outings. So alternative coverage comes via David Affengruber (£4.5m). The 0.03% owned centre-back is in Joachim Andersen’s (£5.0m) previous spot, delivering DefCon in both appearances.

Elsewhere, everyone is talking about Brighton right now. The league’s highest scorers just beat Arsenal 3-0 thanks to yet another Pascal Gross (£5.8m) haul. Three of his last four occasions have brought 13+ points, explaining why the veteran has FPL’s biggest total (47).

He’s combining brilliantly with Greek striker Charalampos Kostoulas (£5.6m), who produced a goal, an assist and 10 points in both Gameweeks 4 and 5.

Sunderland is a tricky trip, mind. Backing a Seagulls defender for it wouldn’t be normal, but the ‘out of position’ Maxim De Cuyper‘s (£5.0m) form is abnormal, with four attacking returns and three clean sheets.

THE LONGER SHOTS

Thiago, Palmer v Rogers, sell Man Utd players? FPL Q&A

Managers also need to think carefully about their Chelsea assets. The hype swiftly died down when a Hull home draw preceded the Blues’ thrashing by Brentford.

Joao Pedro (£7.7m) mightn’t be ready to meet Bournemouth, and there’s even a flag for penalty taker Cole Palmer (£9.7m), after ‘load management’ caused him to withdraw from England duty.

If the latter is a genuine Gameweek 6 doubt, Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) will surely be added to the above section. Last Friday, the £117 million arrival blanked for the first time, but he fired out a season-high of four shots.

Finally, 920,000 bought Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) for his anticipated haul against Coventry. But they were let down. The 26-year-old didn’t even shoot, although he did set up six for others.

It’s worth keeping faith in the joint-leader for big chance creation (five), as opponents Crystal Palace tend to be leaky. Before drawing 0-0 at Leeds United, the Eagles had conceded two or more in 10 successive Premier League games, stretching back to springtime.

GAMEWEEK 6: EARLY SCOUT PICKS

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

59 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Hi Folks,

    Just the two weeks left to decide on my starting XI then 🙂

    Thoughts on the below line up and benching headache?

    Leno
    Gabriel, Calafiori, Konsa
    MGW, Rogers, Barnes, Gross, King
    Haaland, Delap

    Kinsky, Munoz, DCL, Gvardiol

    I planned on bringing back in Pedro for a ft if fit which leads to further headaches. Thank you

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    1. Dr Funk
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Not sure about triple Arsenal defence.

      How about MGW and Gabriel to Saka, a decent defender De Cuyper, Hall, Tarkowski) and some money left over?

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    2. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Terrible team. Whatever you were drinking or snorting or smoking to go triple arsenal defence and double Fulham, triple Nottingham forest, give it up immediately. Cala or raya and no one else.

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  2. Dr Funk
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    If the City debacle leads to the whole house of cards collapsing, a quagmire of legal challenges back and forth, the Premier League going bankrupt and chaos across all divisions for years to come...

    ...what fantasy game will you play?

    🙂

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Fantasy Accounting, same as what Man City have been playing…

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      1. Nomar
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        This is the correct answer.

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  3. MetallicaJack93
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    King or Gonzalo on WC?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      King

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    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Gonzalo for me

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    3. N1ceguyEdd1e
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Same dilemma - King seems to get more shots on target but Gonzalo gets plenty of shots... Issue with King is lots of good midfield options, forwards, not as many to choose... arrhgghhhh, think King leads at the mo for assists and goal potentials

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  4. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    The old picture used in Tarkowski related articles was already ugly. This one is similar but even less flattering lol

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  5. MetallicaJack93
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    RMWCT

    Raya Dub
    Muha Vusko Konsa Affen Thomas
    Saka Palmer Rogers Gross King
    Haaland Pedro Toulakis

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    1. MetallicaJack93
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Kostoulas*

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I like it. Bit of a benching headache up top though...

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    3. Conners
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      It's pretty good.

      I'd want to be in a position to upgrade at least one of the 5.5m attackers if need be, given there's slim pickings in that price bracket, and lots of choice in the next bracket up.

      Also, my personal preference is to put more money in defence.

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  6. Kroenius
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Any tips on this current wc draft, no BB played yet,2 FT ITB & 1,3 ITB
    Verbruggen/Raya
    Jacquet/Thiaw/Konsa/Mykolenko/Van Hecke
    GroB/King/Bruno/Barnes/KDH
    Haaland/JP/Barry
    I know I should either go Raya + fodder or rotation but slim chance Raya rises so I'd profit. Also reason for triple Everton atm cuz KDH & Mykolenko need 1 rise and Barry 2 but close to a rise.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Looks good. I'd probably aim at a BB7 if I were WCing this week.

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      1. Kroenius
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Same here, reason why likes of Antonio Silva,Affengruber & Manzambi are on my shortlist atm. I'm probably kicking Bruno after this week to Saka.

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    2. GCHILD2K16
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Play the form players not fixtures or price rises..you dont need KDH and barry at the same
      Drop mykolenko and van hecke for tarkowski and de cruyer.
      Keep jacquet. Dedic or hall over thiaw

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  7. have you seen cyan
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Imagine how much City will be booed and taunted in away games from now, it will never end either. Man Cheaty?

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    1. Dr Funk
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      At least (from their point of view) there wont be that many fans to boo them when they are non-league. 🙂

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    2. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      The wealdstone raider will get a full reboot…

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  8. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    On WC

    What is the best 9.5m DF combo for this team

    Leno Tzolakis
    Calaflori Thomas Hall xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx
    Fernandes Saka Rogers Gross Slater
    Haaland Gonzalo Barry

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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    1. Kroenius
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Konsa & Van Hecke. I quite like Affengruber & Antonio Silva as well but you already have Leno

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      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Is Affengruber nailed though?

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    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Defence is too weak for me. Having 2x 4.0 defenders is not ideal. Tzolakis just a fluke.

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      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Ahh 9.5 not 8.5. My bad.

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    3. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      is muha + ajer still affordable? presuming ajer keeps his place when collins/vdb back, he did last season at times start over them tbf

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  9. Fordy40
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Wildcard for me this GW

    Verbruggen

    Calafiori
    De Kuyper
    Konsa

    Saka
    Palmer
    Gross
    Semenyo
    King

    Haaland
    Pedro

    Dubravka
    Davis
    Thomas
    Barry

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Looks good

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    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Surely you play Barry in gw6?

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      1. Fordy40
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yep, just the way it’s written out

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    3. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Looks good other than Konsa. He has so few routes to points.

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      1. Fordy40
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Only way to get that extra Arsenal defender

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    4. Mirror Man
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Never type it out like this again please. Thanks.

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  10. FC Hakkebøf
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    I am pretty set on this wildcard if both Pedro and Semenyo are fit. Will benchboost in gw7.

    Leno
    Calafiori Konsa DC
    Saka Semenyo Rogers Gross
    Haaland Pedro Gonzalo

    Kinsky Barnes Robinson Van Hecke

    Thoughts?

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    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Also - would you bench Semenyo for Barnes? It is quite tempting.

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    2. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Looks really strong, not sure who DC Is though, but like the rest

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      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        De cuyper

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  11. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    is it time to do Haaland ➡ Gyokeres?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      XD

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  12. Amartey Partey
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Is it worth captaining someone over Haaland?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I'm going Haaland. He has a decent record vs Pool

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      1. Amartey Partey
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        True. I’m thinking about going with Grob.

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        1. fantasyfog
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Thats a brave pick that could be either spectacular or very disappointing

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      the araujo jacquet vvd backline is impenetrable

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    3. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Bruno v leaky spurs maybe

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    4. Kroenius
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I'm going Bruno vs Spurs

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  13. fantasyfog
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    What would you do with this lot

    Trafford
    Cali Konsa De cup Egan Mendy
    Palmer Rogers Groß MGW Szob
    Haaland JP fodder

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    1. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Was thinking Rogers to Saka as have mitb to get me 5 mids on pens + Haaland too
      Am tempted to keep Rogers, do Palmer to Saka and use cash to upgrade 3rd striker

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      1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        don't get the whole "on pens" thing... basically need to be 2 footed inside the box to get one this season

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        1. z13
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          There are penalties in about 21% of matches, which I was surprised to find out.
          There have been 9 so far this year in 50 games, which is very marginally less.

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  14. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Bruno injured apparently and unlikely to play Sunday's game.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Woot?! 😮

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  15. #1 Arne Engels Fan
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    Why are there so many 4.4m mids but not a single 4.4m FWD or 3.9m GK?

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Because no one has had any reason to sell their 4.5 forwards or 4.0 defenders. But people will have had some reason to change their bad 4.5 picks to someone like Slater or Yalcouye.

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  16. Machine Gun Skelly
    38 mins ago

    What would you do with this team?

    Verbruggen (Trafford)
    Cala Konsa De Cuyper Hall (Egan)
    Palmer Rogers Odegaard Szoboszlai KDH
    Haaland (JP DCL)

    0.0 itb 4ft

    Palmer to Saka?
    Szobo to Schade, Tav or Barnes?
    Sell Odegaard/

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  17. Meta12345
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    A) raya and 4.5 forward. Will play gross gw 6, 8 and 9.
    B) tzolakis and delap. Will play delap ahead of gross in gw 6, 8 and 9 as differential.

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    1. Machine Gun Skelly
      3 mins ago

      A is much safer but I'd go B to gain rank fast

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