FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 5

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 5, when many regretted benching Pascal Gross (£5.8m). Ivaylo Ivanov and James Ingram were the only leaders to play a chip this week.

Here, we report on the latest news from the Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 5 in TorresMagic’s 14th Last Man Standing competition (code 3m8787) was 33 after hits, where 59 teams were eliminated.

It means that 761 are going through to Gameweek 6. Entry will reopen in two weeks’ time.

Details of how to enter and play can be found here. Basically, each of the qualifying points tallies (so far 41, 73, 40, 62, then 33) need to have been met.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams inside the danger zone, but the scores of at least Anton Stach (£6.0m) and Matheus Nunes (£5.9m) are incorrect because of late changes.

Stephen Johnson was the highest scorer, thanks to double-digit hauls from Antoine Semenyo (£8.4m) and James Tarkowski (£6.1m).

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

There are now three players on 12 points in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, but the new leader is Ville Tuominen (Santigold) because of his superior overall ranking. Additionally, he’s had five top 8k finishes.

Konstantinos Tselios (League 8 Division 44) is now the highest-ranked player in the H2H Entry League, placed 68th overall.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated on Monday and is now based on results up to Gameweek 5. Unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame (everything until the end of 2025/26), this can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

57,453 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 10 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, latest points and overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (1st) – elevenify.com (50 points, OR 132k)

(50 points, OR 132k) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (33 points, OR 160k)

(33 points, OR 160k) 3rd (5th) John Walsh (66 points, OR 65k)

(66 points, OR 65k) 4th (4th) Uz Ray (38 points, OR 74k)

(38 points, OR 74k) 5th (3rd) Abinav C (45 points, OR 216k)

(45 points, OR 216k) 6th (6th) Ben Crellin (36 points, OR 345k)

(36 points, OR 345k) 7th (7th) Michael Giovanni (49 points, OR 418k)

(49 points, OR 418k) 8th (12th) BigMan Bakar (43 points, OR 90k)

(43 points, OR 90k) 9th (13th) Jon Ballantyne (44 points, OR 103k)

(44 points, OR 103k) 10th (8th) Pro – (28 points, OR 472k)

Red arrows for all – apart from John Walsh, someone with Semenyo and the only Gross owner here who didn’t bench him.

Since the Gameweek 4 update, John Walsh and BigMan Bakar have moved up three and one places, while Jon Ballantyne (four top 900 finishes, plus another in the top 2k) returns to the top 10 for the first time this season. Yet Jovan Popović slips to 12th.

Two Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

12th (9th) Jovan Popović (29 points, OR 777k)

(29 points, OR 777k) 14th (10th) Harry Daniels (35 points, OR 927k)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Ville Tuominen (936th), The Magician (113th), Chris Pearce (965th), James Ingram (23rd), Corey Baker (70th) and Guillaume Duteil (837th).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Yngve Grostad is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code eikrq4) and rises to 37th overall. He ended 2016/17 up in 7,715th place.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Konstantinos Tselios is the new name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, moving up to 68th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Mark Reynolds (not MIR) leads for a second week in the Beat the Scout/PFT XI mini-league (code g8nnwy) and ranks 1,453rd worldwide.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it was another rough week, grabbing only 33 points and dropping from 136th to 392nd here.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, The Magician (TorresMagic) is in control of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He’s achieved two finishes in the top 900, and another seven within the best 10k.

FFSCOUT PRO PUNDITS

Ben Brown is the new leader of the FFScout Pro Pundits mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Michael Payne claims the top spot of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code em638a), rising to 1,332nd overall. He’s collected three top 10k finishes.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Free Hit user Ivaylo Ivanov is the new leader of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 3pxt3w), thanks to double-digit hauls from Semenyo, Tarkowski and Lewis Hall (£5.3m). He rises to 2,140th overall, alongside five historical top 10k finishes.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Peter Sloan now sets the pace in PDM’s Top 1k Any Season mini-league (code krrv2t). He came 61st in 2012/13, on top of another two top 8k finishes.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Chris Pearce is the new leader of Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 75rtvx). It’s a manager who has three top 800 finishes to his name, plus another four in the top 7k.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2025/26 FPL Champion Erik Ibsen is top of the pile for a fifth week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Dez Taylor leads Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code 2bp4vb) and is currently 148th overall.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Rich Breeze is in first place for a second week in my Opening Day League and is now 5,704th overall.

This league is for teams that signed up in the first 24 hours after FPL’s launch.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

James Ingram was another Free Hit user and, as a result, is the new leader of Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code mmk47t), rising to 5,507th overall. He came 201st in 2021/22, boasts another two top 5k finishes, and is 74th in our Career Hall of Fame.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

CAREER AVERAGE SUB-1%

Corey Baker is at the summit of Chabs’ Career Average Sub-1% mini-league (code rwf93g). He has a 14-season average of 0.6%.

This league is only for teams with a career average of 0.9% or better.

TOP 0.15% ANY SEASON

Finally, Guillaume Duteil is the leader of my Top 0.15% Any Season mini-league (code bm5jry). He had a %Finish of 0.1% in 2021/22.

This is for managers who’ve ended at least one season with the %Finish column saying either 0.0% (top 0.05%) or 0.1% (top 0.15%).

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.