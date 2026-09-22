The Great and The Good

How ‘The Great and The Good’ did in FPL Gameweek 5

22 September 2026 42 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
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In The Great and the Good, Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers. 

The Great and The Good this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, the BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL General, Tom Freeman and Joe Lepper, the FPL Wire’s Pras and Zophar, the defending Great and Good champion Huss E, FPL ‘celebrites’ FPL Harry and LTFPL Andy, Hall of Famers Fabio Borges, Thomas Brønsby, Ben Crellin, Elevenify and Tom Dollimore, last year’s mini-league winner Andrew McKinnon and invitational champ Ben McCrum.

“I am just going outside and may be some time”

The Great and The Good have stumbled into the FPL wilderness, where the chips are wasted, the points are dehydrated and João Pedro (£7.7m) has already been carried off into the dark unknown.

And just when we thought we could finally relax, Brighton’s Pascal Groß (£5.8m) and Maxim De Cuyper (£4.9m) are emerging like two essential oasis mirages, shining again in the cup before the Seagulls went full blizzard and dismantled Arsenal.

Most benched them, some had them as auto-subbed; either way, the FPL community self-combusted.

This was also the last Gameweek before a three-week international-break wasteland, meaning plenty of time to stare blankly at your FPL team and wonder where it all went wrong.

Naturally, the chips were still flying around the desert. We saw a Wildcard, three Free Hits and a Bench Boost activated this week.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Tom Freeman played his carefully planned Bench Boost and will be pleased with the 19 points coming off the sidelines. It gave him a score of 63 and puts him top of this group of managers. It’s worth noting that they have all now slipped out of the top 100,000.

In fact, it continues to be a very turbulent time, with only 17 points separating the top 10 in this league and 325,000 places in overall rank. The various chip strategies continue to distort (see below). FPL General has splurged all of his, whilst Fabio continues to hold fire with just one used so far.

There was very little green this week as the standard Arsenal defence and Chelsea attack didn’t pay off. Instead, it was all about whether you had Gross in your team.

Three of them hit the Free Hit in Mark Sutherns, Ben McCrum and Huss E, with the latter two getting green arrows. Last year’s winner has yet to have a red arrow.

Our new boy, Andrew McKinnon, also had a good week with 56, thanks to not only Gross but also Diego Gomez (£5.0m). He may have had a bit of luck here, thanks to the absences of Pedro and Ben White (£5.5m).

Control-Alt-Delete and captain Erling Haaland (£15.6m) was the order of the day. Ben Crellin and Tom Dollimore decided to go a little wild, delving into the Forest with Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m), and they were left with little wood to speak of.

WILDCARD

FPL General’s Wildcard started about as smoothly as a Sunday roast in a washing machine.

Double Arsenal defence immediately looked questionable as Brighton dismantled them, while Gross and De Cuyper watched from his bench, presumably wondering what they’d done to deserve such betrayal.

His double Forest punt of Gibbs-White and Neco Williams (£5.0m) then laboured against Coventry, because apparently “easy fixture” is now FPL code for “prepare to suffer”.

And yes, Antonin Kinsky (£4.5m) is still there. Some things in FPL simply cannot be killed. At least the big guns are loaded, with Bukayo Saka (£9.5m), Haaland and Cole Palmer (£9.7m) forming a rather terrifying £35m-ish midfield/attack triumvirate when they all start firing.

This squad will do better over the coming weeks but certainly ticks off the phrase, “A Wildcard isn’t just for one week”.

TRANSFERS

FPL Gameweek 5 in

The Great and The Good have been busy… well, some of them.

Gibbs-White is the big winner, with Dominic Szoboszlai (£7.0m) and Christos Tzolis (£6.3m) dumped. It was a surprise to see João Pedro shown the door by some; the likes of Elevenify and Ben Crellin usually show more patience.

Elevenify was certainly the wheeler-dealer this week as his moves for Thierno Barry (£5.6m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) paid off.

TEMPLATE

FPL Gameweek 5 in

More tweaks to the template as David Raya (£6.1m) enters the squad and many now opting for the safety-first Arsenal defence. To be fair, they won’t play Brighton every week.

Hall has now thrown his name in the ring for the 4th/5th defender spot, while Gibbs-White replaces Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m).

CAPTAINCY

A quick look at captaincy for the season:

FPL Gameweek 5 in

Thomas Bronsby leads the way with 113 points, after his decision to deviate to Joan Pedro in Gameweek 4 gave him the edge.

Overall, Haaland remains the default option despite a number starting without the Norwegian at the beginning of the season.

Unsurprisingly, LTFPL Andy has picked Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m) the most this season…

CONCLUSION

Time to step away from our teams and consider our options.

Some will no doubt Wildcard, but I suspect this will be perilous over what is already looking like an injury-strewn international break.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article, you can find me on Twitter/X here.

42 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. HUMAN TRIPOD
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Wildcarded in GW4 to the below and have 4FT and £0m spare:

    Kinsky (Dubravka)
    Calafiori, Konsa, De Cuyper, Muharemovic, Egan
    Saka, Palmer, Rogers, Janelt, Slater
    Haaland, Isak, Pedro

    Any thoughts for transfers this week?

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Janelt is great if you’re collecting yellow cards.

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  2. mad_beer ✅
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    To WC or to not WC? 2FTs 1.5ITB

    Kinsky
    Calafiori, Hall, Gvardiol
    Rogers, Semenyo, Szoboszlai, Tzolis
    Pedro, Haaland, Isak

    Dubravka, Slater, Greaves, Thomas

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Tzolis/Szob out. No WC.

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  3. theshazly
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    WC now or no ?

    Verb ( Dubs )
    Cala Konsa Robertson ( Davis / Thomas )
    BrunoF MGW Cherki Szobo ( Gomez )
    Haaland DCL JP

    0.4 ITB / 1 FT
    900K rank

    Or just do Szobo > Barnes ?

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Szob > Barnes looks good.

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  4. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Is Alisson being overlooked here?! 25 points in the last 3 matches, clean sheets in all of these matches, and Liverpool look much better defensively of late.

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    1. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      He was always a decent keeper. If you want to spend 5.5m for a gk, go for him. I'm happy with my 4.5m Tzolakis.

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      1. Warby84
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Hull won’t get a clean sheet in there next 6

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        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Tzolakis rotates nicely with either of Kinsky, Verbruggen or Petrovic

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Should be until he gets his obligatory hamstring injury. He's always been very good for bonus too.

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    3. The Pretender
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Pool next 4 is a nightmare run, no for me.

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  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Wonder if Mark will wildcard now?

    He's having almost as bad a start as me.

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Doubt Mark will have time to WC when he's busy sailing into the sunset on his new yacht partying with booze and hookers.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        51 mins ago

        That's FPL Harry and Focal isn't it? They're both currently on one of the many 7 star holidays they have each year. True story.

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          20 mins ago

          Where does that leave Trigger Lips?

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            16 mins ago

            He's well loaded as well. Investments I think.

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  6. Zizou
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    looking for a midfielder to join my front 7 of
    Palmer Rodgers MGW GroB
    Haaland Barry Pedro

    Ideally looking for a differential and currently looking at king of fulham. Is there anyone better you think on the list below TSB % included or anyone i'm overlooking

    Cheers
    Schade 10.6%
    Tavernier 6.7%
    Belloumi 4.8%
    Odegaard 19.8% (not really a differential and prob better rotation options out there)
    Barnes 5.4%
    King 2.4%
    KDH 6.0% (already have Barry)
    Manzambi 0.3% (perhaps a wait and see)
    Enzo 3.6%

    Alot of pretty good options but problem is finding one to stick with as they all will prob take turns in scoring week on week

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      50 mins ago

      I like King's fixtures. Schade, Barnes and Tav all good picks too , im looking at Szoboszlai to one of these 4

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    2. el polako
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Id go King for the next 3 fixtures.

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    3. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      I think it makes sense to try to ride the fixture waves with the mid-priced midfielders. So Tavernier, King and Barnes good options. Enzo could be a shrewd pick too

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      1. Zizou
        • 16 Years
        10 mins ago

        yeah might go one of these based on fixtures.So hard to know like did anyone really expect a haul from GroB at the wknd V Arsenal

        Intially i think i'll go with king based off MUN performance and next 3 fixtures plus low ownership

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        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Good pick. Just leave something in the bank if you find you need to move him on to £6-6.5m mid down the line

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  7. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Does this team need WC?

    Initial plan was to WC6, but team looking pretty okay for now. 1 FT and 1.2 itb.

    Verbruggen, Kinsky
    Calafiori, Gabriel, Davis, De Cuyper, O'Nien
    Ødegaard, Cherki, Rogers, Groß, Szoboszlai
    João Pedro, Haaland, Calvert-Lewin

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      46 mins ago

      Szoboszlai to MGW

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    2. Oasthouse FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      I'm having a similar dilemma below as well, let me know what you think...

      For yours, I'd hold it and just tinker.....Szoboszlai probs the weakest link....sort him first.

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  8. paulojdsc
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Isak or Gakpo are good options on a WC or avoid Liverpool?

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  9. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Is there a chance King is on pens for Fulham?

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  10. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    A or B here?! Currently on A.

    A) Raya, Jacquet, Cherki, Muharemovic

    B) Alisson, Lewis Hall, Semenyo, Konsa.

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      That’s a tough one!

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    2. Stimps
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      B imo

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    3. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

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  11. Oasthouse FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Had always planned to WC, but think I might try and ride it out, what do we think?

    Current team;

    Verbruggen (palmer)
    Tarkowski, Gvardiol, Cala, De Cuyper, Thomas
    Mbuemo, MGW, Palmer, Gross (slater)
    J pedro, Halaand, DCL

    only 1 ft, what would you do?

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    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      If no injuries over IB, surely hold

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  12. Stimps
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Bench one

    A) Szoboslai (city home)
    B) King (ips away)
    C) Wissa (cov away)

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

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  13. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    WC time?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Munoz Eagan
    Bruno Mbeumo Tzolis Rogers
    Haaland DCL Pedro

    Verbruggen Thomas Slater van Erwijk

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes. I'd replace a good 9 or 10 of those players.

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  14. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    23 mins ago

    On WC

    Which of the following players would you keep

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori Gvardiol De Cuyper Ajer Thomas
    Fernandes Szoboszial Mbeumo KDH Slater
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      Would keep all 5 defs, KDH, Pedro and Haaland

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    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'd keep your 3 forwards plus Calafiori & Gvardiol.

      50/50 on Kinsky / Dub.

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  15. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Think imma get Robinson for his decent 3 fixtures for Fulham, only 4.5

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