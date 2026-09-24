Ahead of the upcoming single Gameweek in Fantasy EFL, three of our contributors have selected their favourite goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, forwards and club picks.

We’ve combined their selections below to reveal the most popular Scout Picks for the round.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 7 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Jake Eastwood takes the goalkeeper spot as Cambridge United prepare to host AFC Wimbledon. Two of our three contributors selected Eastwood, who has collected four Fantasy points in each of his last two outings.

DEFENDERS

Alex Mitchell makes our defence ahead of Plymouth Argyle’s home meeting with Burton Albion. This was one position where our contributors struggled to agree. However, his 42 clearances across seven appearances provide a strong route to points beyond clean sheets.

There was greater support for Harry Boyes, who featured in two of our three contributors’ selections. York City host Gillingham this weekend. Boyes has produced an impressive six goal contributions in just seven matches, so he offers both clean sheet and attacking potential.

MIDFIELDERS

Alex Newby was one of the clearest selections of the week, making all three contributors’ teams. The York City midfielder has enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign, scoring six goals and supplying one assist across seven appearances.

Newby has also registered 13 shots on target and seven key passes. His combination of form, goal threat and a home meeting with Gillingham also makes him our captain for the round.

Oliver Norwood completes the midfield after receiving two nominations. The Stockport County midfielder has accumulated 50 Fantasy points at an average of 7.1 per match, including a 15-point return in Gameweek 5. Peterborough United visit Edgeley Park next.

FORWARDS

Like Newby, Aribim Pepple received the backing of all three contributors. The Plymouth Argyle forward takes excellent form into the home meeting with Burton Albion, having returned 10, eight and nine Fantasy points across his last three matches. Pepple is also our vice-captain for the round.

Aaron Drinan partners him up front after making two of our three contributors’ selections. The Swindon Town striker has scored five goals across seven appearances, while his 11 shots on target underline his threat ahead of Accrington Stanley’s visit.

TEAM PICKS

Stockport County were unanimously selected by our contributors. They host Peterborough United this weekend and head into it as League One’s highest scorers (16). A home match and their scoring form should give them the edge this week.

There was also complete agreement on Plymouth Argyle. They have scored 14 goals so far, including two or more on four occasions. A home meeting with Burton Albion gives Plymouth opportunities to return points through goals, the result and potentially a clean sheet.