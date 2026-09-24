Nations League Fantasy

Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Round 1 Scout Picks

24 September 2026 14 comments
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Sponsored by Sofascore

Here are our Scout Picks for Round 1 of Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy game.

As with all Scout Picks articles, this selection is strictly tailored to the upcoming round in isolation. For longer-term selections, check out our position-by-position player guides here (forwards are to come on Thursday):

And a reminder: like World Cup Fantasy or UCL Fantasy, the Nations League game is a 15-man squad game rather than just a starting XI and non-playing bench fodder. Manual substitutions allow managers to sub out underperforming players and replace them with individuals yet to play.

Squad Rules & Restrictions Summary

ConstraintRequirement / Allocation
Total Budget£100.0m for the full 15-man squad
Team LimitMaximum 3 players per nation
Starting Formation1 GK | Minimum 3 DEF | Minimum 3 MID | Minimum 1 FWD

Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Round 1 Scout Picks

Goalkeepers

  • Lukáš Hrádecký (£5.5m)Finland
    The opening pick of our Finland triple-up for their clash with San Marino. Boasts the highest clean sheet probability of Round 1.
  • Dominik Greif (£4.0m)Slovakia
    Predicted starter for Slovakia against Moldova, offering budget value and strong clean sheet potential.

Defenders

  • Dávid Hancko (£5.5m)Slovakia
    Leads the backline as Slovakia host Moldova. Expect solid defensive contributions alongside potential threat on set-pieces.
  • Niko Koski (£5.5m)Finland
    Benefits from the highest clean sheet probability of the round, as well as high Sofascore rating potential. Part of a defensive double-up that carries low risk against the mother of all minnows.
  • Manuel Akanji (£6.0m)Switzerland
    A route into Switzerland’s solid defence away to North Macedonia. Switzerland’s main ball-playing centre-back, and also a threat on set pieces.
  • Hörður Björgvin Magnússon (£4.5m)Iceland
    Offers excellent baseline value and a strong clean sheet chance in a favourable home fixture against Estonia.
  • Amir Ismajli (£4.5m)Albania
    Hosts Belarus in another appealing home fixture for clean sheet potential. A reliable budget defensive option capable of accumulating defensive actions and duel points.

Midfielders

  • Michael Olise (£10.0m)France
    Selected for France away to a weakened Türkiye side. Arrives in explosive form following two hat-tricks in three matches, while his high dribble volume fits Sofascore perfectly.
  • Johan Manzambi (£7.5m)Switzerland
    A breakout star of the summer who registered five goal involvements in four World Cup appearances. With Xhaka sidelined and Embolo suspended, Switzerland’s attack will flow through him, offering a strong floor.
  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (£9.0m)Georgia
    A world-class talent and the main man for Georgia as they host Northern Ireland. Expect him to be heavily involved in every attack for his side.
  • Dominik Szoboszlai (£8.5m)Hungary
    Acts as Hungary’s primary focal point as they host Ukraine. Through set-pieces, high crossing volume and long-range shots, he offers multiple routes to Fantasy points.
  • Martin Palumets (£4.5m)Estonia
    Essential budget enabler to free up the necessary cash for premium attackers. Provides guaranteed appearance points and steady tackle and interception points at minimum cost. Can be easily subbed out if there is no return.

Forwards

  • Kylian Mbappé (£12.0m)France
    France’s premier attacking asset against a depleted Turkish defence, he arrives off the back of a fantastic start to his season.
  • David Strelec (£6.5m)Slovakia
    Predicted starting central striker for Slovakia, who are among the round’s biggest favourites for their clash with Moldova. Provides high upside against weak opposition.
  • Joel Pohjanpalo (£6.5m)Finland
    The final piece of the Finland triple-up. Operating as the focal point against a fragile San Marino defence, Pohjanpalo also boasts penalty-taking duties.

Captaincy Order

Best Captain - Gameweek

  1. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Fri 17:00): Our starting captain. He plays first, has the most reliable floor in the squad thanks to dribbles and fouls won, and a big score can be locked in straight away.
  2. Kylian Mbappé/Michael Olise (Fri 19:45): If Kvaratskhelia delivers a modest return, the armband moves to Mbappé/Olise.
  3. Joel Pohjanpalo (Sat 17:00): The Saturday fallback against a San Marino side conceding almost five goals per game in World Cup qualifying.
  4. David Strelec / Johan Manzambi (Sat 19:45): The final options in the round’s last kick-offs, both in fixtures their teams are expected to dominate.

JOIN OUR SCOUT MINI-LEAGUE + WIN PRIZES

Before we begin, we’ve set up our own mini-league for Nations League Fantasy – and we won’t just be playing for fun.

There’ll be these prizes up for grabs…

PositionPrize
1st£150 Cash + Mega Bundle
2nd£100 Cash + Annual Sub
3rd£50 Cash + Annual Sub
4thAnnual Sub
5thMonth Sub

More details on what benefits you get with ‘Mega Bundles’ and monthly/annual subscriptions are available here.

You join our league by clicking here or by entering the following code:

14 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    3 hours ago

    Guess I shouldn't say what I think about this game

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  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    No Haaland!

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  3. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Pick 2, and only 2 premium mids:
    A. Bruno
    B. Palmer
    C. Saka
    D. Rogers
    E. Semenyo
    E. MGW

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      CD

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  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Fantasy Nations League, just stop.

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      all these fantasy games will soon turn into gambling alternatives

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        Fantasy FFS Users coming soon!

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    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      and somehow you're on a fantasy football site

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  5. DagheMunegu
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    A Barnes Gonzalo
    B King Wissa

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

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    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      A

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  6. DEO0420
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Anyone else thinking about free hitting in gameweek 9?

    Chelsea vs Man u
    Man city vs Brighton
    Liverpool vs Arsenal

    All look like nice fixtures to free hit out of.

    Though on the otherhand not many tasty fixtures to target

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  7. Gubby-Allen
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Where has the homepage gone on the FPL site?

    On my devices it has completely disappeared. The first page would be the team of the last week, list of most bought or sold players this GW etc.

    Every press brings me to a homepage of my team.

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  8. Gooner Kebab
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any teams worth targetting at this point of the season?

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