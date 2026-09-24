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Here are our Scout Picks for Round 1 of Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy game.

As with all Scout Picks articles, this selection is strictly tailored to the upcoming round in isolation. For longer-term selections, check out our position-by-position player guides here (forwards are to come on Thursday):

And a reminder: like World Cup Fantasy or UCL Fantasy, the Nations League game is a 15-man squad game rather than just a starting XI and non-playing bench fodder. Manual substitutions allow managers to sub out underperforming players and replace them with individuals yet to play.

Squad Rules & Restrictions Summary

Constraint Requirement / Allocation Total Budget £100.0m for the full 15-man squad Team Limit Maximum 3 players per nation Starting Formation 1 GK | Minimum 3 DEF | Minimum 3 MID | Minimum 1 FWD

READ MORE: How to play Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy

Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Round 1 Scout Picks

Goalkeepers

Lukáš Hrádecký (£5.5m) — Finland

The opening pick of our Finland triple-up for their clash with San Marino. Boasts the highest clean sheet probability of Round 1.

— Finland The opening pick of our Finland triple-up for their clash with San Marino. Boasts the highest clean sheet probability of Round 1. Dominik Greif (£4.0m) — Slovakia

Predicted starter for Slovakia against Moldova, offering budget value and strong clean sheet potential.

Defenders

Dávid Hancko (£5.5m) — Slovakia

Leads the backline as Slovakia host Moldova. Expect solid defensive contributions alongside potential threat on set-pieces.

— Slovakia Leads the backline as Slovakia host Moldova. Expect solid defensive contributions alongside potential threat on set-pieces. Niko Koski (£5.5m) — Finland

Benefits from the highest clean sheet probability of the round, as well as high Sofascore rating potential. Part of a defensive double-up that carries low risk against the mother of all minnows.

— Finland Benefits from the highest clean sheet probability of the round, as well as high Sofascore rating potential. Part of a defensive double-up that carries low risk against the mother of all minnows. Manuel Akanji (£6.0m) — Switzerland

A route into Switzerland’s solid defence away to North Macedonia. Switzerland’s main ball-playing centre-back, and also a threat on set pieces.

— Switzerland A route into Switzerland’s solid defence away to North Macedonia. Switzerland’s main ball-playing centre-back, and also a threat on set pieces. Hörður Björgvin Magnússon (£4.5m) — Iceland

Offers excellent baseline value and a strong clean sheet chance in a favourable home fixture against Estonia.

— Iceland Offers excellent baseline value and a strong clean sheet chance in a favourable home fixture against Estonia. Amir Ismajli (£4.5m) — Albania

Hosts Belarus in another appealing home fixture for clean sheet potential. A reliable budget defensive option capable of accumulating defensive actions and duel points.

Midfielders

Michael Olise (£10.0m) — France

Selected for France away to a weakened Türkiye side. Arrives in explosive form following two hat-tricks in three matches, while his high dribble volume fits Sofascore perfectly.

— France Selected for France away to a weakened Türkiye side. Arrives in explosive form following two hat-tricks in three matches, while his high dribble volume fits Sofascore perfectly. Johan Manzambi (£7.5m) — Switzerland

A breakout star of the summer who registered five goal involvements in four World Cup appearances. With Xhaka sidelined and Embolo suspended, Switzerland’s attack will flow through him, offering a strong floor.

— Switzerland A breakout star of the summer who registered five goal involvements in four World Cup appearances. With Xhaka sidelined and Embolo suspended, Switzerland’s attack will flow through him, offering a strong floor. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (£9.0m) — Georgia

A world-class talent and the main man for Georgia as they host Northern Ireland. Expect him to be heavily involved in every attack for his side.

— Georgia A world-class talent and the main man for Georgia as they host Northern Ireland. Expect him to be heavily involved in every attack for his side. Dominik Szoboszlai (£8.5m) — Hungary

Acts as Hungary’s primary focal point as they host Ukraine. Through set-pieces, high crossing volume and long-range shots, he offers multiple routes to Fantasy points.

— Hungary Acts as Hungary’s primary focal point as they host Ukraine. Through set-pieces, high crossing volume and long-range shots, he offers multiple routes to Fantasy points. Martin Palumets (£4.5m) — Estonia

Essential budget enabler to free up the necessary cash for premium attackers. Provides guaranteed appearance points and steady tackle and interception points at minimum cost. Can be easily subbed out if there is no return.

Forwards

Kylian Mbappé (£12.0m) — France

France’s premier attacking asset against a depleted Turkish defence, he arrives off the back of a fantastic start to his season.

— France France’s premier attacking asset against a depleted Turkish defence, he arrives off the back of a fantastic start to his season. David Strelec (£6.5m) — Slovakia

Predicted starting central striker for Slovakia, who are among the round’s biggest favourites for their clash with Moldova. Provides high upside against weak opposition.

— Slovakia Predicted starting central striker for Slovakia, who are among the round’s biggest favourites for their clash with Moldova. Provides high upside against weak opposition. Joel Pohjanpalo (£6.5m) — Finland

The final piece of the Finland triple-up. Operating as the focal point against a fragile San Marino defence, Pohjanpalo also boasts penalty-taking duties.

Captaincy Order

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Fri 17:00): Our starting captain. He plays first, has the most reliable floor in the squad thanks to dribbles and fouls won, and a big score can be locked in straight away. Kylian Mbappé/Michael Olise (Fri 19:45): If Kvaratskhelia delivers a modest return, the armband moves to Mbappé/Olise. Joel Pohjanpalo (Sat 17:00): The Saturday fallback against a San Marino side conceding almost five goals per game in World Cup qualifying. David Strelec / Johan Manzambi (Sat 19:45): The final options in the round’s last kick-offs, both in fixtures their teams are expected to dominate.

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