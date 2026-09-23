Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Best defenders

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We continue our coverage of Sofascore’s UEFA Nations League game with a look at the best defenders.

Defenders in Sofascore Fantasy can get points not just through clean sheets but also via lots of different defensive and offensive on-field actions, so there’s more than just shut-out potential to consider – as we’ll discuss below.

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HOW DEFENDERS SCORE POINTS IN SOFASCORE FANTASY

Everything from tackles, interceptions and ball recoveries to chances created and penalty wins is rewarded in Sofascore Fantasy, alongside traditional shutout bonuses:

Playing up to 60 minutes : +1 pt

: +1 pt Playing 60 minutes or more (excluding injury time) : +2 pts

: +2 pts Clean sheet (must play at least 60 minutes) : +4 pts

: +4 pts Goal scored : +6 pts

: +6 pts Assist : +4 pts

: +4 pts Goals conceded : -1 pt per 2 goals conceded

: -1 pt per 2 goals conceded Yellow card : -1 pt

: -1 pt Second yellow card: -1 pt to -3 pt (based on the minute of dismissal)

-1 pt to -3 pt (based on the minute of dismissal) Red card : -2 pt to -4 pt (based on the minute of dismissal)

: -2 pt to -4 pt (based on the minute of dismissal) Penalty conceded : -2 pts

: -2 pts Penalty won : 2 pts

: 2 pts Clearance off the line : 2 pts

: 2 pts Clearances: +1 pt for every 6 clearances

+1 pt for every 6 clearances Shots blocked: +1 pt for every 2 shots blocked

+1 pt for every 2 shots blocked Interceptions: +1 pt for every 3 interceptions

+1 pt for every 3 interceptions Tackles won: +1 pt for every 3 tackles won

+1 pt for every 3 tackles won Duels won: +1 pt for winning at least 3 duels with a success rate of 50% or higher

+1 pt for winning at least 3 duels with a success rate of 50% or higher Was fouled: +1 pt for every 3 times fouled

+1 pt for every 3 times fouled Clearance off line: +2 pts

+2 pts Long balls: +1 pt for completing at least 3 accurate long balls with a success rate of 60% or higher

+1 pt for completing at least 3 accurate long balls with a success rate of 60% or higher Key passes: +1 pt for every 2 key passes

+1 pt for every 2 key passes Successful dribbles: +1 pt for every 3 successful dribbles

+1 pt for every 3 successful dribbles Offsides: -1 pt for every 2 times caught offside

-1 pt for every 2 times caught offside Dispossessed: -1 pt for every 4 times dispossessed

Nuno Mendes (£7.5m)

Nuno Mendes comes in as the most expensive defender in the game, and deservedly so.

Portugal find themselves in about as favourable a League A group as you could ask for, providing an ideal platform for defensive returns.

His offensive output is the main draw: across both the World Cup and the previous Nations League campaign, he created the most big chances of any defender, alongside recording the highest number of key passes.

During the World Cup, Mendes averaged an excellent 8.0 points per match.

Offering an unmatched combination of shutout potential and attacking contributions, Mendes arguably offers the highest ceiling of any defensive asset in the game.

Pau Cubarsí (£7.0m)

Spain boast a top-tier defensive unit, as demonstrated during their recent World Cup campaign, where they conceded just a single goal.

Anchoring this backline is Pau Cubarsí who, despite being just 19 years old, plays with remarkable composure, tactical maturity, and authority.

In Sofascore World Cup Fantasy, Cubarsí averaged a staggering 9.1 points per game, proving himself to be an indispensable Fantasy asset.

Barring a tricky opening fixture, Spain are heavily expected to rack up multiple clean sheets across the group stage, making Cubarsí a highly recommended high-floor premium pick.

Manuel Akanji (£6.0m)

Switzerland boasts a solid backline, having conceded one or fewer goals in 15 of their last 17 internationals. The two exceptions were defeats to Germany and Argentina, and the Swiss won’t be encountering any countries of that level in the Nations League group stage.

Manuel Akanji operates right at the heart of Murat Yakin’s defence.

He averaged 6.7 points per match during the World Cup, despite securing only one clean sheet, which is a testament to his incredible statistical workload under the Sofascore scoring matrix.

Switzerland conceded only two goals throughout their World Cup qualifying campaign, while they have a pretty good Nations League draw, having dropped down to League B.

Akanji offers a reliable baseline floor and stands out as a top-tier defensive selection.

Renato Veiga (£5.5m)

As highlighted with Nuno Mendes, Portugal benefit from a superb fixture run, and Renato Veiga represents a significantly cheaper route into Jorge Jesus’s backline.

Veiga registered an impressive 8.0 points per match during the World Cup, despite Portugal’s early exit.

The Sofascore matrix suits his physical playstyle perfectly, making him an outstanding mid-priced value option for managers seeking consistent defensive returns.

Daniel Hancko (£5.5m)

Slovakia hold one of the most advantageous group draws in the entire Nations League, starting with two opening home fixtures against lower-tier opposition.

Daniel Hancko enters the international window in fine form, coming off a strong start to the season with Atlético Madrid, with whom he has averaged 5.9 points per match.

With seven goals and 11 assists (including two in his last two starts) in his 59 international caps, left-back Hancko is an elite mid-priced asset capable of delivering both clean sheets and the ‘extras’ that Sofascore Fantasy rewards.

Ardian Ismajli (£4.5m)

Albania have one of the most favourable group set-ups, highlighted by two meetings with San Marino across the opening four matchdays.

Operating as a central defender, Ardian Ismajli should not just capitalise on high clean sheet probabilities but also farm continuous points through basic defensive actions such as clearances, tackles, and duel wins.

At just £4.5m, he stands out as a high-value budget enabler with immense short-term upside.

Felix Bacher (£4.5m)

Austria open their campaign by hosting Israel and Kosovo, providing a strong fixture platform to build from.

Expected to line up at left-back, Felix Bacher has significant licence to push forward into advanced attacking positions.

Having averaged 7.2 points per match for Lyon in Ligue 1, Bacher brings proven upside to the £4.5m budget category, combining fixture appeal with attacking threat under the Sofascore matrix.