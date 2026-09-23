Nations League Fantasy

Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Best defenders

23 September 2026 57 comments
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We continue our coverage of Sofascore’s UEFA Nations League game with a look at the best defenders.

Defenders in Sofascore Fantasy can get points not just through clean sheets but also via lots of different defensive and offensive on-field actions, so there’s more than just shut-out potential to consider – as we’ll discuss below.

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HOW DEFENDERS SCORE POINTS IN SOFASCORE FANTASY

Everything from tackles, interceptions and ball recoveries to chances created and penalty wins is rewarded in Sofascore Fantasy, alongside traditional shutout bonuses:

  • Playing up to 60 minutes: +1 pt
  • Playing 60 minutes or more (excluding injury time): +2 pts
  • Clean sheet (must play at least 60 minutes): +4 pts
  • Goal scored: +6 pts
  • Assist: +4 pts
  • Goals conceded: -1 pt per 2 goals conceded
  • Yellow card: -1 pt
  • Second yellow card: -1 pt to -3 pt (based on the minute of dismissal)
  • Red card: -2 pt to -4 pt (based on the minute of dismissal)
  • Penalty conceded: -2 pts
  • Penalty won: 2 pts
  • Clearance off the line: 2 pts
  • Clearances: +1 pt for every 6 clearances
  • Shots blocked: +1 pt for every 2 shots blocked
  • Interceptions: +1 pt for every 3 interceptions
  • Tackles won: +1 pt for every 3 tackles won
  • Duels won: +1 pt for winning at least 3 duels with a success rate of 50% or higher
  • Was fouled: +1 pt for every 3 times fouled
  • Clearance off line: +2 pts
  • Long balls: +1 pt for completing at least 3 accurate long balls with a success rate of 60% or higher
  • Key passes: +1 pt for every 2 key passes
  • Successful dribbles: +1 pt for every 3 successful dribbles
  • Offsides: -1 pt for every 2 times caught offside
  • Dispossessed: -1 pt for every 4 times dispossessed

Nuno Mendes (£7.5m)

Nations League best defenders

Nuno Mendes comes in as the most expensive defender in the game, and deservedly so.

Portugal find themselves in about as favourable a League A group as you could ask for, providing an ideal platform for defensive returns.

His offensive output is the main draw: across both the World Cup and the previous Nations League campaign, he created the most big chances of any defender, alongside recording the highest number of key passes.

During the World Cup, Mendes averaged an excellent 8.0 points per match.

Offering an unmatched combination of shutout potential and attacking contributions, Mendes arguably offers the highest ceiling of any defensive asset in the game.

Pau Cubarsí (£7.0m)

Nations League best defenders

Spain boast a top-tier defensive unit, as demonstrated during their recent World Cup campaign, where they conceded just a single goal.

Anchoring this backline is Pau Cubarsí who, despite being just 19 years old, plays with remarkable composure, tactical maturity, and authority.

In Sofascore World Cup Fantasy, Cubarsí averaged a staggering 9.1 points per game, proving himself to be an indispensable Fantasy asset.

Barring a tricky opening fixture, Spain are heavily expected to rack up multiple clean sheets across the group stage, making Cubarsí a highly recommended high-floor premium pick.

Manuel Akanji (£6.0m)

Switzerland boasts a solid backline, having conceded one or fewer goals in 15 of their last 17 internationals. The two exceptions were defeats to Germany and Argentina, and the Swiss won’t be encountering any countries of that level in the Nations League group stage.

Manuel Akanji operates right at the heart of Murat Yakin’s defence.

He averaged 6.7 points per match during the World Cup, despite securing only one clean sheet, which is a testament to his incredible statistical workload under the Sofascore scoring matrix.

Switzerland conceded only two goals throughout their World Cup qualifying campaign, while they have a pretty good Nations League draw, having dropped down to League B.

Akanji offers a reliable baseline floor and stands out as a top-tier defensive selection.

Renato Veiga (£5.5m)

As highlighted with Nuno Mendes, Portugal benefit from a superb fixture run, and Renato Veiga represents a significantly cheaper route into Jorge Jesus’s backline.

Veiga registered an impressive 8.0 points per match during the World Cup, despite Portugal’s early exit.

The Sofascore matrix suits his physical playstyle perfectly, making him an outstanding mid-priced value option for managers seeking consistent defensive returns.

Daniel Hancko (£5.5m)

Slovakia hold one of the most advantageous group draws in the entire Nations League, starting with two opening home fixtures against lower-tier opposition.

Daniel Hancko enters the international window in fine form, coming off a strong start to the season with Atlético Madrid, with whom he has averaged 5.9 points per match.

With seven goals and 11 assists (including two in his last two starts) in his 59 international caps, left-back Hancko is an elite mid-priced asset capable of delivering both clean sheets and the ‘extras’ that Sofascore Fantasy rewards.

Ardian Ismajli (£4.5m)

Albania have one of the most favourable group set-ups, highlighted by two meetings with San Marino across the opening four matchdays.

Operating as a central defender, Ardian Ismajli should not just capitalise on high clean sheet probabilities but also farm continuous points through basic defensive actions such as clearances, tackles, and duel wins.

At just £4.5m, he stands out as a high-value budget enabler with immense short-term upside.

Felix Bacher (£4.5m)

Austria open their campaign by hosting Israel and Kosovo, providing a strong fixture platform to build from.

Expected to line up at left-back, Felix Bacher has significant licence to push forward into advanced attacking positions.

Having averaged 7.2 points per match for Lyon in Ligue 1, Bacher brings proven upside to the £4.5m budget category, combining fixture appeal with attacking threat under the Sofascore matrix.

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57 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. el polako
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    I will be too busy scoring on my sofa to play Sofascore.

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      What will you be scoring?

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Sugar & spice.

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      2. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        He hopes to win party favours from a fair damsel! On the sofa!

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  2. theshazly
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Verb ( Dubs )
    Cala Konsa Robertson ( Davis / Thomas )
    BrunoF MGW Cherki Szobo ( Gomez )
    Haaland DCL JP

    0.4 ITB / 1 FT
    980K rank

    Thinking of WC to :

    Raya ( Tzolakis )
    Cala Tarkowski Gvardiol ( Thomas / Davis )
    Schade Barnes Gross Manzambi King
    Haaland JP Isak

    With 2.3 ITB

    Thoughts lads ?

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  3. Hosea Matthews
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Nations League fantasy! And I thought Saudi fantasy was scraping the barrel.

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    1. SM001
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      You're so cool.

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        I know I am!

        https://youtu.be/gxRq23qVE8A?si=WDwP3iIhnuY3H8CD

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  4. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    The value picks make the structure of my WC team nice and easy. Thoughts?

    Verbruggen 4.0
    Calafiori Konsa De Cuyper Hall Muharemovic
    Gross Schade Barnes 2x premium mids
    Haaland JP 4.5

    20.8m left to pick 2 premium mids

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    1. JELLYFISH
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Your defence is similar to my current draft exc that I have Gvardiol instead of Muharemovic.
      Not sure about Barnes tbh, think Josh King offers better value at 5.5.

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    2. The real Chief
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Would be asking myself just how long Cala, Konsa and De Cuyper will remain first picks. I already have all 3 and am thinking of getting rid.

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  5. Zizou
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    King or Barnes

    King slightly better fixtures? only marginally

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    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      I prefer Barnes. 90 min man and higher upside

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    2. Stimps
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      I'm going both

      Doing Sangare, Szobo to King, Barnes

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      1. Zizou
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        yeah i have Morgan, palmer, GroB and MGW so not ready to ship those out yet

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    3. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

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  6. Stockport Hatter
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Here's my wildcard draft:-

    Verbruggen Leno
    Calafiori Hall De Cuyper Tarkowski Egan
    Saka Rogers Gross Barnes Tavernier
    Haaland JP Wissa

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    1. Zizou
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      you considering King at all?

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    2. JELLYFISH
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Don't like the Newcastle triple up (as Forest showed last gw chasing fixtures is no guarantee of points). Hall is probably the pick of the three, not sure on Barnes and I prefer Gonzalez over Wissa. The rest of it looks solid although I would be wanting to finding a place for Gvardiol in that defence.

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    3. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka over bruno?

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  7. JELLYFISH
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    I know the subjects already been raised on previous threads but I'm interested to know peoples thoughts on GK strategy for those on WC. Verbruggen has been a solid keeper to own from the start and his pairing with Kinsky has served me well so far, but the WC is an opportunity to reassess. I swapped them both out on Tuesday for Raya and Forster (mainly to beat the Raya price rise) but I'm by no means sold on the approach, and with other price rises likely (Tzolakis!) I may revert back to rotation. So the options I am currently weighing up are:

    1) Raya and Forster (4m)
    2) Verbruggen & Tzolakis (rotate well)
    3) Leno and another 4.5 (who rotates well?)
    4) Leno and Trafford (rotate well, but at 5m for Trafford I figure there is better value out there)

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    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Look at Petrovic as well

      Personally I think rotating keepers never work so just pick one and get a 4.0 with the other

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      1. JELLYFISH
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Rotating keepers has worked well for me in the past, but the last gw was a classic example of where it can go horribly wrong. I just find it more interesting, having a set and forget keep just seems a bit boring!.
        Petrovic is a good shout, they've got a reasonable run of fixtures so could pair nicely with Verbruggen or Leno. I'm not convinced on Tzolakis, feels like that ship has sailed and I just don't see Hull sustaining their early season form.

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        1. Snoopydog
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Likely to go Petrovic and Leno as they rotate well right out to halfway point in season - and have 2x Brighton and don't want to triple up (though Verb a sound 4.5 choice).

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          1. el polako
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            They rotate well?
            They home and away fixtures are in exact same weeks.

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            1. Snoopydog
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              2s and 3s all the way through.

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              1. el polako
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                Oh ok,

                You looking at difficulty rating.
                I’m old school
                Home - good
                Away - bad.

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                1. Snoopydog
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  Either way i'm probably fk'd 🙂

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                  1. Snoopydog
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    and anything more than 9m total gl spend (at least until bb out the way) messes up the rest of the side

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                    1. el polako
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      With plethora cheap midfield options and the only premium justifying his price being Haaland I don’t think money is the issue at the moment and likely to stay like this for a while.

                      Agree in principle though that overspending on goalkeepers is silly.

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                      1. Snoopydog
                        • 2 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Agree. But I'm greedy and want Tarkowski as well as a five man midfield

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          2. JELLYFISH
            • 14 Years
            15 mins ago

            I do like the look of this option, not only because of the good points you raise but also because it also free's up Brighton and Arsenal places in my team. I've had Califiori and De Cuyper from gw1 so decent value held in both players while Konsa is super cheap at 4.5 (price paid for), and I'm also wanting Saka in midfield. Elsewhere Gross (also owned since gw1) and potentially Kostoulas will cover my third Brighton spot.

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    2. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      On WC, currently leaning towards option 2 (Tzolakis & Vebruggen) they rotate well and I still need to play my BB.

      The only thing that may change it is Vuskovic who I really want but not sure about defensive Brighton double up.

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      1. JELLYFISH
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        De Cuyper and Verbruggen double up has served me well up to now. Just not convinced on Tsolakis as I can't see Hull sustaining their good run.

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  8. The real Chief
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Anyone seen a fixture ticker that includes the european games?

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  9. Kroenius
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    What about my current wc (mainly still trying to take advantage of price risers, so a lot will change probably). Haven't used BB and probably using it MD7. 2 FT & 1.4m ITB
    Raya/Verbruggen (Either rotation or solely Raya)
    Konsa/Thiaw/Mykolenko (Don't like this one really,just for the price change) (Jacquet/Van Hecke)
    Bruno/KDH/GroB/Barnes/King
    Haaland/JP/Delap (Don't love it, but price changes)
    I'd like KDH -> Saka but I'd have to sacrife a lot imo. Also not quite sure about Thiaw, maybe Antonio Silva instead.
    Just gimme any tips really, cuz i've gone from top 1 mil after MD1 to now just inside 4 mil

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  10. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Just realised there's 4 England games in this break. International football is out of control.

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      These glorified friendlies in between the hectic season is gonna break them players.

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    2. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      35 mins ago

      yeah players are right to withdraw

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        I guess it depends how they approach it.
        Some might see as waste of time and extra work load.
        Others may see it as opportunity to get better as a national team, to improve and give yourselves better chances of winning major trophy.

        Players are withdrawing to „manage workload” but who’s to say that this couldn’t be managed by the national teams staff whilst still improving as a collective?

        I guess it boils down to - how important to me is representing my country and how badly I want to win European Championship\World Cup?

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        1. Funkyav
          • 17 Years
          15 mins ago

          For England players the qualifiers are pointless now the Euros and World Cup are expanded competitions, we could qualify using u21 players (which might actually be a good idea). Nations league is also a waste of time. The players have to prioritise what is important as the nations wont protect them, we have seen that over and over.

          It was always going to come down to the players to push back against the constant increase in the number of games per season.

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          1. el polako
            • 9 Years
            10 mins ago

            I don’t see games against Spain as waste of time, maybe they could use them to learn how to not collapse against Argentina again?

            Ironically I think that Nations League games against stronger opponents (Spain, Croatia) are more valuable than qualifiers against minnows such a Andora, San Marino or Poland.

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            1. Funkyav
              • 17 Years
              6 mins ago

              the issue is England have a critical problem beating major sides in games that matter, they are fine in friendlies when it doesnt matter and i consider Nations League as glorified friendlies.

              Agree with you that a game against Spain is better than playing a minnow in that regard but beating them in a friendly doesn't really change anything apart from the fact the players would be more familiar playing against them.

              England have repeatedly demonstrated they dont know how to win vs a top side when it matters, maybe if we keep playing against Spain that would help when it gets to these games.

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  11. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Szoboszlai >

    A. Gross
    B. Barnes
    C. King
    D. Roll FT

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I'm looking at King.

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        53 mins ago

        So would I, but that leaves 0.1 short off MGW to Saka. The issue with King is that my squad doesn't actually need him for next 3. Is he good enough after that? Groß I already bought and he is the obvious pick for longer term around 6 million.

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        1. The Philosopher
          • 6 Years
          28 mins ago

          I'm doing Szobo -> King. And if Hinselwood is back after IB, Gross -> Semenyo in GW7.

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          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            17 mins ago

            Even if Hinshelwood is back, I will want to see what happens before rushing any transfers. Groß has been so good, that I can easily see Hinshelwood getting Europe and cup games.

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    2. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A

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  12. Big Hands Barry
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Is Calafiori still worth the extra 1.2 over Konsa?

    Konsa is for sure underpriced but is he less nailed than Cala? (both have squad options in their position)

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Are you planning to have Raya, Konsa + Saka on WC? Konsa at his current price is still a steal, but those other positions are debatable.

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      I'd double up. Both are nailed for the time being.

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        A) Raya, Konsa, Saka
        B) Raya, Calafiori, Konsa
        C) Calafiori, Konsa, Saka

        I think those are the best combos atm. I wouldn't trust Øde yet and Tzolis is no longer option, people are selling him. I have Calafiori and Konsa, my gk is Verbruggen, and I am considering to get Saka in. Therefore option C is best out of those, but B is certainly ablotulely viable also. Calafiori alone is the best pick and Konsa the best value pick. Saka the best C option.

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        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          18 mins ago

          Agree C is the best option. I'll be looking at Bruno -> Saka in gw7.

          What are your thoughts on Timber, he may become an option sooner rather than later ?

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          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            After long injury, he will be eased in imo. He can't be ready play 90 minutes out of the blue. So we shall see Konsa playing 70+ minutes at least once or twice. Or perhaps a cup/European game with HT substitution. After that it's possibly time to react. Having some saved transfers and/or good other defenders is the best way to be prepared. My other defenders are Gvardiol, Hall and de Cuyper, so I may have an issue if I don't leave enough money itb. Thx for asking and warning about the risk. If I sell Szobo and get Saka this week, I will have to consider downgrading one mid to Slater in order to have money itb in case I have to upgrade one cheap defenders to 5.0

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            1. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              I really need a cup of coffee immediately 😉 My English is certainly better than that^.

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  13. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Wc6 a) tavenier b) barnes. Cheerd

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