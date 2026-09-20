Nations League Fantasy

How to play Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy 

20 September 2026 12 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Sponsored by Sofascore

Looking to get your Fantasy fix over the international break? You’re in luck, as Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy game is now live!

And here’s how to play…

Sofascore's Nations League Fantasy is live - and we'll be covering it! 1

SIGN UP FOR SOFASCORE FANTASY TODAY

HOW TO GET STARTED

It’s straightforward to get going – simply head here and choose to sign in via Google, Facebook or Apple.

You should hopefully be redirected to the Nations League Fantasy game but if not, you can find it in the ‘All competitions – Available now’ list on the Fantasy home page.

CHOOSING YOUR SQUAD

Now, it’s time to pick your 15-man squad.

The rules will be familiar to most Fantasy managers:

  • Pick a 15-man squad, comprising two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards.
  • Keep within the €100m budget.
  • Choose your starting XI from said squad, making sure it has one goalkeeper, at least three defenders, at least three midfielders and at least one forward.
  • Nominate a captain.

MAKING MANUAL SUBSTITUTIONS

This is where the game starts to differ from something like Fantasy Premier League (FPL). However, if you’ve played UCL Fantasy or FIFA World Cup Fantasy, you’ll know all about it!

Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy allows for manual subs.

If you’re not happy with how a starting player is performing, you can take him out of your team and sub in someone from your bench, so long as:

  • The player you’re subbing in hasn’t yet played his match. So, it’s important to order your starting XI by date of fixture, as you can see we’ve done in the ‘Choosing Your Squad’ section.
  • The substitution still adheres to the formation restrictions (eg, if you are playing a 3-5-2 and subbing out a defender, you won’t be able to replace him with a midfielder or forward).

Points earned by subbed-off players do not count towards your score. Plus, once you sub out an active player, you can’t put him back in.

SWITCHING CAPTAINS

On a similar theme, if you’re not happy with your captain’s score, you can switch the armband to another player.

Again, you can only switch captaincy to a player whose match hasn’t kicked off yet.

TOKENS – AKA CHIPS

Tokens are the equivalent of chips in the Nations League Fantasy game.

There are three available, and only one token can be active per round.

They are…

  • Quick Fix: The equivalent of a Free Hit, it lets you make unlimited transfers for a single round. Once the round ends, your changes are undone and your previous squad returns.
  • Rebuild Squad: The equivalent of a Wildcard, you can make unlimited transfers for a single round – and these changes are permanent.
  • Triple Captain: Your captain scores triple points instead of double.

Quick Fix and Rebuild Squad are not available in Round 1.

Round (aka Gameweek) deadlines

Each round has a deadline 30 minutes before the first match.

After that, no more transfers can be made.

Transfer Allowance

Nations League Fantasy managers are allowed the following number of transfers:

StageTransfers allowedMax. players per team
Before the group stageUnlimited3
League group stage3 per round3

Player Prices

Player prices change based on form and demand. When a player is performing well, more managers add them to their squad, driving the price up. The more managers sell a player, the more the price drops.

Prices update after each transfer deadline and at the end of every round.

The Scoring System

Here’s how players score points in Nations League Fantasy…

Points overview

StatAll playersGKPDEFMIDFWD
Sofascore Rating*From -2 to 3
Goal7654
Assist5433
Own-goal-2
Yellow card-1
Second yellow card-1 (60-90 mins)
-2 (30-59 mins)
-3 (0-29 mins)
Red card-2 (60-90 mins)
-3 (30-59 mins)
-4 (0-29 mins)
Playing 1-59 mins1
Playing 60+ mins2
Clean sheets44
Every 2 goals conceded-1-1
Penalties saved5
Penalty won2
Penalty conceded-2
Penalty missed-3
Every 2 saves from inside box 1
Every 3 saves from outside box1
Every 3 punches + high claims1
Successful runs out of goal1
Completing at least 3 accurate long balls with a success rate of 60%+1
Clearance off the line2
Every 6 clearances111
Every 2 shots blocked111
Every 3 interceptions111
Every 3 tackles won111
Winning at least 3 duels with a success rate of 50%+1
Every 3 fouls won1
Completing at least 40 passes with a success rate of 90%+11
Every 2 offsides-1
Every 4 times dispossessed-1
Every 2 key passes made1
Every 3 successful dribbles1

*Players earn points for their Sofascore rating:

JOIN OUR SCOUT MINI-LEAGUE – AND WIN PRIZES

We’ve set up our own mini-league for Nations League Fantasy – and we won’t just be playing for fun.

There’ll be these prizes up for grabs…

PositionPrize
1st£150 Cash + Mega Bundle
2nd£100 Cash + Annual Sub
3rd£50 Cash + Annual Sub
4thAnnual Sub
5thMonth Sub

You join our league by entering the following code:

12 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. SM001
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Finally! A reason to watch the Nations League!

    Open Controls
  2. KeanosMagic
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Which combo is best for these blanks?

    Ajer and Tavernier
    Hall and King
    Gvardiol and Janelt

    Konsa Calafiori Egan De Cuyper _____
    Bruno Rogers Saka GroB ______

    Open Controls
    1. iFash@FPL
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Gvardiol and company

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Hall and King

      Open Controls
  3. HellasLEAF
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Went all in this GW on Forrest with MGW and Delap on 2 frees.

    They look threatening at least if watched? Delap?? Played the 90 anyway.

    Open Controls
  4. Meta12345
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Which one? Long term
    A) gvardiol
    B) schade
    C) tavernier

    Open Controls
  5. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Start one

    A. Munoz (cpl) a
    B. Gvardiol (Liv) a
    C. Davis (ful) h

    Open Controls
    1. Lost for Wirtz
      7 mins ago

      A for sure

      Open Controls
  6. Meta12345
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Cherki or rogers?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      rogers

      Open Controls
  7. Pumpkinhead
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    The auto

    Open Controls
    1. Pumpkinhead
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Subs are taking forever to update

      Open Controls

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