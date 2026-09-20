How to play Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy 

Sponsored by Sofascore

Looking to get your Fantasy fix over the international break? You’re in luck, as Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy game is now live!

And here’s how to play…

HOW TO GET STARTED

It’s straightforward to get going – simply head here and choose to sign in via Google, Facebook or Apple.

You should hopefully be redirected to the Nations League Fantasy game but if not, you can find it in the ‘All competitions – Available now’ list on the Fantasy home page.

CHOOSING YOUR SQUAD

Now, it’s time to pick your 15-man squad.

The rules will be familiar to most Fantasy managers:

Pick a 15-man squad , comprising two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards .

, comprising and . Keep within the €100m budget .

. Choose your starting XI from said squad, making sure it has one goalkeeper, at least three defenders, at least three midfielders and at least one forward .

from said squad, making sure it has and . Nominate a captain.

MAKING MANUAL SUBSTITUTIONS

This is where the game starts to differ from something like Fantasy Premier League (FPL). However, if you’ve played UCL Fantasy or FIFA World Cup Fantasy, you’ll know all about it!

Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy allows for manual subs.

If you’re not happy with how a starting player is performing, you can take him out of your team and sub in someone from your bench, so long as:

The player you’re subbing in hasn’t yet played his match . So, it’s important to order your starting XI by date of fixture, as you can see we’ve done in the ‘Choosing Your Squad’ section.

. So, it’s important to order your starting XI by date of fixture, as you can see we’ve done in the ‘Choosing Your Squad’ section. The substitution still adheres to the formation restrictions (eg, if you are playing a 3-5-2 and subbing out a defender, you won’t be able to replace him with a midfielder or forward).

Points earned by subbed-off players do not count towards your score. Plus, once you sub out an active player, you can’t put him back in.

SWITCHING CAPTAINS

On a similar theme, if you’re not happy with your captain’s score, you can switch the armband to another player.

Again, you can only switch captaincy to a player whose match hasn’t kicked off yet.

TOKENS – AKA CHIPS

Tokens are the equivalent of chips in the Nations League Fantasy game.

There are three available, and only one token can be active per round.

They are…

Quick Fix : The equivalent of a Free Hit, it lets you make unlimited transfers for a single round. Once the round ends, your changes are undone and your previous squad returns.

: The equivalent of a Free Hit, it lets you make unlimited transfers for a single round. Once the round ends, your changes are undone and your previous squad returns. Rebuild Squad : The equivalent of a Wildcard, you can make unlimited transfers for a single round – and these changes are permanent.

: The equivalent of a Wildcard, you can make unlimited transfers for a single round – and these changes are permanent. Triple Captain: Your captain scores triple points instead of double.

Quick Fix and Rebuild Squad are not available in Round 1.

Round (aka Gameweek) deadlines

Each round has a deadline 30 minutes before the first match.

After that, no more transfers can be made.

Transfer Allowance

Nations League Fantasy managers are allowed the following number of transfers:

Stage Transfers allowed Max. players per team Before the group stage Unlimited 3 League group stage 3 per round 3

Player Prices

Player prices change based on form and demand. When a player is performing well, more managers add them to their squad, driving the price up. The more managers sell a player, the more the price drops.

Prices update after each transfer deadline and at the end of every round.

The Scoring System

Here’s how players score points in Nations League Fantasy…

Points overview

Stat All players GKP DEF MID FWD Sofascore Rating* From -2 to 3 Goal 7 6 5 4 Assist 5 4 3 3 Own-goal -2 Yellow card -1 Second yellow card -1 (60-90 mins)

-2 (30-59 mins)

-3 (0-29 mins) Red card -2 (60-90 mins)

-3 (30-59 mins)

-4 (0-29 mins) Playing 1-59 mins 1 Playing 60+ mins 2 Clean sheets 4 4 – – Every 2 goals conceded -1 -1 – – Penalties saved 5 Penalty won 2 Penalty conceded -2 Penalty missed -3 Every 2 saves from inside box 1 – – – Every 3 saves from outside box 1 – – – Every 3 punches + high claims 1 – – – Successful runs out of goal 1 – – – Completing at least 3 accurate long balls with a success rate of 60%+ 1 Clearance off the line 2 Every 6 clearances – 1 1 1 Every 2 shots blocked – 1 1 1 Every 3 interceptions – 1 1 1 Every 3 tackles won – 1 1 1 Winning at least 3 duels with a success rate of 50%+ 1 Every 3 fouls won 1 Completing at least 40 passes with a success rate of 90%+ – – 1 1 Every 2 offsides -1 Every 4 times dispossessed -1 Every 2 key passes made 1 Every 3 successful dribbles 1

*Players earn points for their Sofascore rating:

JOIN OUR SCOUT MINI-LEAGUE – AND WIN PRIZES

We’ve set up our own mini-league for Nations League Fantasy – and we won’t just be playing for fun.

There’ll be these prizes up for grabs…

Position Prize 1st £150 Cash + Mega Bundle 2nd £100 Cash + Annual Sub 3rd £50 Cash + Annual Sub 4th Annual Sub 5th Month Sub

You join our league by entering the following code: