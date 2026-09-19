Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy is live – and we’ll be covering it!

Sponsored by Sofascore

The barren desert of a bumper international break means everything from Fantasy Premier League (FPL) to Saudi Fantasy now comes to a shuddering halt.

So, how can we get our Fantasy fix over the next few weeks?

By playing Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy, of course!

And we, at Fantasy Football Scout, will be covering the game during the September/October internationals.

NATIONS LEAGUE FANTASY: BRIEF OVERVIEW

It’s a four-round contest, with each round (aka Gameweek) corresponding to a cycle of Nations League matches.

The deadlines are September 24, September 27, October 1 and October 4, as seen in Sofascore’s fixture difficulty ticker:

As for how to play, we’ll be following up this article with a proper ‘rules’ piece.

However, in a nutshell, the principles are similar to most Fantasy games we know and love:

Pick a 15-man squad on a €100m budget

Choose your starting XI and captain from said squad

Like UCL Fantasy and World Cup Fantasy, you can make manual substitutions, subbing off underperforming players for ones yet to play

Choose from three ‘tokens’ (aka chips): Rebuild (like a Wildcard), Quick Fix (like a Free Hit) and Triple Captain

Make transfers between rounds (aka Gameweeks)

All pretty simple, then!

As for the scoring, again, that’s something we’ll cover in more detail in a follow-up article.

The points are based on real-life performances across 30 statistical categories, from the usual stuff like goals and assists to underlying-data-tastic rewards for things such as completed passes and goalkeeper punches!

SCOUT MINI-LEAGUE – AND PRIZES – COMING SOON

We’ll be setting up our own mini-league very shortly – and we won’t just be playing for fun.

There’ll be these prizes up for grabs…

Position Prize 1st £150 Cash + Mega Bundle 2nd £100 Cash + Annual Sub 3rd £50 Cash + Annual Sub 4th Annual Sub 5th Month Sub

Stay tuned for the league code!