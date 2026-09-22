Sofascore Nations League Fantasy ticker for all 54 nations

Sponsored by Sofascore

Every good Fantasy game needs a fixture ticker – and that’s exactly what we’ve put together for Sofascore’s UEFA Nations League game!

READ MORE: How to play Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy

JOIN OUR SCOUT MINI-LEAGUE + WIN PRIZES

Before we delve into the fixtures, we’ve set up our own mini-league for Nations League Fantasy – and we won’t just be playing for fun.

There’ll be these prizes up for grabs…

Position Prize 1st £150 Cash + Mega Bundle 2nd £100 Cash + Annual Sub 3rd £50 Cash + Annual Sub 4th Annual Sub 5th Month Sub

More details on what benefits you get with ‘Mega Bundles’ and monthly/annual subscriptions are available here.

You join our league by entering the following code:

FIXTURES BY GROUP

FIXTURES BY DIFFICULTY

It’s a bit of a unique ticker, this one, as we haven’t got any fixtures of the ‘Spain v San Marino’ or ‘France v Gibraltar’ ilk.

With how the Nations League works, countries should be – roughly speaking – playing other nations more at their level.

However, there is still the potential for mismatches with the relatively big fishes in small ponds.

Albania, for instance, are the favourites in their group, and get to face the lowest-ranked nation in the entire FIFA rankings, San Marino, TWICE in this current international break.

Montenegro face three nations all outside the top 100 in said rankings too.

In terms of the big guns, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany and England all have rough opening fixtures before they each enjoy much more palatable runs from Rounds 2-5. There’s an argument for a Round 2 ‘Rebuild Squad’ deployment, then, for those considering their token strategy.