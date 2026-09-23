Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Best midfielders

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We continue our coverage of Sofascore’s UEFA Nations League game with a look at the best midfielders.

Midfielders in Sofascore Fantasy carry huge potential due to the wide range of defensive and attacking statistical actions rewarded on the scoring system.

From budget gems to premium buys, we pick out a few to consider here.

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HOW MIDFIELDERS SCORE POINTS IN SOFASCORE FANTASY

Everything from tackles, interceptions and ball recoveries to chances created and penalty wins is rewarded in Sofascore Fantasy, alongside traditional goal and assist bonuses:

Playing up to 60 minutes : +1 pt

: +1 pt Playing 60 minutes or more (excluding injury time) : +2 pts

: +2 pts Goal scored : +5 pts

: +5 pts Assist : +3 pts

: +3 pts Yellow card : -1 pt

: -1 pt Second yellow card : -1 pt to -3 pts (based on minute of dismissal)

: -1 pt to -3 pts (based on minute of dismissal) Red card : -2 pts to -4 pts (based on minute of dismissal)

: -2 pts to -4 pts (based on minute of dismissal) Penalty conceded : -2 pts

: -2 pts Penalty won : +2 pts

: +2 pts Clearances : +1 pt for every 6 clearances

: +1 pt for every 6 clearances Shots blocked : +1 pt for every 2 shots blocked

: +1 pt for every 2 shots blocked Interceptions : +1 pt for every 3 interceptions

: +1 pt for every 3 interceptions Tackles won : +1 pt for every 3 tackles won

: +1 pt for every 3 tackles won Duels won : +1 pt for winning at least 3 duels with a success rate of 50% or higher

: +1 pt for winning at least 3 duels with a success rate of 50% or higher Was fouled : +1 pt for every 3 times fouled

: +1 pt for every 3 times fouled Clearance off line : +2 pts

: +2 pts Long balls : +1 pt for completing at least 3 accurate long balls with a success rate of 60% or higher

: +1 pt for completing at least 3 accurate long balls with a success rate of 60% or higher Key passes : +1 pt for every 2 key passes

: +1 pt for every 2 key passes Successful dribbles : +1 pt for every 3 successful dribbles

: +1 pt for every 3 successful dribbles Offsides : -1 pt for every 2 times caught offside

: -1 pt for every 2 times caught offside Dispossessed : -1 pt for every 4 times dispossessed

: -1 pt for every 4 times dispossessed Passing accuracy: +1 pt for completing 40+ passes with 90%+ accuracy

Lamine Yamal (£12.0m)

Currently sitting as the second-most-owned asset in the game, Yamal is not far off being an essential for Fantasy managers.

The young prodigy comes into the international window in blistering form, having accumulated a staggering 110 points across his last six appearances in all competitions for Sofascore.

That sensational run includes two ‘perfect 10’ ratings, alongside eight goals and six assists.

He is a truly elite option who can dismantle opposition defences single-handedly, and Spain’s highly attractive home fixtures in Rounds 2 and 3 make him an irresistible pick.

Because the scoring matrix directly rewards dynamic playmakers, his ability to win duels, complete dribbles (+1 point for every 3), and execute key passes (+1 point for every 2) gives him a massive floor alongside explosive goal upside.

Jude Bellingham (£10.5m)

Fresh off a fantastic World Cup campaign with England, where he averaged an impressive 10.1 points per match, Bellingham is primed to ignite the Nations League.

His well-rounded play allows him to collect points across multiple scoring metrics, both defensive and attacking in nature, making him an elite midfield selection whose ceiling routinely reaches double digits on any given matchday.

The fixtures in Rounds 2-5 are appealing, too.

Bellingham fits the scoring matrix perfectly due to his high number of defensive contributions (tackles won and interceptions) combined with forward runs, drawing fouls, and penalty-box involvement.

Michael Olise (£10.0m)

Olise is in the form of his life right now.

He is capable of single-handedly tearing opposition teams apart, as demonstrated by his five goals, two assists, and huge individual hauls of 25 and 29 points in Sofascore Fantasy so far.

As a high-volume crosser and dribbler, he can easily achieve massive points totals when dictating France’s attacking play.

An extremely explosive option who could do major damage to your ranks if you go without him.

Dominik Szoboszlai (£8.5m)

Szoboszlai stands out as the main man for Hungary, who feature in a relatively favourable group that they will fancy winning.

He offers a superb baseline floor, averaging around 6.0 points in the Premier League, and has the potential to haul, too, further boosted by his likely penalty-taking duties.

The primary chance creator and talisman for Hungary, he serves as an excellent option due to his crossing volume and corner-taking duties.

Vitinha (£8.5m)

Portugal have been handed a very favourable group draw, and Vitinha is the focal point dictating play from their engine room.

A world-class talent in outstanding form, he boasts a high scoring floor – evidenced by his 7.2 average score for PSG in Ligue 1 – which makes him a dependable pick.

In a side expected to dominate possession in the group stage, he will regularly sweep up passing sequence rewards and bank regular baseline points.

Rodri (£7.5m)

On the back of a World-Cup-winning tournament, Rodri remains the beating heart of Spain’s midfield.

Averaging 6.8 points per game during the World Cup, his exceptional ball-winning ability and distribution give him a rock-solid floor, making him a great set-and-forget option.

He sits deep, breaks up play via tackles and interceptions (+1 point per 3 actions each), and delivers long balls accurately (+1 point for 3+ precise long balls at 60%+ success rate).

Granit Xhaka (£7.5m)

Xhaka enjoyed a fantastic World Cup campaign for the Swiss national side, averaging 7.0 points per match.

With Switzerland placed in a competitive group, he is well-positioned to stack up plenty of points across the upcoming fixtures.

His all-round play means he is a great long-term asset, and he is also in with a chance of taking penalties.

Max Ebong (£5.0m)

Operating in the Belarus midfield, Ebong stands out as one of the best cheap enablers in the game.

With San Marino in his group and 90 minutes virtually guaranteed, you can expect steady returns from him to help enable premium picks elsewhere.

A highly dependable filler asset.

Kevor Palumets (£4.5m)

Palumets is another bargain budget enabler available to Fantasy bosses.

Expected to start in midfield for Estonia, he serves as a reliable, ultra-cheap option to free up crucial funds for top-tier stars.

The ultimate cheap filler, capable of picking up tackle and duel bonus, to leave at the end of your bench.