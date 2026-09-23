Nations League Fantasy

Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Best midfielders

23 September 2026 8 comments
fahimbodla fahimbodla
Share:

Sponsored by Sofascore

We continue our coverage of Sofascore’s UEFA Nations League game with a look at the best midfielders.

Midfielders in Sofascore Fantasy carry huge potential due to the wide range of defensive and attacking statistical actions rewarded on the scoring system.

From budget gems to premium buys, we pick out a few to consider here.

JOIN OUR SCOUT MINI-LEAGUE + WIN PRIZES

Before we begin, we’ve set up our own mini-league for Nations League Fantasy – and we won’t just be playing for fun.

There’ll be these prizes up for grabs…

PositionPrize
1st£150 Cash + Mega Bundle
2nd£100 Cash + Annual Sub
3rd£50 Cash + Annual Sub
4thAnnual Sub
5thMonth Sub

More details on what benefits you get with ‘Mega Bundles’ and monthly/annual subscriptions are available here.

You join our league by clicking here or by entering the following code:

HOW MIDFIELDERS SCORE POINTS IN SOFASCORE FANTASY

Everything from tackles, interceptions and ball recoveries to chances created and penalty wins is rewarded in Sofascore Fantasy, alongside traditional goal and assist bonuses:

  • Playing up to 60 minutes: +1 pt
  • Playing 60 minutes or more (excluding injury time): +2 pts
  • Goal scored: +5 pts
  • Assist: +3 pts
  • Yellow card: -1 pt
  • Second yellow card: -1 pt to -3 pts (based on minute of dismissal)
  • Red card: -2 pts to -4 pts (based on minute of dismissal)
  • Penalty conceded: -2 pts
  • Penalty won: +2 pts
  • Clearances: +1 pt for every 6 clearances
  • Shots blocked: +1 pt for every 2 shots blocked
  • Interceptions: +1 pt for every 3 interceptions
  • Tackles won: +1 pt for every 3 tackles won
  • Duels won: +1 pt for winning at least 3 duels with a success rate of 50% or higher
  • Was fouled: +1 pt for every 3 times fouled
  • Clearance off line: +2 pts
  • Long balls: +1 pt for completing at least 3 accurate long balls with a success rate of 60% or higher
  • Key passes: +1 pt for every 2 key passes
  • Successful dribbles: +1 pt for every 3 successful dribbles
  • Offsides: -1 pt for every 2 times caught offside
  • Dispossessed: -1 pt for every 4 times dispossessed
  • Passing accuracy: +1 pt for completing 40+ passes with 90%+ accuracy

Lamine Yamal (£12.0m)

Nations League best midfielders

Currently sitting as the second-most-owned asset in the game, Yamal is not far off being an essential for Fantasy managers.

The young prodigy comes into the international window in blistering form, having accumulated a staggering 110 points across his last six appearances in all competitions for Sofascore.

That sensational run includes two ‘perfect 10’ ratings, alongside eight goals and six assists.

He is a truly elite option who can dismantle opposition defences single-handedly, and Spain’s highly attractive home fixtures in Rounds 2 and 3 make him an irresistible pick.

Because the scoring matrix directly rewards dynamic playmakers, his ability to win duels, complete dribbles (+1 point for every 3), and execute key passes (+1 point for every 2) gives him a massive floor alongside explosive goal upside.

Jude Bellingham (£10.5m)

Nations League best midfielders

Fresh off a fantastic World Cup campaign with England, where he averaged an impressive 10.1 points per match, Bellingham is primed to ignite the Nations League.

His well-rounded play allows him to collect points across multiple scoring metrics, both defensive and attacking in nature, making him an elite midfield selection whose ceiling routinely reaches double digits on any given matchday.

The fixtures in Rounds 2-5 are appealing, too.

Bellingham fits the scoring matrix perfectly due to his high number of defensive contributions (tackles won and interceptions) combined with forward runs, drawing fouls, and penalty-box involvement.

Michael Olise (£10.0m)

Nations League best midfielders

Olise is in the form of his life right now.

He is capable of single-handedly tearing opposition teams apart, as demonstrated by his five goals, two assists, and huge individual hauls of 25 and 29 points in Sofascore Fantasy so far.

As a high-volume crosser and dribbler, he can easily achieve massive points totals when dictating France’s attacking play.

An extremely explosive option who could do major damage to your ranks if you go without him.

Dominik Szoboszlai (£8.5m)

Szoboszlai stands out as the main man for Hungary, who feature in a relatively favourable group that they will fancy winning.

He offers a superb baseline floor, averaging around 6.0 points in the Premier League, and has the potential to haul, too, further boosted by his likely penalty-taking duties.

The primary chance creator and talisman for Hungary, he serves as an excellent option due to his crossing volume and corner-taking duties.

Vitinha (£8.5m)

Portugal have been handed a very favourable group draw, and Vitinha is the focal point dictating play from their engine room.

A world-class talent in outstanding form, he boasts a high scoring floor – evidenced by his 7.2 average score for PSG in Ligue 1 – which makes him a dependable pick.

In a side expected to dominate possession in the group stage, he will regularly sweep up passing sequence rewards and bank regular baseline points.

Rodri (£7.5m)

On the back of a World-Cup-winning tournament, Rodri remains the beating heart of Spain’s midfield.

Averaging 6.8 points per game during the World Cup, his exceptional ball-winning ability and distribution give him a rock-solid floor, making him a great set-and-forget option.

He sits deep, breaks up play via tackles and interceptions (+1 point per 3 actions each), and delivers long balls accurately (+1 point for 3+ precise long balls at 60%+ success rate).

Granit Xhaka (£7.5m)

Xhaka enjoyed a fantastic World Cup campaign for the Swiss national side, averaging 7.0 points per match.

With Switzerland placed in a competitive group, he is well-positioned to stack up plenty of points across the upcoming fixtures.

His all-round play means he is a great long-term asset, and he is also in with a chance of taking penalties.

Max Ebong (£5.0m)

Operating in the Belarus midfield, Ebong stands out as one of the best cheap enablers in the game.

With San Marino in his group and 90 minutes virtually guaranteed, you can expect steady returns from him to help enable premium picks elsewhere.

A highly dependable filler asset.

Kevor Palumets (£4.5m)

Palumets is another bargain budget enabler available to Fantasy bosses.

Expected to start in midfield for Estonia, he serves as a reliable, ultra-cheap option to free up crucial funds for top-tier stars.

The ultimate cheap filler, capable of picking up tackle and duel bonus, to leave at the end of your bench.

8 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Fiasco da Gama
    • 1 Year
    58 mins ago

    Assuming no injuries and Pedro is back, this is my team for wk6. A few wc picks have flopped big time and my squad is now thin. What do you suggest?

    Raya
    Konsa/Gvardiol/Gabriel
    Stach/Palmer/Szoboszlai/Gross
    Pedro/Haaland/Wissa

    4m/Sangare/Andersen/Dedic

    3ft 0.2m

    Bench is essentially dead but my 11 is not too bad provided Pedro is fit. So...

    A) Roll to 4ft
    B) Use 1ft and get rid of 1 dud
    C) Use 2+ ft and clean up

    Open to all options but money is tight as the players that need to go are low value. A little stumped.

    Fwiw I think Stach can get DC vs Arsenal and Gvardiol I'm happy to play vs Liverpool even though the cs looks unlikely. He's just good.

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. The Tinkerman
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      I have a stronger bench than you but with Sangare and 2FT. I plan to do Sangare to Schade or Tavernier near the deadline assuming Pedro is back and no other injuries in the break. Then build up to 5FT after that

      Open Controls
  2. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    Goodness me, the decision between either Vuskovic or Muharemovic is a toughie - who's the better option here?!

    Open Controls
    1. PogChamp
      • 15 Years
      just now

      It’s a tough one. Their next 5 fixtures seem similar too, which isn’t helping. I’ve gone for Vuskovic on my WC simply because I already have 2 Brighton.

      Open Controls
  3. Carlin's Mrs
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    WC draft. Any input is grateful.

    Kelleher Leno
    Vuskovic Hall Tark De Cuyper Gvardiol
    Manzabi Enzo Hinchelwood King Barnes
    Barry Haaland Brobbey

    Barry will likely be Pedro. Just awaiting news and for price rises, drops. Squad seems a bit boring as everyone else probably similar. Hinchelwood I'm getting in early. He will be benched next game. Hopefully start Palace at home

    Thanks if anyone can help

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      No Arsenal is mad

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
      2. JELLYFISH
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        I thought the same and assumed they are a Spurs supporter

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.