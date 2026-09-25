FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 6?

25 September 2026 50 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Instead of using Gameweek 6 transfers on whoever has just hauled, try buying the next trend. ‘Goals Imminent’ uses Chief Scout statistics to predict which players are about to score.

That way, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can be proactive, not reactive.

Marc and Joe have a regular Fantasy Football Scout podcast that discusses these underachievers, using the latter’s popular data table.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least 11 shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

50 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 30 mins ago

    Roosters 36 - Dolphins 14. Four minutes to go! Mine beloved Roosters will progress to the Grand Final!

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  2. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 26 mins ago

    Subway Socceroos annihilating Brazil 1-0! 72nd minute!

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  3. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 16 mins ago

    Final score Roosters 36 - Dolphins 20! Woohoo

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  4. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 6 mins ago

    Brazil a study in moppishness!

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  5. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 2 mins ago

    Brazil score in 95th minute, Subway Socceroos 1 - Brazil 1! Terrible result, four minutes extra time went ten seconds over. Rigged. Nobody's happy. Disgraceful Infantino interference obviously.

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  6. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    6 hours, 58 mins ago

    Still can't believe my week last week! 32 points! Only returners were my City pair. 10m GW rank and dropped nearly 400k lol

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  7. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 38 mins ago

    Why am I all of a sudden seeing Antonio Silva, the Bournemouth defender, in a fair few FPL wildcards?! Just genuinely curious?!

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 28 mins ago

      Cheap def con option apparently.

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    2. Over Midwicket
      • 14 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      Defcon hit rate of 80% and a ridiculous xGI. Check out his stats. Expect Bournemouth to tighten up as their fixtures turn good for months.

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  8. JBG
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    https://x.com/David_Ornstein/status/2103480016915009611

    "EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City found guilty on virtually all charges relating to breaches of Premier League financial regulations. #MCFC expected to appeal against verdict issued by independent commission. Sanctions undecided, process ongoing
    @TheAthleticFC"

    Hopefully appeal doesn't last long

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    1. SM001
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Guilteh !

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    2. GENERATION X
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Already worried about the EFL fantasy rotation headaches

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    3. F4L
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      nice, no more haaland perma cap in fpl 😉

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      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        *on serious note though surely thats them done for this season, big points deduction at the very least no? wonder how they approach this league season now

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    4. osceola31909
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      One point deduction, suspended.

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    5. Herger
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      That’ll be Everton relegated

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    6. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Won't be surprised if this only ends up in a hefty fine plus some transfer bans

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    7. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      They will appeal and it will go another 3-4 years in the system... nothing happens now.

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      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        Maybe not 3-4 years, but nothing will happen this season for sure.

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  9. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Choose one on WC:

    Gross
    Schade

    Any ideas would be welcomed

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Gross. Both have been beyond lucky picks but Gross has more reliable paths to points.

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    2. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      I'm on Gross

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    3. FC Hakkebøf
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      I am gonna have both in my team come gw8 I think. For now I only got Gross as he is a solid option for a BB7.

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  10. FC Hakkebøf
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    I plan to BB in gw7. Which Four players should I pick in my wildcard team?

    a) Gvardiol, De Cuyper, Semenyo and Barnes (cash itb to get O reilly in for Gvardiol later if he nails Down a starting spot)
    b) Van Hecke, De Cuyper, Semenyo and Rogers
    C) Gvardiol, Boscagli, Cherki og Rogers

    I am going with Saka over Palmer as a differential. Pedro is in the team for now, but will be taken out if there is a risk that he wont play in gw6.

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    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      B is with Cherki - not Semenyo*

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      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 11 mins ago

        Not it is with Semenyo lol. My god. Long week…

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      I like A

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      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        I do to.. also leaves with me with cash itb to get in other players. Only downside is Barnes’ gw7 fixture.

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          AVL is not that bad tbh

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          1. FC Hakkebøf
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 39 mins ago

            No, but Newcastle are pretty on and off this season, so that makes it a tricky fixture. I would prefer Rogers away to Everton hence my dilemma.

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  11. Dr Funk
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Southampton - Spying on the opposition from behind a tree - expelled from playoffs and a 4 point deduction.

    Everton - Exceeding 3 year loss limit - 10 point deduction (reduced to 6 on appeal) and ordered to pay Burnley £35m.

    Forest - Breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules - 4 point deduction.

    Man City - 114 charges proven covering secret payments, inaccurate reporting, non cooperation, breaching FFP and PSR rules across multiple seasons...

    So, what should they get and what will happen? Surely justice would be to see them dropped several divisions and get massive fines. But do we really think this will happen?

    Even if they escape adequate punishment there will be a whole load of clubs in England and Europe suing the crap out of them for not qualifying for Europe, getting beaten in Europe etc going back to 2009.

    Maybe we can have a Fantasy Rule Breach game.

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      I expect they will weasel their way down to a big fine and transfer window ban

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    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Meanwhile, Chelsea were only fined by the FA, Prem league and UEFA for breaching financial rules... albeit different

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      1. Dr Funk
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Yeah. Wasn't Chelseas penalty lenient cos they owned up and were forthcoming?

        City are denying any wrong doing and are already sowing the seeds of conspiracy so hopefully that leads to a mahoosive punishment. 🙂

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        1. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          True... point being there is no set punishment in place.. depends on the committee

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    3. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Fantasy Rule Breach game?

      Well... Deduct Haaland, Gvardiol, Guehi, Semenyo & Cherki's FPL points once the sanction is confirmed.

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  12. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    KDH not returning has been very annoying. Stupid Johnson cost him two assists.

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      And 2 goals(in total) for Barry -_-. Tbf it was a very soft call by VAR, Johnson did nothing wrong, just stood there.

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    2. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Like a ballistic missile with a failed trajectory

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  13. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    What happens to city now? Will their next game be on premier league or championship or 2nd division?

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    1. Herger
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Going to be the first team to ever play in League 2 and Champions League simultaneously

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    2. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Points deduction and still end up finishing the season mid-table probably, very little else

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  14. JBG
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    "All other Premier League clubs were informed on the initial ruling on Thursday.

    Manchester City consider the case ongoing. Appeal process has its own complications and limitations.

    Comparing the case to Chelsea is largely unhelpful. #CFC agreed a settlement after self-declaring breaches under Roman Abramovich.

    Punishments could be applied retroactively or be more forward-looking. Points deductions, if applicable, can in theory be deducted while an appeal is ongoing."

    https://x.com/JacobsBen/status/2103493987751416048

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    1. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      No wonder Pep set sail outta City early

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        He didn't want to lose anymore hair from the stress.

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  15. MrMartini2026
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Tzolis and Ndiaye to Saka and 4.4 mid for a -4 if I'm planning to capt him in 3 of next 5.

    Thoughts? Putting off WC till next int break after GW10 ideally.

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  16. x.jim.x
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Solksjaer first ever person to win the Prem as a player and manager, stick that up your jumper

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  17. Capocannonieri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Mbuemo is a hattrick waiting to happen. But you may get Zip for 4 or 5 gameweeks. Can you endure that?

    Szoboslob belongs on this list. He is going to get something one day. A goal or an assist.

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  18. FC Hakkebøf
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team? Plan is to BB in gw7.

    Leno
    Calafiori De Cuyper Konsa
    Palmer Saka Barnes Gross
    Haaland Pedro Gonzalo

    Kinsky Robinson Van Hecke Tavernier

    I could do Palmer, (Barnes) and Robinson to Semenyo, (King) and Gvardiol. Not sure if that is an upgrade though. It definetely is not for gw6.

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    1. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Prefer Petrovic over Kinsky for rotation with Leno.

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