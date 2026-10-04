Sponsored by Sofascore

Here are our Scout Picks for Round 4 of Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy game.

As with all Scout Picks articles, this selection is strictly tailored to the upcoming round in isolation – so no longer-term planning here.

And a reminder: like World Cup Fantasy or UCL Fantasy, Nations League Fantasy is a 15-man squad game rather than just a starting XI and non-playing bench fodder. Manual substitutions allow managers to sub out underperforming players and replace them with individuals yet to play.

SQUAD RULES & RESTRICTIONS SUMMARY

Constraint Requirement / Allocation Total Budget £100.0m for the full 15-man squad Team Limit Maximum 3 players per nation Starting Formation 1 GK | Minimum 3 DEF | Minimum 3 MID | Minimum 1 FWD

SOFASCORE NATIONS LEAGUE FANTASY: ROUND 4 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

Ireland will be hoping to make it back-to-back clean sheets against Israel after shutting them out in the reverse fixture. Finding two goalkeepers with secure minutes and clean-sheet potential isn’t easy this week. However, Caoimhín Kelleher (£5.0m) fits the bill.

If Kelleher fails to deliver, we can turn to Hákon Rafn Valdimarsson (£4.6m). The Iceland goalkeeper collected 19 points across his first two matches. Estonia are up next, providing Valdimarsson with another promising opportunity for points.

DEFENDERS

Back-to-back clean sheets and a home meeting with North Macedonia make Switzerland’s defence hugely appealing. Prior to Round 3, their opponents had failed to score since facing Wales last year. Nico Elvedi (£5.7m) therefore looks like an excellent option.

Northern Ireland have gone under the radar, particularly from a defensive perspective. They have kept clean sheets in each of their opening three matches. Ciaron Brown (£4.5m) stands out after scoring twice in the previous round, adding significant attacking potential to his appeal.

Albania face San Marino, one of the weakest sides in the competition. Investing in their defence therefore looks essential this week. Ardian Ismajli (£4.5m) comes in at a very affordable price and has started each of his country’s opening matches.

Slovakia could make it consecutive clean sheets against Moldova this week. Of their options, Dávid Hancko (£5.7m) arguably carries the most appeal. The centre-back has also scored recently, highlighting his threat at the opposite end of the pitch.

Cyprus have managed two clean sheets in their first two games, and host a poor Lavia side up next. With that in mind, and considering his price, Nikolas Panagiotou (£4.3m) could be a great enabling option at the back.

MIDFIELDERS

Spain face Croatia again this week, having beaten them convincingly in Round 2. Lamine Yamal (£12.3m) produced a monstrous 19-point haul in that meeting. With his place in Spain’s starting XI looking secure, backing him again makes plenty of sense.

Dominik Szoboszlai (£8.3m) is yet to register an attacking return in this season’s Nations League. Even so, he has collected six, six and 11 points across the opening three rounds. His qualities clearly suit the scoring system, making him a strong option in most match-ups.

A similar case can be made for Armenia’s Eduard Spertsyan (£6.7m). He still managed five points despite blanking in the previous round. Before that, his explosive attacking output produced back-to-back double-digit hauls in Rounds 1 and 2.

Finally, Albania penalty-taker Kristjan Asllani (£7.0m) looks close to essential against San Marino. Their defensive record makes Albania one of the standout attacks to target in Round 4. With several routes to points, Asllani could produce a significant haul if handed enough minutes.

Ernest Muçi (£5.7m) is another route into the Albania attack this week. His 10-point return in the opening round is an example of how effective he can be against poor sides. Doubling up on the Albania attack could be crucial.

FORWARDS

Czechia have endured a difficult start to the campaign, continuing their poor form from the recent World Cup. England will be keen to take advantage as they look to make up ground following their Round 1 defeat to Spain. That makes Harry Kane (£11.9m) an obvious inclusion.

Finland have a fantastic fixture against Belarus next up, and leading the the attack is Joel Pohjanpalo (£6.8m) who bagged a hat-trick and a 19-point haul in the opening round.

A meeting with Armenia is enough to keep Nikola Krstović (£6.7m) in our Scout Picks. The Atalanta striker has produced three goal contributions across his opening two Nations League matches. That includes a goal against Armenia last time out, highlighting his potential ahead of the reverse fixture.