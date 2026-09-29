Sofascore Nations League Fantasy fixture ticker: Round 3-6

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With Round 3 of Sofascore Nations League Fantasy approaching, our updated fixture ticker can help managers plan for the remainder of the Group Stage.

Here, we rank all 54 nations based on their fixtures from Rounds 3-6, highlighting the teams with the best and worst schedules.

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NATIONS LEAGUE FANTASY TICKER: FIXTURES BY GROUP

First up is our fixtures by group ticker, showing every nation’s remaining opponents from Rounds 3–6:

NATIONS LEAGUE FANTASY TICKER: FIXTURES BY DIFFICULTY

Next is our fixtures by difficulty ticker, ranking each nation from the best upcoming schedule to the toughest across Rounds 3–6:

SUMMARY

Albania sit top of the ticker with an excellent run against Finland, San Marino, Finland and Belarus. Montenegro also have four favourable fixtures, while Scotland and Switzerland benefit from three appealing matches before tougher final-round meetings.

Israel, Austria, Armenia and Cyprus are among the other nations with particularly attractive schedules. Further down, France, the Netherlands and Spain combine some favourable fixtures with much tougher tests.

At the opposite end, Serbia, Greece and Czechia face some of the most challenging schedules, while several of the lowest-ranked nations also have difficult runs or blank rounds to navigate.