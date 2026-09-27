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Here are our Scout Picks for Round 2 of Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy game.

As with all Scout Picks articles, this selection is strictly tailored to the upcoming round in isolation – so no longer-term planning here.

And a reminder: like World Cup Fantasy or UCL Fantasy, the Nations League game is a 15-man squad game rather than just a starting XI and non-playing bench fodder. Manual substitutions allow managers to sub out underperforming players and replace them with individuals yet to play.

Squad Rules & Restrictions Summary

Constraint Requirement / Allocation Total Budget £100.0m for the full 15-man squad Team Limit Maximum 3 players per nation Starting Formation 1 GK | Minimum 3 DEF | Minimum 3 MID | Minimum 1 FWD

READ MORE: How to play Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy

Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Round 2 Scout Picks

Goalkeepers

Alexander Schlager (£5.0m) — Austria

Starts in goal as Austria host Kosovo on Sunday. An early kick-off offers the chance to lock in a clean sheet straight away, with a strong manual substitution option waiting on the bench if required.

Starts in goal as Austria host Kosovo on Sunday. An early kick-off offers the chance to lock in a clean sheet straight away, with a strong manual substitution option waiting on the bench if required. Dominik Greif (£4.0m) — Slovakia

Kept a clean sheet against Moldova in Round 1. Slovakia now host a Kazakhstan side that managed only 0.39 xG in their opener. Playing on Tuesday night, he acts as reliable cover should Schlager concede.

Defenders

Matti Lähteenmäki (£5.0m) — Finland

Finland allowed San Marino just one shot in Round 1 and now host Belarus, who failed to score in Albania. He presents a strong clean sheet prospect, bolstered by attacking upside from full-back.

Finland allowed San Marino just one shot in Round 1 and now host Belarus, who failed to score in Albania. He presents a strong clean sheet prospect, bolstered by attacking upside from full-back. Pau Cubarsí (£7.0m) — Spain

Spain’s ball-playing centre-back is well suited to Sofascore’s rating system and bonus points for accurate long balls. Spain host Croatia on Tuesday night.

Spain’s ball-playing centre-back is well suited to Sofascore’s rating system and bonus points for accurate long balls. Spain host Croatia on Tuesday night. Joakim Mæhle (£6.0m) — Denmark

Denmark host a Wales side that managed just one shot on target in Portugal. Mæhle offers solid clean sheet potential alongside a substantial attacking threat from wing-back.

Denmark host a Wales side that managed just one shot on target in Portugal. Mæhle offers solid clean sheet potential alongside a substantial attacking threat from wing-back. Zachary Athekame (£5.0m) — Switzerland

Athekame bombs forward from right-back; his crosses and overlapping runs provide strong attacking potential alongside defensive returns. That upside is key away to Scotland, where a clean sheet is far from guaranteed.

Athekame bombs forward from right-back; his crosses and overlapping runs provide strong attacking potential alongside defensive returns. That upside is key away to Scotland, where a clean sheet is far from guaranteed. Jaka Bijol (£5.5m) — Slovenia

Slovenia shut out Scotland in Round 1 and now host North Macedonia, who failed to register a shot on target in their opener. A strong bench option who can step in for any Sunday defender who fails to keep a clean sheet.

Midfielders

Lamine Yamal (£12.0m) — Spain

Scored in the 3-2 win over England. Dribbles, key passes, and fouls won give him the highest floor of any midfielder, and he plays in the round’s final fixture slot.

Scored in the 3-2 win over England. Dribbles, key passes, and fouls won give him the highest floor of any midfielder, and he plays in the round’s final fixture slot. Jude Bellingham (£10.5m) — England

England visit a Czechia side that conceded twice at home to Croatia. Bellingham carries goal threat from midfield while consistently winning duels and fouls.

England visit a Czechia side that conceded twice at home to Croatia. Bellingham carries goal threat from midfield while consistently winning duels and fouls. Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.5m) — Denmark

Denmark’s primary creator against Wales. His set-piece delivery and key passes offer several routes to points early in the round.

Denmark’s primary creator against Wales. His set-piece delivery and key passes offer several routes to points early in the round. Ernest Muçi (£5.5m) — Albania

Scored against Belarus in Round 1 and now faces a San Marino side that shipped seven goals and 23 shots to Finland. His dribbling and direct running should find plenty of space against the weakest defence in Europe.

Scored against Belarus in Round 1 and now faces a San Marino side that shipped seven goals and 23 shots to Finland. His dribbling and direct running should find plenty of space against the weakest defence in Europe. Kristjan Asllani (£7.0m) — Albania

Scored in Round 1 with an 8.5 Sofascore rating. Against San Marino, Albania should dominate possession and control the game much like Finland did. Set pieces provide another route to goals and assists.

Forwards

Rasmus Højlund (£8.0m) — Denmark

Leads the line against a Wales side that allowed Portugal 23 shots and 2.36 xG. Playing in the first time slot, he takes the captain’s armband.

Leads the line against a Wales side that allowed Portugal 23 shots and 2.36 xG. Playing in the first time slot, he takes the captain’s armband. Joel Pohjanpalo (£6.5m) — Finland

Fresh from a Round 1 hat-trick, Pohjanpalo takes penalties and now faces a Belarus side that couldn’t score in Albania.

Fresh from a Round 1 hat-trick, Pohjanpalo takes penalties and now faces a Belarus side that couldn’t score in Albania. Rey Manaj (£6.5m) — Albania

Albania’s central striker in the round’s most favourable fixture. San Marino allowed Finland 11 shots on target and Pohjanpalo a hat-trick last time out. Manaj should enjoy plenty of chances, making him a strong differential and the final piece of our Albania triple-up.

Captaincy Order

Rasmus Højlund (Sun 17:00): Our starting captain. He plays first against a Wales side that allowed Portugal 23 shots and 2.36 xG, giving us the chance to lock in a big score early. Joel Pohjanpalo (Tue 17:00): If Højlund returns a modest score, the armband moves to the Round 1 hat-trick hero, who takes penalties against Belarus. Lamine Yamal (Tue 19:45): The safest option in the round’s last kick-offs. Dribbles, key passes and fouls won give him the highest floor in the squad. Rey Manaj/Kristjan Asllani/Jude Bellingham (Tue 19:45): The final alternatives. Manaj and Asllani target a San Marino side that conceded seven in Round 1, with Asllani also on set pieces. Bellingham visits a Czechia defence that was breached twice by Croatia.

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