Nations League Fantasy

Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Round 2 Scout Picks

27 September 2026 38 comments
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Sponsored by Sofascore

Here are our Scout Picks for Round 2 of Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy game.

As with all Scout Picks articles, this selection is strictly tailored to the upcoming round in isolation – so no longer-term planning here.

And a reminder: like World Cup Fantasy or UCL Fantasy, the Nations League game is a 15-man squad game rather than just a starting XI and non-playing bench fodder. Manual substitutions allow managers to sub out underperforming players and replace them with individuals yet to play.

Squad Rules & Restrictions Summary

ConstraintRequirement / Allocation
Total Budget£100.0m for the full 15-man squad
Team LimitMaximum 3 players per nation
Starting Formation1 GK | Minimum 3 DEF | Minimum 3 MID | Minimum 1 FWD

Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Round 2 Scout Picks

Goalkeepers

  • Alexander Schlager (£5.0m) — Austria
    Starts in goal as Austria host Kosovo on Sunday. An early kick-off offers the chance to lock in a clean sheet straight away, with a strong manual substitution option waiting on the bench if required.
  • Dominik Greif (£4.0m) — Slovakia
    Kept a clean sheet against Moldova in Round 1. Slovakia now host a Kazakhstan side that managed only 0.39 xG in their opener. Playing on Tuesday night, he acts as reliable cover should Schlager concede.

Defenders

  • Matti Lähteenmäki (£5.0m) — Finland
    Finland allowed San Marino just one shot in Round 1 and now host Belarus, who failed to score in Albania. He presents a strong clean sheet prospect, bolstered by attacking upside from full-back.
  • Pau Cubarsí (£7.0m) — Spain
    Spain’s ball-playing centre-back is well suited to Sofascore’s rating system and bonus points for accurate long balls. Spain host Croatia on Tuesday night.
  • Joakim Mæhle (£6.0m) — Denmark
    Denmark host a Wales side that managed just one shot on target in Portugal. Mæhle offers solid clean sheet potential alongside a substantial attacking threat from wing-back.
  • Zachary Athekame (£5.0m) — Switzerland
    Athekame bombs forward from right-back; his crosses and overlapping runs provide strong attacking potential alongside defensive returns. That upside is key away to Scotland, where a clean sheet is far from guaranteed.
  • Jaka Bijol (£5.5m) — Slovenia
    Slovenia shut out Scotland in Round 1 and now host North Macedonia, who failed to register a shot on target in their opener. A strong bench option who can step in for any Sunday defender who fails to keep a clean sheet.

Midfielders

  • Lamine Yamal (£12.0m) — Spain
    Scored in the 3-2 win over England. Dribbles, key passes, and fouls won give him the highest floor of any midfielder, and he plays in the round’s final fixture slot.
  • Jude Bellingham (£10.5m) — England
    England visit a Czechia side that conceded twice at home to Croatia. Bellingham carries goal threat from midfield while consistently winning duels and fouls.
  • Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.5m) — Denmark
    Denmark’s primary creator against Wales. His set-piece delivery and key passes offer several routes to points early in the round.
  • Ernest Muçi (£5.5m) — Albania
    Scored against Belarus in Round 1 and now faces a San Marino side that shipped seven goals and 23 shots to Finland. His dribbling and direct running should find plenty of space against the weakest defence in Europe.
  • Kristjan Asllani (£7.0m) — Albania
    Scored in Round 1 with an 8.5 Sofascore rating. Against San Marino, Albania should dominate possession and control the game much like Finland did. Set pieces provide another route to goals and assists.

Forwards

  • Rasmus Højlund (£8.0m) — Denmark
    Leads the line against a Wales side that allowed Portugal 23 shots and 2.36 xG. Playing in the first time slot, he takes the captain’s armband.
  • Joel Pohjanpalo (£6.5m) — Finland
    Fresh from a Round 1 hat-trick, Pohjanpalo takes penalties and now faces a Belarus side that couldn’t score in Albania.
  • Rey Manaj (£6.5m) — Albania
    Albania’s central striker in the round’s most favourable fixture. San Marino allowed Finland 11 shots on target and Pohjanpalo a hat-trick last time out. Manaj should enjoy plenty of chances, making him a strong differential and the final piece of our Albania triple-up.

Captaincy Order

Best Captain - Gameweek

  1. Rasmus Højlund (Sun 17:00): Our starting captain. He plays first against a Wales side that allowed Portugal 23 shots and 2.36 xG, giving us the chance to lock in a big score early.
  2. Joel Pohjanpalo (Tue 17:00): If Højlund returns a modest score, the armband moves to the Round 1 hat-trick hero, who takes penalties against Belarus.
  3. Lamine Yamal (Tue 19:45): The safest option in the round’s last kick-offs. Dribbles, key passes and fouls won give him the highest floor in the squad.
  4. Rey Manaj/Kristjan Asllani/Jude Bellingham (Tue 19:45): The final alternatives. Manaj and Asllani target a San Marino side that conceded seven in Round 1, with Asllani also on set pieces. Bellingham visits a Czechia defence that was breached twice by Croatia.

JOIN OUR SCOUT MINI-LEAGUE + WIN PRIZES

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38 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Warby84
    • 11 Years
    10 hours, 31 mins ago

    I’ve tried the game, but it’s rubbish that players who play zero minutes don’t get subbed out for players who haven’t been used.. Should be 7 points better off

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  2. Charlie Price
    • 5 Years
    10 hours, 10 mins ago

    This does not work like FPL. Benches need to be filled with players playing latest in the Gameweek and subbed in (if required) for those players who have either underperformed or not featured at all.

    Admittedly it requires a greater level of involvement unlike FPL where auto subs take effect for no shows. Not everyone’s cup of tea I know but it’s keeping me entertained during this long IB.

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    1. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      9 hours, 58 mins ago

      Triple Albania is exciting haha

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    2. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      9 hours, 56 mins ago

      I get it now, obviously those players played last so I couldn’t sub them out, it’s similar to the champions league fantasy

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    3. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      9 hours, 52 mins ago

      Imagine forcing yourself into a game where you have to involve yourself in games like Albania - Greece and Armenia - Finland...

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      1. Charlie Price
        • 5 Years
        9 hours, 26 mins ago

        The point is that although there are 54 nations taking part in NL, there is no compulsion to make any selections from those lower ranked games. Stick with those you know best if that’s what you prefer.

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      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 50 mins ago

        Forgot to watch the game against Malta. 7-0. Finland won easily. Players like Jari Litmanen, Sami Hyypiä and Teemu Pukki have been worth watching. But you probably wouldn't bother to watch England vs Iceland, because Iceland is such a cold place and England could never lose to a such tiny country.

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 48 mins ago

          Well... Wayne Rooney did manage to score in that game 2016, but how did it end?

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        2. Rollercoaster
          • 13 Years
          8 hours, 23 mins ago

          Finland-San Marino 7-0, not Malta

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      3. SM001
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 22 mins ago

        It's no Coventry v Hull for sure.

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  3. el polako
    • 9 Years
    9 hours, 53 mins ago

    So how many points Everton will be deducted for City’s charges?

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  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 31 mins ago

    Dinnery reporting a Bruno injury.

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 24 mins ago

      Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus confirms Bruno Fernandes will miss the Nations League qualifier in Oslo due to injury.

      'Against Wales, we went in with practically everyone physically available and came out with a complicated problem with Bruno Fernandes... we'll see what happens.'

      'He's coming off an injury at United, and he told me he's been playing with that pain for the last three games, which is hindering him. It was one of the factors that prevented Bruno from playing at his best [on Thursday]. I've already spoken to him, and I prefer not to risk it in this game, so he's fully fit for the Denmark match.'

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 36 mins ago

        Well... Now we why he has 80% blank rate atm. Wouldn't bother to own him now, but he has to be always on the watch list.

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    2. theplayer
      • 12 Years
      8 hours, 17 mins ago

      Its nothing news. Not being risked.

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        8 hours ago

        Wrong, it’s gout I’m afraid!

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    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 hours, 44 mins ago

      Isak Isaks injured again, not being risked for Sweden

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        7 hours, 38 mins ago

        Left the squad and won’t play Sweden
        ‘s next 3 matches

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 38 mins ago

          That's almost good news for owners. He is injury prone and his minutes will probably be managed, however.

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      2. Raoul Nogues
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 5 mins ago

        Thigh injury ?

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    4. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Injured for this game but didn't leave the squad and could play the next one

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  5. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 6 mins ago

    1FT but debating WC?

    Kinsky
    Calaf, Konsa, Hall,
    Bruno, Rogers, MGW, Ode
    Haaland, #Pedro, DCL

    Dubs, Davis, Jacquet, Slater,

    1.0

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 hours, 53 mins ago

      Don’t think you need a WC, but wait and see the Pedro and Bruno injuries seems by the end of the IB. I WC because I have both Bruno and Mbeumo and a weak defence

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    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 45 mins ago

      What would your WC team look like? How many changes?

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      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        Go with Big Man
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHlQy3Cl7pI

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          Nice team 😉

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  6. The Mandalorian
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 35 mins ago

    Players must be really tempted to pull an international injury and have a holiday.

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      They have 114 problems but playing internationals isn't 1

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  7. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 27 mins ago

    Is Elliot Anderson better than Declan Rice....I think so.

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      114%

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    2. Mirror Man
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      He's no Nicky Butt!!

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  8. The Mandalorian
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Man City allegedly broke financial rules designed to keep Arsenal, Liverpool and United at the top.

    The media has fixated on calling Man City cheats whilst making everyone believe that anti competitive rules in competitive sports is actually fair.

    What a masterful piece of public manipulation that has everyone looking in the opposite direction.

    Imagine if these rules existed in the Retail Industry then the likes of Amazon would still be an online bookstore.

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    1. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      Is Amazon a good thing ?

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    2. SM001
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      Wha?

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    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      It is silly to think that rules to promote competitive sporting competition would allow a team to have 1 or 2 players being paid more than another teams complete squad.

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    4. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      This must sound so good if you’re an idiot

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  9. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Got Bruno, Pedro and Semenyo

    Bench is Thomas, DCL and Slater

    0FT

    Can I survive without taking a hit or using WC?

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  10. Anfield road 1972
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    I've asked this question a few days ago.
    Is anybody else having problems logging onto their fpl page??
    Mine is just coming up blank.

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