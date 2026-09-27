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Here are our Scout Picks for Round 2 of Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy game.
As with all Scout Picks articles, this selection is strictly tailored to the upcoming round in isolation – so no longer-term planning here.
And a reminder: like World Cup Fantasy or UCL Fantasy, the Nations League game is a 15-man squad game rather than just a starting XI and non-playing bench fodder. Manual substitutions allow managers to sub out underperforming players and replace them with individuals yet to play.
- READ MORE: Sofascore Nations League Fantasy fixture ticker: Round 2-6
- READ MORE: Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Round 2 team reveals
Squad Rules & Restrictions Summary
|Constraint
|Requirement / Allocation
|Total Budget
|£100.0m for the full 15-man squad
|Team Limit
|Maximum 3 players per nation
|Starting Formation
|1 GK | Minimum 3 DEF | Minimum 3 MID | Minimum 1 FWD
Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Round 2 Scout Picks
Goalkeepers
- Alexander Schlager (£5.0m) — Austria
Starts in goal as Austria host Kosovo on Sunday. An early kick-off offers the chance to lock in a clean sheet straight away, with a strong manual substitution option waiting on the bench if required.
- Dominik Greif (£4.0m) — Slovakia
Kept a clean sheet against Moldova in Round 1. Slovakia now host a Kazakhstan side that managed only 0.39 xG in their opener. Playing on Tuesday night, he acts as reliable cover should Schlager concede.
Defenders
- Matti Lähteenmäki (£5.0m) — Finland
Finland allowed San Marino just one shot in Round 1 and now host Belarus, who failed to score in Albania. He presents a strong clean sheet prospect, bolstered by attacking upside from full-back.
- Pau Cubarsí (£7.0m) — Spain
Spain’s ball-playing centre-back is well suited to Sofascore’s rating system and bonus points for accurate long balls. Spain host Croatia on Tuesday night.
- Joakim Mæhle (£6.0m) — Denmark
Denmark host a Wales side that managed just one shot on target in Portugal. Mæhle offers solid clean sheet potential alongside a substantial attacking threat from wing-back.
- Zachary Athekame (£5.0m) — Switzerland
Athekame bombs forward from right-back; his crosses and overlapping runs provide strong attacking potential alongside defensive returns. That upside is key away to Scotland, where a clean sheet is far from guaranteed.
- Jaka Bijol (£5.5m) — Slovenia
Slovenia shut out Scotland in Round 1 and now host North Macedonia, who failed to register a shot on target in their opener. A strong bench option who can step in for any Sunday defender who fails to keep a clean sheet.
Midfielders
- Lamine Yamal (£12.0m) — Spain
Scored in the 3-2 win over England. Dribbles, key passes, and fouls won give him the highest floor of any midfielder, and he plays in the round’s final fixture slot.
- Jude Bellingham (£10.5m) — England
England visit a Czechia side that conceded twice at home to Croatia. Bellingham carries goal threat from midfield while consistently winning duels and fouls.
- Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.5m) — Denmark
Denmark’s primary creator against Wales. His set-piece delivery and key passes offer several routes to points early in the round.
- Ernest Muçi (£5.5m) — Albania
Scored against Belarus in Round 1 and now faces a San Marino side that shipped seven goals and 23 shots to Finland. His dribbling and direct running should find plenty of space against the weakest defence in Europe.
- Kristjan Asllani (£7.0m) — Albania
Scored in Round 1 with an 8.5 Sofascore rating. Against San Marino, Albania should dominate possession and control the game much like Finland did. Set pieces provide another route to goals and assists.
Forwards
- Rasmus Højlund (£8.0m) — Denmark
Leads the line against a Wales side that allowed Portugal 23 shots and 2.36 xG. Playing in the first time slot, he takes the captain’s armband.
- Joel Pohjanpalo (£6.5m) — Finland
Fresh from a Round 1 hat-trick, Pohjanpalo takes penalties and now faces a Belarus side that couldn’t score in Albania.
- Rey Manaj (£6.5m) — Albania
Albania’s central striker in the round’s most favourable fixture. San Marino allowed Finland 11 shots on target and Pohjanpalo a hat-trick last time out. Manaj should enjoy plenty of chances, making him a strong differential and the final piece of our Albania triple-up.
Captaincy Order
- Rasmus Højlund (Sun 17:00): Our starting captain. He plays first against a Wales side that allowed Portugal 23 shots and 2.36 xG, giving us the chance to lock in a big score early.
- Joel Pohjanpalo (Tue 17:00): If Højlund returns a modest score, the armband moves to the Round 1 hat-trick hero, who takes penalties against Belarus.
- Lamine Yamal (Tue 19:45): The safest option in the round’s last kick-offs. Dribbles, key passes and fouls won give him the highest floor in the squad.
- Rey Manaj/Kristjan Asllani/Jude Bellingham (Tue 19:45): The final alternatives. Manaj and Asllani target a San Marino side that conceded seven in Round 1, with Asllani also on set pieces. Bellingham visits a Czechia defence that was breached twice by Croatia.
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|Prize
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|£150 Cash + Mega Bundle
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|£100 Cash + Annual Sub
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|£50 Cash + Annual Sub
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|Annual Sub
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