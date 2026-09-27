Sofascore Nations League Fantasy: Round 2 team reveals

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Sofascore Nations League Fantasy continues today, with the Round 2 deadline fast approaching.

Ahead of the action, several of our Fantasy experts reveal their latest teams, discussing transfers, captaincy plans and the key nations and players they are backing for Round 2.

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NOTES

I’m currently planning to use the Quick Fix (Free Hit) in Round 3. By that point, I’ll have five players involved in Albania v Finland, alongside several others with difficult fixtures. I’ll reassess when we get there, but my transfers will mainly target Rounds 2 and 4, with longer-term potential also important.

Albania v San Marino is my priority this week. Even if Albania rotate, 30+ minutes against San Marino could be enough to produce returns. Equally, some of their key players could get 60-75 minutes or even complete the match. With that in mind, I’ll complete my Albania triple-up with Ernest Muçi .

. Elsewhere, Germany and Denmark interest me. Germany face Greece in Rounds 2 and 4, while Denmark meet Wales twice. Mikkel Damsgaard looks like an excellent option, particularly with his set-piece involvement. His recent Sofascore ratings also catch the eye. As we know, strong ratings provide another route to points in this game.

looks like an excellent option, particularly with his set-piece involvement. His recent Sofascore ratings also catch the eye. As we know, strong ratings provide another route to points in this game. Damsgaard also gives me a captaincy option in the early fixture on the opening night. That flexibility appeals with manual substitutions and captaincy changes available. I also like Jude Bellingham as an option this week.

as an option this week. My third transfer will probably go on an England attacker. England face Czechia in Rounds 2 and 4, so that fits perfectly with my current chip strategy. Their key attackers also interest me more after Round 1. Several of the big nations fielded stronger teams than many of us expected, despite the rotation concerns we had before the tournament.

Whoever I select will ideally give me a strong option for both Czechia fixtures. That would allow me to attack Round 2 before using the Quick Fix in Round 3, then bring my existing squad back for Round 4.

NOTES

Albania host minnows San Marino in Round 2, making Ernest Muçi one of my priority picks. He is guaranteed to be one of my three transfers this week.

one of my priority picks. He is guaranteed to be one of my three transfers this week. Austria also have an excellent matchup in Round 2. I’m therefore bringing in Philipp Mwene to double up on their defence alongside goalkeeper Alexander Schlager .

to double up on their defence alongside goalkeeper . I’ll likely use my final transfer on a Spain player. Their schedule looks favourable until they face England again in Round 6. Dani Olmo currently stands out as one of the better-value routes into their attack.

NOTES

I intend to use all three transfers this round and should be in a decent position after Round 1. I Triple Captained Erling Haaland and stuck with his 39 points. Unfortunately, that meant missing out on Joel Pohjanpalo ’s haul. Before the evening kick-offs, I was sitting on 107 points.

and stuck with his 39 points. Unfortunately, that meant missing out on ’s haul. Before the evening kick-offs, I was sitting on 107 points. Giorgi Mamardashvili and Viljami Sinisalo will be my goalkeepers. Sinisalo started for Finland against San Marino, so I’m happy to keep him for Round 2. I’ll make one change in defence. Mario Mitaj drops out after starting Albania’s opener on the bench. His teammate Berat Djimsiti comes in ahead of their excellent fixture against San Marino. Miloš Kerkez remains in my defence, while João Cancelo keeps his place against Norway. Kosovo’s Dion Gallapeni scored 10 points in his opener and stays for the meeting with Austria. Slovakia’s Dávid Hancko completes my back line.

and will be my goalkeepers. Sinisalo started for Finland against San Marino, so I’m happy to keep him for Round 2. I’ll make one change in defence. drops out after starting Albania’s opener on the bench. His teammate comes in ahead of their excellent fixture against San Marino. remains in my defence, while keeps his place against Norway. Kosovo’s scored 10 points in his opener and stays for the meeting with Austria. Slovakia’s completes my back line. I won’t make any changes in midfield. Dominik Szoboszlai keeps his place despite Hungary struggling at home against Ukraine. Vasilije Adžić also stays after collecting seven points without an attacking return. Michael Olise , Kristjan Asllani and Norway’s Antonio Nusa complete the midfield. All three remain part of my plans for Round 2.

keeps his place despite Hungary struggling at home against Ukraine. also stays after collecting seven points without an attacking return. , and Norway’s complete the midfield. All three remain part of my plans for Round 2. Up front, I’m holding Erling Haaland despite a tougher meeting with Portugal. Norway have good fixtures to follow, so I’m happy to keep him for the longer term. Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze makes way for Rey Manaj. The move mainly targets Albania’s excellent home fixture against San Marino. Joel Pohjanpalo completes my attack.

NOTES

Round 1 went very well, as I scored 127 points and moved up to 65th in the world. Ten of my 15 players completed 90 minutes, which looks promising ahead of Round 2. My plan was always to add a third Albania player for their meeting with San Marino.

In goal, I’ll stick with Alexander Schlager for Austria’s home fixture against Kosovo. Alen Sherri surprisingly didn’t start in Round 1, so I’m planning to sell him. Albania could rotate against San Marino anyway, which adds another concern. Dominik Greif is one potential replacement and comes in at the same price. I’m also considering Hákon Valdimarsson after his penalty save and 12-point haul in Round 1.

for Austria’s home fixture against Kosovo. surprisingly didn’t start in Round 1, so I’m planning to sell him. Albania could rotate against San Marino anyway, which adds another concern. is one potential replacement and comes in at the same price. I’m also considering after his penalty save and 12-point haul in Round 1. Four of my defenders should remain in place. Ville Koski , Juho Lähteenmäki , Dávid Hancko and Ardian Ismajli all have strong fixtures and good points potential. Roland Sallai is injured, so he will definitely take up one of my three transfers. Hungary confirmed that Sallai would miss these Nations League matches through injury. I’m currently looking at Berat Djimsiti or Milan Škriniar as the replacement. Djimsiti would give me another route into Albania for their standout fixture against San Marino.

, , and all have strong fixtures and good points potential. is injured, so he will definitely take up one of my three transfers. Hungary confirmed that Sallai would miss these Nations League matches through injury. I’m currently looking at or as the replacement. Djimsiti would give me another route into Albania for their standout fixture against San Marino. My midfield performed brilliantly in Round 1 and still contains several strong options. However, I want Kristjan Asllani , who looks like one of the standout Albania assets this week. UEFA confirms that Asllani remains part of their Nations League squad. The pricing means I’ll probably have to sell Dominik Szoboszlai to fund that move. Losing him doesn’t feel ideal, but Asllani’s upside against San Marino makes the switch appealing. Lamine Yamal , Eduard Spertsyan , Hákon Arnar Haraldsson and Lukáš Haraslín will all remain.

, who looks like one of the standout Albania assets this week. UEFA confirms that Asllani remains part of their Nations League squad. The pricing means I’ll probably have to sell to fund that move. Losing him doesn’t feel ideal, but Asllani’s upside against San Marino makes the switch appealing. , , and will all remain. Up front, I’m sticking with Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak and Joel Pohjanpalo. All three delivered in Round 1, so I see no reason to make a change there. To summarise, my three planned transfers are Sherri, Sallai and Szoboszlai out for Greif, Djimsiti and Asllani. I’m also very likely to play the Triple Captain chip this round. Good luck, everyone!

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