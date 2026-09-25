Sofascore Nations League Fantasy fixture ticker: Round 2-6

Sponsored by Sofascore

With Round 1 of Nations League Fantasy now complete, attention quickly turns to the fixtures ahead.

To help managers plan their transfers and identify the best teams to target, we’ve created a Sofascore Nations League Fantasy fixture ticker for Rounds 2-6.

It highlights each nation’s upcoming schedule, making it easier to spot favourable fixture runs, identify teams to avoid and plan ahead rather than focusing solely on the next round.

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Before we delve into the fixtures, we’ve set up our own mini-league for Nations League Fantasy – and we won’t just be playing for fun.

There’ll be these prizes up for grabs…

Position Prize 1st £150 Cash + Mega Bundle 2nd £100 Cash + Annual Sub 3rd £50 Cash + Annual Sub 4th Annual Sub 5th Month Sub

More details on what benefits you get with ‘Mega Bundles’ and monthly/annual subscriptions are available here.

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NATIONS LEAGUE FANTASY TICKER: FIXTURES BY GROUP

NATIONS LEAGUE FANTASY TICKER: FIXTURES BY DIFFICULTY

SUMMARY

Albania lead our Nations League Fantasy fixture ticker for Rounds 2-6. Meetings with San Marino in Rounds 2 and 4 stand out, while they also face Finland twice before finishing against Belarus. Montenegro also have an appealing run, facing Armenia and Latvia twice before a meeting with Cyprus.

Israel, Austria and Cyprus complete the top five. Israel and Austria share a group containing Ireland and Kosovo, while Cyprus face Latvia and Armenia twice before taking on Montenegro in Round 6.

At the other end of the ticker, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Azerbaijan, Lithuania and Malta rank among the nations with the least appealing schedules across Rounds 2-6.

There are also some notable bigger nations further down the ticker. Czechia have to face England twice, Spain twice and Croatia, while Croatia themselves meet Spain and England twice. Greece and Serbia also have difficult schedules, with both facing Germany and the Netherlands twice across the remaining five rounds.