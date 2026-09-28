Where could rotation strike in FPL Gameweeks 6-10?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is currently taking a lengthy pause for the extended international break, but it represents the calm before the storm as the fixtures fly in thick and fast thereafter.

Given that there’s a fair few tight turnarounds to be aware of, we’ve compiled the schedules for all nine teams participating in Europe through until the November international break.

This will hopefully give us a better idea of when rotation could strike.

All kick-off times are in BST.

GAMEWEEK 6-10 OVERVIEW

Our thanks to Legomane for these excellent graphics above.

ARSENAL

Saturday 10 October, 12:30pm: Gameweek 6 – Leeds (h)

Gameweek 6 – Leeds (h) Tuesday 13 October, 8pm: Champions League – Lille (h)

Champions League – Lille (h) Sunday 18 October, 4:30pm: Gameweek 7 – Nottingham Forest (a)

Gameweek 7 – Nottingham Forest (a) Wednesday 21 October, 8pm: Champions League – Bayern Munich (a)

Champions League – Bayern Munich (a) Saturday 24 October, 3pm: Gameweek 8 – Everton (h)

Gameweek 8 – Everton (h) Tuesday 27 October, 8pm: EFL Cup – Fleetwood Town

EFL Cup – Fleetwood Town Sunday 1 November, 4:30pm: Gameweek 9 – Liverpool (h)

Gameweek 9 – Liverpool (h) Wednesday 4 November, 8pm: Champions League – Slavia Prague (a)

Champions League – Slavia Prague (a) Saturday 7 November, 3pm: Gameweek 10 – Hull (h)

Arsenal’s Gameweek 6 opponents, Leeds United, have made an excellent start to the season, but the Gunners will be glad to resume their Premier League schedule at home to a side they put nine goals past last season. Mikel Arteta is unlikely to take any chances with his selection as he will want to return to winning ways after the humbling at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Spaniard could rotate for Lille, as it is a tight turnaround, perhaps bringing in Eberechi Eze (£6.3m) to face the Ligue 1 side. Then it will surely be back to full strength as Nottingham Forest away is a fixture fraught with bad vibes for the Gunners, who have won at the City Ground only once in their last six attempts in all competitions. A brutal trip to Bayern Munich follows three days later.

There are only three days before Arsenal host a Europe-free Everton, who are solidly climbing the table, against whom they needed the last-gasp magic of Max Dowman (£5.3m) to keep their title charge on track last season. Dowman will almost certainly feature in Arsenal’s next match, their EFL fourth round fixture against Fleetwood Town. Arteta will surely rest everyone he can for that one ahead of Liverpool’s visit on the following Saturday.

Possible biggest rotation risk: Gameweek 8, but the hope would be that Arteta can rest his regulars against the likes of Lille, Fleetwood and Slavia instead.

MANCHESTER CITY

Sunday 11 October, 4:30pm: Gameweek 6 – Liverpool (a)

Gameweek 6 – Liverpool (a) Wednesday 14 October, 8pm: Champions League – PSG (h)

Champions League – PSG (h) Saturday 17 October, 3pm: Gameweek 7 – Ipswich (h)

Gameweek 7 – Ipswich (h) Tuesday 20 October, 8pm: Champions League – AEK Athens (h)

Champions League – AEK Athens (h) Saturday 24 October, 12.30pm: Gameweek 8 – Aston Villa (a)

Gameweek 8 – Aston Villa (a) Wednesday 28 October, 8pm: EFL Cup – Brighton (h)

EFL Cup – Brighton (h) Saturday 31 October, 3pm: Gameweek 9 – Brighton (h)

Gameweek 9 – Brighton (h) Wednesday 4 November, 8pm: Champions League – RB Leipzig (a)

Champions League – RB Leipzig (a) Saturday 7 November, 5.30pm: Gameweek 10 – Nottingham Forest (a)

Manchester City have two of the hardest fixtures imaginable when they come back from the October break, so Enzo Maresca will be loath to rest anyone for either Liverpool away or Paris Saint-Germain at home, though he does have an embarrassment of riches from which to choose.

The encounter with the European champions is the first of five home matches in six fixtures. Wins will be expected against Ipswich and AEK Athens, but there are some quick turnarounds.

It does raise the possibility of Maresca freshening up his starting XI in one of those games. Maybe he rests Erling Haaland (£15.6m) for the home encounter with AEK Athens and then unleashes him refreshed at Aston Villa?

There are then two home matches against Brighton in the space of three days. City will surely field the reserves in the EFL Cup before taking on the Seagulls again.

Possible biggest rotation risk: Gameweek 7.

LIVERPOOL

Sunday 11 October, 4:30pm: Gameweek 6 – Man City (h)

Gameweek 6 – Man City (h) Wednesday 14 October, 5:45pm: Champions League – LASK (a)

Champions League – LASK (a) Saturday 17 October, 3pm: Gameweek 7 – Brentford (a)

Gameweek 7 – Brentford (a) Tuesday 20 October, 8pm: Champions League – Villarreal (h)

Champions League – Villarreal (h) Sunday 25 October, 2pm: Gameweek 8 – Brighton (h)

Gameweek 8 – Brighton (h) Wednesday 28 October, 8pm: EFL Cup – Chelsea (h)

EFL Cup – Chelsea (h) Sunday 1 November, 4:30pm: Gameweek 9 – Arsenal (h)

Gameweek 9 – Arsenal (h) Wednesday 4 November, 5:45pm: Champions League – Fenerbahce (a)

Champions League – Fenerbahce (a) Sunday 8 November, 2pm: Gameweek 10 – Crystal Palace (a)

Liverpool have a brutal run of league matches when they return from the international break: the ticker makes theirs the toughest schedule of the lot in Gameweeks 6-10.

Nobody will be queueing up for Reds defenders ahead of a Premier League run that takes in Man City, Brentford, Brighton and Arsenal, but Andoni Iraola could perhaps at least rest his most prized assets for the trip to LASK on 14 October.

The Spaniard may have to do the same for the visit of Villarreal, as his players only have two days to recover from their trip to Brentford before meeting the Yellow Submarine. Iraola will surely have to go full strength for the visit of high-flying and high-scoring Brighton, and will probably rotate again for the EFL Cup the following Wednesday, because the subsequent visit of Arsenal will be the priority of the two home matches against London sides.

Possible biggest rotation risk: Gameweek 7 – but more likely the changes will come in Europe, given the domestic fixture difficulty.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Saturday 10 October, 5:30pm: Gameweek 6 – Tottenham (h)

Gameweek 6 – Tottenham (h) Tuesday 13 October, 8pm: Champions League – Atletico Madrid (a)

Champions League – Atletico Madrid (a) Sunday 18 October, 2pm: Gameweek 7 – Leeds (a)

Gameweek 7 – Leeds (a) Wednesday 21 October, 5:45pm: Champions League – Como (a)

Champions League – Como (a) Sunday 25 October, 2pm: Gameweek 8 – Bournemouth (h)

Gameweek 8 – Bournemouth (h) Saturday 31 October, 12:30pm: Gameweek 9 – Chelsea (a)

Gameweek 9 – Chelsea (a) Tuesday 3 November, 8pm: Champions League – Roma (h)

Champions League – Roma (h) Sunday 8 November, 4:30pm: Gameweek 10 – Aston Villa (h)

Manchester United limped into this international break having scraped a draw at Fulham last weekend, a result which left the Red Devils 12th in the Premier League table with just one win from five matches.

A pitiful collapse against Brighton in the EFL Cup means Michael Carrick’s men have one less fixture to worry about before the November international break than their European-contending peers here.

Carrick could be in trouble if the Gameweek 6 home meeting with struggling Tottenham doesn’t go his way, particularly with a trip to the notoriously battlehardy Atletico Madrid three short days later. A visit to old foes Leeds – currently 5th in the table – follows that, then another away day against Cesc Fabregas’s Como outfit, before the EFL Cup exit-induced breather between Gameweeks 8 and 9.

Possible biggest rotation risk: Gameweek 8, off the back of a tough run of games – but a week’s rest follows. There are also no tight Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday turnarounds.

ASTON VILLA

Saturday 10 October, 3pm: Gameweek 6 – Brentford (h)

Gameweek 6 – Brentford (h) Wednesday 14 October, 8pm: Champions League – Fenerbahce (h)

Champions League – Fenerbahce (h) Saturday 17 October, 5:30pm: Gameweek 7 – Newcastle (a)

Gameweek 7 – Newcastle (a) Wednesday 21 October, 8pm: Champions League – Viking FK (h)

Champions League – Viking FK (h) Saturday 24 October, 12:30pm: Gameweek 8 – Manchester City (h)

Gameweek 8 – Manchester City (h) Wednesday 28 October, 7:45pm: EFL Cup – Bournemouth (a)

EFL Cup – Bournemouth (a) Saturday 31 October, 8pm: Gameweek 9 – Fulham (h)

Gameweek 9 – Fulham (h) Tuesday 3 November, 8pm: Champions League – FC Barcelona (a)

Champions League – FC Barcelona (a) Sunday 8 November, 4:30pm: Gameweek 10 – Manchester United (a)

Aston Villa will return from the international break seeking to build on their first league win of the campaign, but Villa Park visitors Brentford beat them three times last season (including a pair of 1-0s in the league) and have picked up where they left off with zero losses so far under Keith Andrews.

From that point on, the ever-exacting Unai Emery will be glad to see Villa handed a relatively consistent Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday schedule for the following few weeks.

It will be interesting to see whether this stretch of games offers clues as to the gaffer’s priorities; points are needed domestically after a slow start, but there’s also a reasonable chance to get nine points from nine on the continent if all goes well through the end of October, particularly with the Fenerbahce and Viking games being at home.

City in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off after the latter match means we could see some rotation in one of those two games, or indeed the Carabao Cup fourth round clash with Bournemouth.

Possible biggest rotation risk: Gameweek 7/9 but there are opportunities for Emery to rotate against Viking (in Europe) or Bournemouth (or the EFL Cup) on either side instead

CRYSTAL PALACE

Sunday 11 October, 2pm: Gameweek 6 – Nottingham Forest (h)

Gameweek 6 – Nottingham Forest (h) Thursday 15 October, 5:45pm: Europa League – Lyon (a)

Europa League – Lyon (a) Sunday 18 October, 2pm: Gameweek 7 – Brighton (a)

Gameweek 7 – Brighton (a) Thursday 22 October, 8pm: Europa League – Besiktas (a)

Europa League – Besiktas (a) Sunday 25 October, 2pm: Gameweek 8 – Newcastle (h)

Gameweek 8 – Newcastle (h) Wednesday 28 October, 7:45pm: EFL Cup – Fulham (a)

EFL Cup – Fulham (a) Saturday 31 October, 5:30pm: Gameweek 9 – Tottenham (a)

Gameweek 9 – Tottenham (a) Thursday 5 November, 8pm: Europa League – Hoffenheim (h)

Europa League – Hoffenheim (h) Sunday 8 November, 2pm: Gameweek 10 – Liverpool (h)

In the league, 11 goals conceded and six scored across five games is a worrying statistic for Pierre Sage, but the new boss has had far fewer worries in cup competitions thus far; the Eagles beat Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup and Lech Poznań in the Europa League by a combined score of 7-0!

Notably, Sage didn’t rotate for the European clash, picking the same side that started in Gameweek 4.

Lyon and Beşiktaş will probably prove a sterner test in Palace’s next two European outings, both of which are away from home, while domestically, Nottingham Forest – who have been better away than at home – and Gameweek 7’s free-scoring opponents Brighton are riding a high at the moment.

After the Besiktas game, at least, Palace don’t have to leave London until late November. That fact should provide Sage – whose squad has looked pretty thin – with some comfort, given the quickfire midweek-weekend combinations involving a few rivals from the capital plus the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle.

Possible biggest rotation risk: Gameweek 8 after two tough away trips in Europe and the A23 derby.

BOURNEMOUTH

Saturday 10 October, 3pm: Gameweek 6 – Chelsea (a)

Gameweek 6 – Chelsea (a) Thursday 15 October, 8pm: Europa League – Sturm Graz (h)

Europa League – Sturm Graz (h) Sunday 18 October, 2pm: Gameweek 7 – Sunderland (h)

Gameweek 7 – Sunderland (h) Thursday 22 October, 8pm: Europa League – AC Milan (h)

Europa League – AC Milan (h) Sunday 25 October, 2pm: Gameweek 8 – Manchester United (a)

Gameweek 8 – Manchester United (a) Wednesday 28 October, 7:45pm: EFL Cup – Aston Villa (h)

EFL Cup – Aston Villa (h) Saturday 31 October, 3pm: Gameweek 9 – Leeds (h)

Gameweek 9 – Leeds (h) Thursday 5 November, 5:45pm: Europa League – Sparta Prague (a)

Europa League – Sparta Prague (a) Sunday 8 November, 2pm: Gameweek 10 – Ipswich (a)

It has been a pretty rough start to Marco Rose’s Premier League tenure with Bournemouth currently 17th and one of just three clubs without a league win. Chelsea on the road in Gameweek 6 could offer an unexpected opportunity to put that right, given the Blues’ defensive frailties to date.

The Cherries have similar fortunes to Palace in cup competitions, though; wins in the EFL Cup third round and their first-ever European fixtures made sure of that.

Having beaten Real Sociedad away, Rose should fancy his chances at home against fourth-placed Austrian side Sturm Graz – and Cherries fans will surely be up for the visit of AC Milan a week after that.

Sunderland come south between those two Europa League games, completing a nice home triple-header at the Vitality, but things quickly get more challenging – on paper, at least – with a sub-72-hour turnaround to Gameweek 8’s Old Trafford kick-off after the Milan game. There could be a degree of rotation risk, then.

Possible biggest rotation risk: Gameweeks 7/8/10.

SUNDERLAND

Saturday 10 October, 3pm: Gameweek 6 – Brighton (h)

Gameweek 6 – Brighton (h) Thursday 15 October, 5.45pm: Europa League – SCU Torreense (a)

Europa League – SCU Torreense (a) Sunday 18 October, 2pm: Gameweek 7 – Bournemouth (a)

Gameweek 7 – Bournemouth (a) Thursday 22 October, 5:45pm: Europa League – Lech Poznań (a)

Europa League – Lech Poznań (a) Sunday 25 October, 4:30pm: Gameweek 8 – Leeds (h)

Gameweek 8 – Leeds (h) Wednesday 28 October, 7:45pm: EFL Cup – Brentford (h)

EFL Cup – Brentford (h) Saturday 31 October, 3pm: Gameweek 9 – Coventry (a)

Gameweek 9 – Coventry (a) Thursday 5 November, 8pm: Europa League – GNK Dinamo (h)

Europa League – GNK Dinamo (h) Sunday 8 November, 2pm: Gameweek 10 – Chelsea (h)

It has been a pretty topsy-turvy season so far for Sunderland. It’s anyone’s guess as to what we can expect of Regis Le Bris and his men when club football resumes, then, but we can probably expect Sunderland’s strong home form to be tested by in-form Brighton.

The Mackems will be keen to kick on in the Europa League, where all of their next three games look winnable, though two of those are on the road – a situation where Sunderland typically haven’t been as good as they have at home over the past season and a bit.

Le Bris will likely need to use his full squad over this stretch as well, given the sub-72-hour turnarounds from midweek to weekend throughout this period. Exactly when rotation could strike will probably depend on form and game state, of course, but the gaffer hasn’t been afraid to tweak his side in cup matches so far.

Possible biggest rotation risk: Gameweek 7/8/10, but a favourable Europa League draw could hand Le Bris opportunities to rest some regulars against the likes of Torreense, Poznan and Dinamo.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Saturday 10 October, 3pm: Gameweek 6 – Sunderland (a)

Gameweek 6 – Sunderland (a) Thursday 15 October, 8pm: Conference League – FK Kauno Žalgiris (h)

Conference League – FK Kauno Žalgiris (h) Sunday 18 October, 2pm: Gameweek 7 – Crystal Palace (h)

Gameweek 7 – Crystal Palace (h) Thursday 22 October, 5:45pm: Conference League – FK Jablonec (a)

Conference League – FK Jablonec (a) Sunday 25 October, 2pm: Gameweek 8 – Liverpool (a)

Gameweek 8 – Liverpool (a) Wednesday 28 October, 7:30pm: Carabao Cup – Manchester City (a)

Carabao Cup – Manchester City (a) Saturday 31 October, 3pm: Gameweek 9 – Manchester City (a)

Gameweek 9 – Manchester City (a) Thursday 5 November, 8pm: Conference League – Getafe (a)

Conference League – Getafe (a) Sunday 8 November, 2pm: Gameweek 10 – Brentford (h)

Last but certainly not least, there mightn’t be many – if any – teams in the land who bounced into this international break quite like Brighton.

A clean sheet, three goals (taking them to a league-leading 16 over the first five Gameweeks) and three points against reigning champions Arsenal should fill Fabian Hurzeler’s troops with confidence when they head to the Stadium of Light.

Conference League action then resumes, with Lithuanian table-toppers FK Kauno Žalgiris coming to the Amex.

Thursday night footy equals quick turnarounds to the weekend action, which is the case for each of Brighton’s post-Europe league outings; less than 72 hours separate the Žalgiris game from Palace in Gameweek 7, for instance, and it’s the same ahead of the following three Gameweeks as well.

Gameweeks 8 and 9 look like particular pinch points; Liverpool at Anfield in the former comes shortly after Czech side FK Jablonec (also away), before Gameweek 9 brings an immediate rematch at the Etihad just days after Hurzeler and co have faced Man City there in the EFL Cup.

The final match before the November internationals (Gameweek 10 vs Brentford) will be a welcome return to home soil, then, after five successive away games.