FPL Gameweek 1-5: Top players for goal + chance involvement

In this article, we take a look at the players with the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goal involvement in Gameweek 1-5.

We’ll also identify the top players for chance and big chance involvement, in an attempt to find out each team’s talisman.

While a five Gameweek sample won’t be enough to draw any definitive conclusions, we can at least start to make some educated guesses.

To be included, a player must have featured for 180 or more minutes.

WHO WERE THE LEADING PLAYERS FOR FPL GOAL INVOLVEMENT IN GAMEWEEK 1-5?

Before we start, FPL goal involvement is the percentage of goals a player is involved in, be it scoring or assisting, while they are on the pitch.

Coventry City are five matches into their 2026/27 season, but have scored only one goal so far, so we’ll quickly proceed from Jay da Silva (£4.0m) and goalkeeper Carl Rushworth (£4.5m), who combined at the City Ground prior to the international break.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) and Emersonn (£5.5m) are next on the list.

75% of Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town’s goals have been scored or assisted by these players when on the field.

Gibbs-White is Forest’s undisputed talisman, having delivered three attacking returns from five appearances.

Emersonn meanwhile has had a positive start at Portman Road. He’s already netted twice and supplied an assist in 317 minutes of football.

However, teammate Leif Davis (£4.0m) isn’t far behind, having played a part in 57% of the goals that Ipswich have scored, with four attacking returns (two goals, two assists). Regularly arriving late in the box from deep, he probably should have scored more…

Above: Leif Davis’ shot map in Gameweeks 1-5

Davis is notably the only defender on this list.

Cody Gakpo (£7.2m) and Alexander Isak (£9.1) have both been key for Liverpool so far under Andoni Iraola, with 67% and 57% FPL goal involvement respectively.

Gakpo has recently been flagged, however, just like Brian Brobbey (£5.7m) and Joao Pedro (£7.7m).

A quick word on Mohamed Belloumi (£5.1m), too.

The Hull City winger has shown in his first five matches that he has the quality to make an impact in the top-flight, with two goals and two assists.

He could be a cheap midfielder to consider, given that the Tigers sit second on our ticker for fixture difficulty over the next four Gameweeks.

EACH CLUB’S LEADING PLAYER FOR FPL GOAL INVOLVEMENT IN GAMEWEEK 1-5

Here is the top player for each club when it comes to FPL goal involvement. If there is a tie, all players are included.

Team Name App Mins FPL GI% Arsenal Saka 5 416 38 Aston Villa McGinn 5 434 50 Bournemouth Evanilson

Tavernier

Scott 5

5

5 423

424

445 50

50

50 Brentford Schade 5 447 50 Brighton Kostoulas 5 354 50 Chelsea J Pedro 4 360 60 Coventry Rushworth

da Silva 5

5 450

444 100

100 C Palace Kamada 5 441 50 Everton Barry 5 417 40 Fulham King

Castagne 5

5 425

408 40

40 Hull Belloumi 5 394 67 Ipswich Emersonn 5 317 75 Leeds Calvert-Lewin 5 419 43 Liverpool Gakpo 5 371 67 Man City Foden 4 218 50 Man Utd Cunha

Fernandes 5

5 407

450 50

50 Newcastle Barnes 5 449 44 Nott’m Forest Gibbs-White 5 450 75 Sunderland Brobbey 5 399 60 Tottenham van Hecke

Robertson 5

5 450

367 50

50

These next two stats show us the percentage of their team’s chances or big chances a player has either created or shot themselves, while they are on the pitch.

It’s similar to FPL goal involvement, but with goals being relatively rare events, particularly after only five Gameweeks, these stats can perhaps tell us more.

WHO WERE THE LEADING PLAYERS FOR CHANCE INVOLVEMENT IN GAMEWEEK 1-5?