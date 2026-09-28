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FPL Gameweek 1-5: Top players for goal + chance involvement

28 September 2026 18 comments
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In this article, we take a look at the players with the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goal involvement in Gameweek 1-5.

We’ll also identify the top players for chance and big chance involvement, in an attempt to find out each team’s talisman.

While a five Gameweek sample won’t be enough to draw any definitive conclusions, we can at least start to make some educated guesses.

To be included, a player must have featured for 180 or more minutes.

WHO WERE THE LEADING PLAYERS FOR FPL GOAL INVOLVEMENT IN GAMEWEEK 1-5?

Before we start, FPL goal involvement is the percentage of goals a player is involved in, be it scoring or assisting, while they are on the pitch.

Coventry City are five matches into their 2026/27 season, but have scored only one goal so far, so we’ll quickly proceed from Jay da Silva (£4.0m) and goalkeeper Carl Rushworth (£4.5m), who combined at the City Ground prior to the international break.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) and Emersonn (£5.5m) are next on the list.

75% of Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town’s goals have been scored or assisted by these players when on the field.

Gibbs-White is Forest’s undisputed talisman, having delivered three attacking returns from five appearances.

Emersonn meanwhile has had a positive start at Portman Road. He’s already netted twice and supplied an assist in 317 minutes of football.

However, teammate Leif Davis (£4.0m) isn’t far behind, having played a part in 57% of the goals that Ipswich have scored, with four attacking returns (two goals, two assists). Regularly arriving late in the box from deep, he probably should have scored more…

Above: Leif Davis’ shot map in Gameweeks 1-5

Davis is notably the only defender on this list.

Cody Gakpo (£7.2m) and Alexander Isak (£9.1) have both been key for Liverpool so far under Andoni Iraola, with 67% and 57% FPL goal involvement respectively.

Gakpo has recently been flagged, however, just like Brian Brobbey (£5.7m) and Joao Pedro (£7.7m).

A quick word on Mohamed Belloumi (£5.1m), too.

The Hull City winger has shown in his first five matches that he has the quality to make an impact in the top-flight, with two goals and two assists.

He could be a cheap midfielder to consider, given that the Tigers sit second on our ticker for fixture difficulty over the next four Gameweeks.

EACH CLUB’S LEADING PLAYER FOR FPL GOAL INVOLVEMENT IN GAMEWEEK 1-5

Here is the top player for each club when it comes to FPL goal involvement. If there is a tie, all players are included.

TeamNameAppMinsFPL GI%
ArsenalSaka541638
Aston VillaMcGinn543450
BournemouthEvanilson
Tavernier
Scott		5
5
5		423
424
445		50
50
50
BrentfordSchade544750
BrightonKostoulas535450
ChelseaJ Pedro436060
CoventryRushworth
da Silva		5
5		450
444		100
100
C PalaceKamada544150
EvertonBarry541740
FulhamKing
Castagne		5
5		425
408		40
40
HullBelloumi539467
IpswichEmersonn531775
LeedsCalvert-Lewin541943
LiverpoolGakpo537167
Man CityFoden421850
Man UtdCunha
Fernandes		5
5		407
450		50
50
NewcastleBarnes544944
Nott’m ForestGibbs-White545075
SunderlandBrobbey539960
Tottenhamvan Hecke
Robertson		5
5		450
367		50
50

These next two stats show us the percentage of their team’s chances or big chances a player has either created or shot themselves, while they are on the pitch.

It’s similar to FPL goal involvement, but with goals being relatively rare events, particularly after only five Gameweeks, these stats can perhaps tell us more.

WHO WERE THE LEADING PLAYERS FOR CHANCE INVOLVEMENT IN GAMEWEEK 1-5?

18 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    This stat is extremely irrelevant...

    Youd rather have a player involved in 33% of goals in a team scoring 15 goals than someone with 75% involvement in a team scoring 5 goals. What exactly does this stat give you that raw numbers like xG, Shots in the box, touches in the box etc dont?

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      It's the classic debate. Get one of the many goalscorers from a high scoring team near the top of the table ... Or get the main goalscorer from a low scoring team near the bottom of the table.

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Since I hunt also bonus points, it's actually significant stat. For creative talismanic players even an assist can be worth 6 pts.

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  2. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Injury list so far:

    Got injured during the IB:
    Bruno
    Isak
    Brobbey
    Havertz
    Odegaard
    Dorgu
    Ballard
    Semenyo
    Gakpo

    Fake withdrawal injuries:
    Palmer
    Pedro
    Rice
    Mainoo
    Rashford
    Livramento

    Anyone I missed?

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    1. Gross Misconduct
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Gittens!
      Apparently Konsa is also injured.

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      1. Brosstan
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        I consciously left out Gittens because hes irrelevant.

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    2. NZREDS
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Is Bruno injured?

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Not really, should play vs Danmark

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        1. NZREDS
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Cheers

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        2. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Should partially be on the "fake" list, since even though he has minor injury, he should play in next international match.

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      2. Brosstan
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yes, missed out against Norway due to injury sustained against Wales.

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    3. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I had been planning to get Saka in for MGW and basically killing Szobo slot, but now I am starting to wonder if I should wait. Saka should in theory be worse asset without Øde and Havertz on the pitch.

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      1. Amartey Partey
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        MGW with the better fixture this week so probably best to see how he does.

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  3. Esraj
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Rushworth with 100% goal involvement.

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      The takeaway for the author shouldnt be "lets skip Rushworth". It should be "maybe this stat is garbage"

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  4. Fordy40
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Wildcard for me this GW

    Verbruggen
    Dubravka

    Calafiori
    De Kuyper
    Konsa
    Davis
    Thomas

    Saka
    Palmer
    Gross
    Semenyo
    King

    Haaland
    Pedro
    Barry

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  5. Meta12345
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Pick one:
    A) van hecke
    B) antonio silva
    C) thiaw

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B

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