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The xG tables: Which FPL players and teams top the pile?

27 September 2026 35 comments
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We’re five Gameweeks into the 2026/27 season, and with an international break pausing the action, it feels like an ideal time to explore the early expected goals (xG) data.

We will assess each team from both an attacking and defensive perspective.

We will also examine the leading players for expected goal involvement (xGI), in order to gain a more accurate understanding of who is actively contributing in the final-third.

TEAMS

OPTA EXPECTED GOALS (xG)

Brighton and Hove Albion have had the best attack so far based on the underlying numbers.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side have created chances worth 11.48 xG over the first five Gameweeks, the most of any team.

Nobody has been more clinical than Albion, either, having found the net 15 times (+4.52 xG delta).

Now, Brighton have played for more than 87 minutes against 10 men, with Aston Villa’s Joao Gomes (£5.5m) and Coventry City’s Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.4m) both sent off against them. However, you can’t deny they have been a joy to watch, having beaten Arsenal 3-0 prior to the international break.

They are followed by Manchester City and Brentford, who are both unbeaten and continue to impress from an attacking perspective.

As for City, they’ve actually spent more time in front than any other Premier League team this season. So, if they’d needed to adopt a more attacking approach in matches, their xG output would likely have been even greater.

Manchester United meanwhile are fourth. They’ve had the most shots in the division (112), so they generate volume. However, their xG per shot is merely 0.09, the second-lowest in the top-flight, so the quality could be much better.

They have been a bit unlucky, mind, having hit the woodwork (Hit WW) five times…

Elsewhere, Sunderland have scored just six goals from 9.77 xG, not helped by a penalty miss against Arsenal. Their underperformance of -3.77 goals is the second-worst in the Premier League, only behind Coventry City (-3.87).

In terms of overperformance, the only team to be more clinical than Brighton is Newcastle United. The Magpies have the fifth-lowest xG (5.32) over the first five Gameweeks. Despite that, they have found the net nine times.

GameweekOpponentGoals scoredxG
1Liverpool (h)21.58
2Spurs (a)20.72
3Bournemouth (h)20.71
4Leeds (a)10.88
5Hull (h)21.44

Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur are the other teams who have scored at least three goals fewer than they should have, based on the quality of chances they have created.

Finally, propping up the table is Aston Villa. That said, there are signs they are starting to move in the right direction after losing so many key players over the summer. Indeed, Unai Emery’s men scored 10 goals in their last four matches across all competitions prior to the international break.  

OPTA EXPECTED GOALS CONCEDED (xGC)

35 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Manchester City top the xC (corruption) pile though. 114/115 is pretty impressive.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      4 hours ago

      Haaland will score 50 goals in the Championship

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    4 shots in the 6 yard box for Leif Davis ... Wow! 😯

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Got him in last week and he will do fook all now

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  3. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Gakpo injured, looks like his ankle

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      damn that'd be a big loss for liverpool if its serious

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  4. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Gakpo OFF
    van Bommel ON

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  5. MMN
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Kinsky
    Cali - Hall - Konsa - Thomas
    Palmer - Rogers - Odegard - MGW
    Haaland - JP

    4m - DCL - Gomez - Muharamovic

    1 FT 1.7m in the bank. Assuming JP fit ...

    A) Save FT & play Thomas (NEW) / Gomez (sun)
    B) Gomez > Gross / Barnes / Schade / Tavenier / King

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    1. MMN
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      And more importantly, why ...

      Midfield spot looks a absolute minefield. King allows bringing in Cherki for Odegard GW7..+

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  6. Tsparkes10
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    With 1FT shall I just hit the wildcard? Havertz, Pedro & Palmer possible injuries…

    Lammens Kinsky
    Cali DC Muharemović Thomas VanE
    Rogers Palmer Mbeumo Schade Sangare
    Havertz Haaland Joao Pedro

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Yes

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    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Nah, both Pedro and Palmer might be fit and you can just sell Havertz. The Kai is the limit

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    3. F4L
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      if you want to change gks, upgrade 4th defender, sell sangare/havertz and maybe mbeumo would be tempted. alot would depend on pedro being fit

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  7. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Pick 1 to start
    A) barry hull
    B) schade avl
    Thanks

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    1. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      B. You're welcome.

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  8. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Quite a few IB injuries so far. Gakpo, Dorgu, Ballard today and yesterday so far.

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      And Isak and Bruno F

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      1. Raoul Nogues
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Isak is out of the squad, Fruno is njured for this game but didn't leave the squad and could play the next one

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  9. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    What does ManU fans think about the Bruno false nine experiment? With Dorgu out could Cunha play LW with Bruno false nine and Mbeumo RW?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Forgot about Rashford... and Bruno might be injured too. No point in speculating this early..

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    2. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      sesko?

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        "Benjamin Sesko has suffered a recurrence of his shin injury"

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    3. Sess!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      23 mins ago

      No, they'll play you know...their recognised striker

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    4. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      If Sesko is injured, I still think it’s more likely Mbuemo, Cunha, or Rashford play there

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    5. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m a season ticket holder so watch that sh*te every week.

      The problem is not having Amad available. Mbuemo is a much more effective no 9 who will occupy and stretch defenders which creates space for Bruno. Cunha always wants to drop in but it all gets too crowed and rashford isn’t making the runs into the space to compensate for it. Amad back unlocks everything

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  10. Esraj
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Germany vs Greece. Monty Python all over again.

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    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      15 mins ago

      And Marx is claiming it was offside!

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    2. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      A game for Socrates

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  11. F4L
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    do you think Maresca likes Semenyo so much he's nailed nailed, or just first XI but inevitably will be rotated? dont think hes been subbed off yet in the prem

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes he is the safest attacker in that team. One up from Enzo and even Haaland might get rotated for him

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  12. AAAFootball
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    11.48+4.52 =16

    Something doesn't add up there...

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    1. Gross Misconduct
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      They've scored 16 goals...

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Your calculator isn't working properly?!? That's correct.

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        16 - 11.48 = 4.52

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  13. chilli con kone
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Draft league so price is irrelevant. Who would you rather own?

    A. Wirtz
    B. Josh King

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