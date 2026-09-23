International Football

Every FPL player on international duty – and when

23 September 2026 22 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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We’ve now reached the first international break of the 2026/27 – and it’s the mother of all breaks.

There are three weeks between Gameweeks 5 and 6, and some countries will be contesting FOUR international fixtures, rather than the usual two, during that time.

Well over 200 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players will be representing their countries. So, as is always the case, there’ll be a nervous wait to see if any new Fantasy flags are added ahead of Gameweek 6.

This article provides you with all the essential information you need to know.

WHY IS IT SUCH A LONG INTERNATIONAL BREAK?

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Usually, there are four breaks per season that affect Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers. Not this time, however. In 2026/27, there’ll only be three.

That’s because the September and October interruptions are merging into one big break – this one we’re in now.

The decision has been made to “minimise disruption to the domestic club schedule”.

ANY LATE RETURNEES IN GAMEWEEK 6?

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Players from the Americas are often the last ones back through the door at their respective clubs, which raises concerns about their availability for the upcoming Gameweek.

While those concerns frequently amount to nothing, there are occasions where international exertions have been a factor. It’s not just the late kick-off time but also the long-haul flights back from across the Atlantic.

There are, indeed, some international fixtures taking place in the Americas in the early hours of Wednesday 7 October (UK time). We’ve included Argentina here, as the Lionel Messi farewell game against Benin remains without a kick-off time at the time of writing.

CountryPlayersFixture, venue, date + time (BST)
ArgentinaEmiliano Martínez (CHE), Valentín Barco (CHE), Exequiel Palacios (IPS), Alexis Mac Allister (LIV), Enzo Fernández (MCI), Gerónimo Rulli (MCI), Lisandro Martinez (MUN)v Benin (Buenos Aires, Argentina) – Oct 6/7, time TBC
CanadaDaniel Jebbison (BOU), Promise David (BHA)v USA (St Paul, USA) – Oct 7, 01:00
ChileDarío Osorio (CRY), Marcelino Núñez (IPS)v Mexico (Los Angeles, USA) – Oct 7, 00:00
ColombiaDaniel Muñoz (NFO)v Peru (Miami, USA) Oct 7, 00:45
USATyler Adams (BOU), Zavier Gozo (CRY), Chris Richards (CRY), Antonee Robinson (FUL)v Canada (St Paul, USA) – Oct 7, 01:00

Where are Brazil, you might ask? Good news on that front: their last fixture is on Saturday 3 October in India. That’s a full week before Gameweek 6 gets underway.

Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay also finish their international action earlier than usual.

Most African nations have wrapped up their fixtures nice and early, too. Nigeria and Algeria are the only countries of note (ie the ones with Premier League representation) in action on Tuesday 6 October.

There are 10 UEFA Nations League fixtures scheduled for Tuesday 6 October, with the likes of England, Spain, Scotland, Switzerland and Croatia among those with matches to contest. There’s not the long transatlantic slog back or early-hours kick-offs for these players, however.

NOTABLE OMISSIONS + RESTS

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In addition to some sidelined players, there are some welcome rests for a few key FPL assets over this international fortnight.

Below are the most-owned (4.0%+) FPL outfield players who weren’t named in their national team squads but not because of injury. Milan van Ewijk (£4.0m) has subsequently picked up a minor issue, it should be noted.

PlayerClub% owned by
Pascal GrossBHA27.9%
James TarkowskiEVE15.9%
Igor ThiagoBRE9.0%
Milan van EwijkCOV8.9%
Harry MaguireMUN8.7%
Bobby ThomasCOV8.6%
Thierno BarryEVE8.2%
Luke ShawMUN7.8%
Will HughesCRY7.4%
Leif DavisIPS6.9%
Jayden BogleLEE6.9%
Marcus TavernierBOU6.7%
Tyrick MitchellCRY6.0%
Kiernan Dewsbury-HallEVE6.0%
Matheus CunhaMUN5.7%
Harvey BarnesNEW5.5%
Regan SlaterHUL5.3%
Alisson BeckerLIV4.0%

WHEN FPL PLAYERS ARE IN ACTION: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

 

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22 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Esraj
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    The mother of all articles.

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  2. People in Preston
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Agreed. I'm pretty sure I lost the will to scroll halfway through. Or my mouse died.

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    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      You did well to last that long

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        2 hours ago

        I hate when they say that…

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      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        T.W.S.S.

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      3. Gross Misconduct
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        Really need a 'back to top' button on this page 🙂

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    2. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yes. Immense article however

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  3. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    the street on itv x great series ,something to watch as fpl hibernates

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    1. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Going to watch Brassic from the start..

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I only watch it for the articles.

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    2. Gross Misconduct
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Coronation street?

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  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Hmmm, a huge number of FPL relevant players and most of my team have 3/4 games. Glad I didn't make any transfers now. Could see some high profile injuries over the next 3 weeks.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Made an early Gross move, but I have a decent bench to fall on and WC if it all goes to hell.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        I was going to do Tzolis to Gross on Saturday night but I was waiting for this article. Might keep him for Leeds now.

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  5. SM001
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    How long was I scrolling for? Is the international break over?

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      Only day 3 of 21 I'm afraid.

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  6. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    200 players in action. What's the o/u on amount of injuries?

    Id set the line around 10

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    1. Gross Misconduct
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      And guess what? They'll all be in your team!

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  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Wake me up when September ends

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    1. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Load up on guns, bring your friends. It's fun to lose and to pretend...

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