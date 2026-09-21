Palmer injury latest after England international withdrawal

And so it begins – the withdrawal of players from international duty!

PALMER SET TO WITHDRAW FROM ENGLAND SQUAD

Cole Palmer (£9.7m) is set to withdraw from England’s squad for the upcoming Nations League due to ‘load management’.

The 26.7%-owned midfielder played the full 90 minutes of Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat to Brentford on Friday, but reports suggest he will now miss England’s upcoming fixtures.

The Telegraph are among the outlets saying he has suffered a “small muscular issue”.

Thomas Tuchel’s men face Spain, Czechia (twice!) and Croatia before domestic football resumes next month.

Chelsea aren’t next in action until Saturday 10 October, so we should get updates on Palmer from both Tuchel and Xabi Alonso before the Gameweek 6 deadline.

RASHFORD + MAINOO TO FOLLOW?

Marcus Rashford (£7.0m) and Kobbie Mainoo (£5.5m) are doubts for international duty, too.

Rashford was substituted off at Fulham on Sunday, having picked up a hip issue.

Mainoo, who played for 80 minutes in that match, is also believed to be carrying an injury.