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Palmer injury latest after England international withdrawal

21 September 2026 7 comments
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And so it begins – the withdrawal of players from international duty!

PALMER SET TO WITHDRAW FROM ENGLAND SQUAD

Cole Palmer (£9.7m) is set to withdraw from England’s squad for the upcoming Nations League due to ‘load management’.

The 26.7%-owned midfielder played the full 90 minutes of Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat to Brentford on Friday, but reports suggest he will now miss England’s upcoming fixtures.

The Telegraph are among the outlets saying he has suffered a “small muscular issue”.

Thomas Tuchel’s men face Spain, Czechia (twice!) and Croatia before domestic football resumes next month.

Chelsea aren’t next in action until Saturday 10 October, so we should get updates on Palmer from both Tuchel and Xabi Alonso before the Gameweek 6 deadline.

RASHFORD + MAINOO TO FOLLOW?

Marcus Rashford (£7.0m) and Kobbie Mainoo (£5.5m) are doubts for international duty, too.

Rashford was substituted off at Fulham on Sunday, having picked up a hip issue.

Mainoo, who played for 80 minutes in that match, is also believed to be carrying an injury.

7 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Important omission from the article. Gibbs White no longer has the 3 week international break off.

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    The photo in this article is incorrect. That's a photo of Simple Jack, not of Cole Palmer.

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  3. pjomara
    • 16 Years
    8 mins ago

    Finally updated autosubs.
    61 Pts
    Only for Semenyo(c) I was goosed.

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  4. mad_beer ✅
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    My original plan was to WC this GW and BB the week after. I'm not sure if that is the right move or not.

    Kinsky
    Calafiori, Hall, Gvardiol
    Rogers, Semenyo, Szoboszlai, Tzolis
    Pedro, Haaland, Isak

    Dubravka, Slater, Greaves, Thomas

    2FTs and 1.5 ITB

    What do you think?

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  5. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Does anybody understand his hair?

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    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      At least he has some.

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    2. pjomara
      • 16 Years
      5 mins ago

      Meet me at McDonald's?

      Open Controls

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