Scout Notes

FPL notes: Another Bruno blank, Sesko + Rashford injury latest

21 September 2026 129 comments
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Matheus Cunha’s (£7.9m) late strike rescued a point for Manchester United at Fulham on Sunday.

Here are our Scout Notes from Craven Cottage.

CARRICK ON SESKO, RASHFORD + AMAD

Benjamin Sesko (£7.0m) missed out for Manchester United due to a shin injury.

Michael Carrick said…

“We’re not sure with Ben yet, he felt some pain after the [Brighton] game and we are assessing him at the moment. He definitely wasn’t ready for today. I haven’t got any more news to give you, just that he felt pain on his shin.” – Michael Carrick on Benjamin Sesko

Marcus Rashford (£7.0m) picked up an “issue”, too.

Prior to his withdrawal, the winger got into some good positions and racked up a match-high six shots and four chances created, but his execution was off.

“Marcus was a threat. He could have had a couple of goals for us today. He’s another one who is getting himself in good positions, it’s just not quite falling for him. It will. We know Marcus. We know how to get the best out of him and will continue to do that.” – Michael Carrick on Marcus Rashford.

On the plus side, Amad Diallo (£5.7m) should be back after the international break, while Luke Shaw (£4.3m) returned from injury to start at Fulham.

Meanwhile, new arrival Carlos Baleba (£4.9m) was on the bench.

“It was good to have Carlos [Baleba] today [on the bench]. Amad, hopefully by the time we get back, he will have trained with the group. That’s a positive. Matta [de Ligt] is working towards his fitness as well.” – Michael Carrick

ANOTHER BRUNO BLANK

Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) struck the woodwork from a Cunha cut-back in the first half, but once again failed to hit last season’s level.  

The Portuguese playmaker has now blanked in four of his five matches this season.

Outside of the Ipswich Town encounter in Gameweek 2, when he admittedly racked up a monster haul, he’s delivered only eight points.

Still, Bruno remains second for shots (19) and joint-third for chances created (13). He also faces winless Tottenham Hotspur next.

As for United, it was pedestrian at times on Sunday, with only two of their 29 goal attempts deemed big chances by Opta.  

Cunha, again in the number nine role, did at least net a late equaliser when his shot found the net from a wicked deflection.

Before that, Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) had a superb curling effort saved by Bernd Leno (£4.5m).

On the defensive contributions (DefCon) front, Kobbie Mainoo (£5.5m) banked DefCon points for the fourth successive match…

KING THREAT

Fulham might be second-bottom of the table as we enter the international break, but there were plenty of positives to take from Sunday’s performance.

The Cottagers took the lead just after the hour mark thanks to Lisandro Martinez’s (£5.0m) blunder.

In certain periods, they piled on the pressure.

Josh King (£5.5m) and Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m) both fired off three shots, with one big chance apiece. Always looking to get on the ball and threaten, King was particularly impressive.

Also, playing off the left, Alex Iwobi (£5.4m) created a match-high five chances, combining nicely with his full-back down that side of the pitch, Antonee Robinson (£4.5m).

Above: Fulham players sorted by shots in Gameweek 5

FULHAM INTEREST SET TO INCREASE

Having gained points against Liverpool and now Man Utd in the past week, Fulham’s upcoming run really whets the appetite.

The Cottagers face all three promoted clubs in Gameweeks 6-8…

We’ll take a deep dive into Fulham’s best players for this run over the break.

“I think you could see the more we play, the more control we have. In the first couple of games we were too emotional. You can’t change things in one or two months, it takes time. We are much more balanced now. A lot of positive things to take, and still a lot of improvement. The team is alive, it is fighting, it is running. You can see how we play and it is very positive. With our new manager and philosophy, I think we will win games. Then the confidence will come.” – Bernd Leno

129 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Warby84
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    It’s nice to have Leno as back up keeper for when Leeds fixtures get worse, he had a stormer yesterday

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    1. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      He was up against Manchester utd. Of course, he became Manuel Neuer without any match day effort.

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      1. Warby84
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Regardless he still made 5 saves..

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  2. Gazwaz80
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Auto subs not kicked in yet?

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    1. Nuka Girl
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      For me, neither.

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    2. Mozumbus
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Waiting
      Reached here only to check that, thanks

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      1. Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Yep, waiting for my Groß points. What about you?

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        1. Mozumbus
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          Diops 4 points feel so precious now, lol

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        2. FOREST FOREVER 2
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Muh the Leeds defender with 6 points.

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    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/07/20/fpl-2026-27-5-rule-changes-new-features-announced

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      1. Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Cheers Studs…

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  3. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Is anybody else finding it really difficult to find good differentials this year especially?! Feels like it's becoming too template, and teams are becoming too similar to one another?!

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    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 16 Years
      4 hours ago

      Same thing is said every year. I think this year is actually one of the better ones.

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      1. Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Yep, I also think that this is one of the better years for choice and unpredictablity…

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      2. FOREST FOREVER 2
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        I agree . Enjoying it although GW 5 wasnt great with 47 points. Perpas apart from GW 2, there hasnt been great differences in Cap points.

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        1. FOREST FOREVER 2
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          And I am not sure about hte template thing as well. Some feels 3 Ars defenders essntial, but the way some defenders from olther teams are giving points, may be 1 Ars def is enough. Then there is Bruno or No Bruno thing. And Brobbery scores a hattrick jsut as many are going iwth onlly 2 forwards.

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    2. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Defcon has helped vary teams somewhat.
      Someone suggested players with less than 5% ownership getting extra points. Either that or adding more avenues to points would help

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      1. theplayer
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        They had this less than 5% owned rule in the world cup game. Was a great idea tbh.

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    3. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Look ahead at fixtures Not to the past based on point.

      Eg king and Garcia this week onwards

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    4. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      This year is so much better at spotting differentials. I honestly wonder if we are playing the same game.

      For instance, those who invested in Hull city from the start definitely found themselves some budget friendly differentials unlike the CC's who didn't. Maybe you follow the latter too much!

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  4. Live Lad
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Why is J Pedro not substituted by my bench player yet?

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    1. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Same with my Wissa

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    2. MHG
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      same here

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    3. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Same with Sangare and his wife….

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      1. Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Hmmm

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    4. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/07/20/fpl-2026-27-5-rule-changes-new-features-announced

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  5. theplayer
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    We're 5 GW's into the season and still people don't know that autosubs happen at 9am the following morning.

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    1. MHG
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      i know now! Thank you

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      1. Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        I didn’t know that either. Always thought out was roundabout midnight on the day that the gameweek finished 😀

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        1. PartyTime
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          My red arrows are only about to become thicker when those auto subs happen. Time to log out for a while.

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    2. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      People grew old overtime

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  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Having 29 goal attempts in a match is not really a criticism.

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      when you look at quality of those shots, it was desperation.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Shot volume is important. Getting just under 30 shots off in a match is encouraging.

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    2. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      29 goal attempts is hardly a criticism but a pity. In German, we say " aacccch, wie Schade! "

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  7. KeanosMagic
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Which combo up to 10.7 is best for these blanks?

    Verbruggen Lecomte
    Konsa Calafiori Egan De Cuyper _____
    Bruno Rogers Saka GroB ______
    Haaland Pedro Egali

    Some ideas so far:

    A) Ajer and Tavernier
    B) Hall and King
    C) Gvardiol and Janelt
    D) Hall and Belloumi

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    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      For the short term, B. Trickier if looking at medium/long

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    2. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Anything with Gvardiol appeals. He is a mainstay imo

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  8. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Sold Groß after GW 1. The rest is history lol

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    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Who did you sell him for? Not Sangare..?

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      1. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        On my WC I couldn't afford to bury myself in a hole like the CC's did with their Sangare picks. However, Szoboszlai wasn't any better lol... I like to remind myself that I bought Øde for Groß instead.

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  9. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Now Cole palmer pulls out of England squad.int injury ?

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Source?

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      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Just on ssn

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Due to "load management" ... Should nice and rested for GW6 then.

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 1 min ago

            *should be

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          2. Gizzachance
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 59 mins ago

            Hopefully, or it’s just a palmer injury? Alonso probably won’t tell us !

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          3. Gizzachance
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            Saying muscle injury

            Probably don’t want friendlies/nations league after being dropped from w/cup !
            Well see

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        2. Snoopydog
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          "Cole Palmer is withdrawing from the England squad because of a muscle injury." Make of it what you will.

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          1. The Philosopher
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Sounds like he's withdrawing from the England squad citing a muscle injury.

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            1. GreennRed
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              English footballer withdraws from England squad shocker!

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  10. Crazy RedDevil
    • 14 Years
    3 hours ago

    Why bench player is not auto-substituted yet in place of Pedro?

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Do you know where Mark is right now?

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      1. Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Obviously Mark has got Sangare coming off his bench so he’s not particularly bothered…

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  11. Fiasco da Gama
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Assuming no injuries and Pedro is back, this is my team for wk6. A few wc picks have flopped big time and my squad is now thin. What do you suggest?

    Raya
    Konsa/Gvardiol/Gabriel
    Stach/Palmer/Szoboszlai/Gross
    Pedro/Haaland/Wissa

    4m/Sangare/Andersen/Dedic

    3ft 0.2m

    Bench is essentially dead but my 11 is not too bad provided Pedro is fit. So...

    A) Roll to 4ft
    B) Use 1ft and get rid of 1 dud
    C) Use more than 2-3ft and clean up

    Open to all options but money is tight as the players that need to go are low value. A little stumped.

    Fwiw I think Stach can get DC vs Arsenal and Gvardiol I'm happy to play vs Liverpool even though the Cs looks unlikely. He's just good.

    Thanks.

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    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      gabriel and sangare and palmer to tarkowski and king and saka

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    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Roll

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  12. FantasyClub
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Hi guysss
    I am a non Groß owner 🙁

    With Hinshelwood due back on the 10th which is GW6, is Groß a wait now?

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    1. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      When Hinshelwood is back, Groß wont occupying those pockets where hes outperforming his Xg & Xa...

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  13. Malkmus
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Bruno owners - keeping for spurs at home? Worth taking 2 or 3 price drops in 3 weeks? Not sure who could replace him tbh

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    1. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      I asked a question just above yours as i am considering Bruno to Groß but a little hesitant atm

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  14. JerseyD
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Assume there is an issue with FPL, not sending Pedro to the bench to take your first sub in?

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    1. Stimps
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Yep

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Mark is too busy with the hookers to do our auto subs, mate.

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      1. Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Ooh, where is he T/P, you’ve got my interest now 😀

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      2. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        I heard he likes to dress up as Harry Wayne Casey, lead singer of KC and the Sunshine Band. He likes to shake, shake, shake……shake your….

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  15. TheTinman
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Early thoughts, thinking Isak and Tzolis to Saka and Gonzalo?

    I know Isak scoring the odd one here and there but not sure justifying his price

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    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      Isak has more points than all of the more expensive premium mids. Not sure what else he can do to justify his price !

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      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        51 mins ago

        Hes only a few points behind Haaland.
        If you back Fulham Id much rather have Isak and King, than Gonzalo and Saka, and it saves a tfr

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        1. TheTinman
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          Fair enough. I was burned by King being a nearly man a lot last year and the memory is still fresh.

          Eye test for me Isak and Liverpool don't look amazing

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      2. FOREST FOREVER 2
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Isak is in my radar. Certainly Pen duty would have increased his demand.
        Also ,Pool as a team are not looking great, Wirtz is only getting odd assiists. Barcola yet to porve himslef in EPL. Full backs pretty ordinary.
        If Isak playing alongside Mo, Mane, Trent and Robertson in thier prime, he would have been in everybodies team.

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    2. el polako
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Liverpool are facing City, Brighton, Brentford and Arsenal in next 4.

      If they look as atrocious as against Fulham and Bournemouth they will get spanked.

      Good time to hop off their assets.

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  16. Atimis
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Thoughts on general WC structure?

    any 4.0 def and 4.0 GK
    3x Arsenal - triple def vs double def plus mid? Raya, Cala and?
    3x City - or just double without a mid? Haaland and Gvardiol are locked.
    3x Brighton - good form, cheap and can be benched - tempted by De Cuyper, Gross and Kostulas.
    2x or 3x Chelsea- JPedro locked, then still Palmer + Rogers or just one? Would you consider some United mid instead of one of the Chelsea mids?
    Additional mid, someone like Barnes?

    Fixtures wise, some Fulham would be nice for the next 3, I'm just not sure which ones...

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      Im on WC currently, looking at something like:
      • Arsenal Calafiori and Konsa for value plus Saka in mid, I’ve had Odegaard but frustrating that he’s being subbed off around 75 minutes.
      • City just big man and considering Enzo as a cheeky punt (this could be easily misspelled)
      • Brighton - no interest in Koustulas as think he will be rotating with Rutter. Gross and Verbruggen are enough for me
      • JP is a must unless ruled out for longer.
      Started season with Rodgers and very happy with him. Considering moving up to Palmer for the safety of penalties but not sure it’s worth based on current form\returns. This one I will probably debate until deadline.
      • watched Fulham yesterday they looked good. One of King or Gonzalo will be in my team.

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      1. TheTinman
        • 11 Years
        42 mins ago

        These cover a lot of the thoughts I currently have. Only thing I am considering is no Arsenal attack, they look like they're going to win a lot of games 1-0. Which means you're either missing most weeks, or not hauling.

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        1. Atimis
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          Yeah, good point on Arsenal - like see the issue I have with Saka, then just double Arsenal def?

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      2. Atimis
        • 10 Years
        41 mins ago

        Probably will consider all the points you mentioned. I just have some issues like:
        - Is Saka worth the funds? I hate picking him and then seeing him kissing the line for the whole game or wasting the chances, if he has any...
        - I know City are risky rotation wise but they still look too good to ignore.
        - Brighton def: De Cuyper sounds like more fun than Verbruggen.

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        1. el polako
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          I don’t know if he’s worth the money but he’s sitting near top best scoring mids and once the dust of early season\hauls settles he’ll probably make some ground over unexpected Players.

          He’s on pens, 90 minutes man playing for league champions.

          Who would you have instead of him?

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          1. Atimis
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            Cherki and Rogers with better stats overall, interestingly also Semenyo with better stats outside xG and shoots. Is it possible to have Saka, Palmer and Haaland along reasonable number of mid priced picks in the starting XI?

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    2. HUMAN TRIPOD
      • 12 Years
      51 mins ago

      Fairly spot on to me. I think multiple triple ups are risky, as we saw with Chelsea and Arsenal this week.

      I'd say Cala/Konsa are the Arsenal picks and then decision on Raya/mid. Two £4.5m GKs seems the other keeping option and is £1m cheaper than Raya/£4m.

      Brighton are starting in Europe soon, so I think I'd go one defender, one mid/forward.

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      1. Atimis
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        I started my season with Kinsky/Verb and honestly I once again reminded myself that I hate rotating GKs...
        I saw Brighton calendar and it looks like they can play third team in Europe next 2 games, I'm more concerned by 25/10 - 31/10 they are playing Liverpool, City in the cup, and City, but you can always bench them, they are cheap.

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    3. Snoopydog
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Have 3 Ars and 3 Brighton currently. Will probably replace Odegaard with Saka (investing more in midfield now rather than forward line) and keep 2x def. Three Brighton is probably too much and may lose Verb out of the three (not sure who for yet). Not on WC.

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      1. Atimis
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        If not Raya or Verb, then who? Leno, at least for next 3?

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        1. Snoopydog
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Just don't know yet. Rotating at moment but want to move to a single starter with same team back-up after BB GW7. There isn't a standout choice yet.

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  17. paulojdsc
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Choose two of these defenders for my WC:
    Hall
    Konsa
    Mykolenko

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    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      First 2

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      1. paulojdsc
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Thanks

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    2. TheTinman
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I know Hall scored, but Newcastle don't look like we're going to get a lot of clean sheets

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  18. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    When will autosubs happen?

    Never known it to take this long

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    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Isn’t it sposed to be 9am?

      Last week took ages to

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      1. Three Pints of Schlager
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Yes. it will be 9am.

        On Mark's yacht

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        1. Three Pints of Schlager
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          In the Caribbean

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      First time Mark bought a yacht with the subscription money. Let him live a little.

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        He was the third Bros triplet, not many people know that!

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  19. patricio33
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    I wonder why it takes so long for the system to update at the end of the gameweek. Last year it took only about 4~5 hours, but this year it seems like it is taking 12~14 hours or more. Any ideas on what the issue is?

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Four reasons: Mark. Yacht. Booze. Hookers.

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      1. Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Where did it all go wrong?

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      2. Ball Ake
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        And he wasted the rest of the money.

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          They told him to invest in stocks, but he invested in Stock, Aiken and Waterman!

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          1. Gazwaz80
            • 6 Years
            17 mins ago

            Showing your age there TKT 😀

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    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      57 mins ago

      Possibly to give a bit of time for any late opta adjustments to be factored in? No idea.

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  20. Three Pints of Schlager
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Come on guys, just enjoy that Margaritaville feeling on Mark's yacht for the next 19 days.

    "Aruba, Jamaica, ooh, I wanna take ya
    Bermuda, Bahama, come on, pretty mama
    Key Largo, Montego, baby, why don't we go?"

    tbh, I really hope "they" will forget about pressing the autosub button and will continue GW6 with Gross and Schade remaining on everyone's bench. 😉

    But unlikely...

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  21. Zizou
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    best 3) midfielders under 7.5M (already have GroB)
    1)
    2)
    3)

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    1. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Savio
      Barnes
      Schade
      Sloboz
      Tavernier
      Enzo
      Manzambi

      In no particular order

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      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Probably Barnes or King, with an eye on Savio and Enzo

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  22. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    There are three types of lies: lies, damn lies, and early season Leeague Table.

    Spurs, ManU, Forest, Palace, Villa fans unite.
    All these clubs have some European success story

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      For Spurs table is accurate.
      They barely avoided relegation last year

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Forest looked pedestrian and without any idea on how attack against poor Coventry.

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        1. FOREST FOREVER 2
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Yes. Everytihing depnds on MGW it seems.
          I was very impressed with Igor jesus when I saw him in the Clbu wc. But I never though he si sutiable for EPL. Might too well in few high scoring European leagues. Delap is still unproven at the top level.

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    2. FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      I think Fulham also once reached an European final around 2011-12. Can't remeber whether they won ro lost in the final.

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      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        2010 possibly with Hodgson

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    3. JELLYFISH
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Villa won't be down there for long. Saw glimpses of their potential in the Spurs game and once this new look team gels I think they will be a formidable side. Some nice differentials in that side to keep an eye on (Manzambi in particular).

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  23. Slitherene
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    What's the LMS score?

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    1. FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      33 if Im not wrong.
      Hoe you made it.

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      1. FOREST FOREVER 2
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        *Hope

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    2. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      dammit, on 32

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        59 mins ago

        Don’t worry, you’re still in the Hall of Shame!

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  24. GW5 Rough with the smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    1 hour ago

    Rough with the Smooth, GW5.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      53 mins ago

      An execrable 39pts, fell from 206k to 482k.

      But I no longer own any execrable Man U assets! Happy days!

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    2. Calafiornication
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      Rough :
      Doing JP to Havertz last minute , with Gomez 8 pointer 1st on bench
      Smooth :
      Double Brighton defence and Haaland (c)
      58 pts and a 460k rise up on rank

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    3. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Right. After my 10.5m GW ranknlast week I wildcarded
      Smooth - brought in Manzambi and Jackson, and captained Barnes, OP 63 points
      Rough - If this counts, my pre WC would have scored 62

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    4. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      Smooth? Gross and I changed the captaincy to Haaland from MGW late on. Another assist from Guardiol.
      Rough? Everything else; no other returns and a lovely 0 from Sangare.

      At least it was a low scoring GW generally. Slipped to 28k OR, but that's still better than I'd ever expect!

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    5. Snoopydog
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Rough: benched Brighton (ugh)
      Smooth: Isak scored (and I've promptly sold him)

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    6. JELLYFISH
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      Gross 14pts off the bench (for Pedro) saved my week, hitting the gw average score on the nose with 44

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    7. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Smooth : Last minute change playing Ajer as 3rd defender over Davis. All downhill from there
      Rough: Last minute hunch to switch Gross to de Cuyper first on bench. Gross 14 pointer staring at me from bench, all my other midfielders blanking. Then Rushworth getting 11 points from assist(!) , also benced. Double Arsenal defense maybe not so much to fret about, everyone have that.

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  25. JT11fc
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Rough - Barry var call

    Smooth - Van Hecke goal

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    1. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Even rougher - watching my Captain DCL miss his big chance...

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  26. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Game updated with autosubs

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    1. iFash@FPL
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      That took like forever…:)

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