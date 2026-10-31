Putting a nightmare FPL Gameweek 8 in context

Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.9m), Rayan Cherki (£8.0m), Riccardo Calafiori (£5.9m), Bobby Thomas (£4.0m), Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m), Joao Pedro (£7.8m), Cole Palmer (£9.8m), Morgan Rogers (£8.1m), Pascal Gross (£6.2m), Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m)…

If you owned a few of these names in Gameweek 8, you have my sympathies. If you owned more than five, you should probably check if someone in your mini-league put a curse on you.

I originally wanted to write this on Sunday night, right after the games but it’s a good thing I didn’t, because it would have just been a long list of swear words with a few player names in between.

You know how Sunday night feels after a week like that. Every player in your team suddenly looks like a sell, and the Wildcard button is just sitting there asking to be pressed.

But we got through Monday, and then Tuesday. We scrolled past enough memes, cursed at our phones enough, and by Wednesday and Thursday it somehow doesn’t hurt that much anymore. Nothing has actually changed, except a few days have passed.

I think that’s the first thing a bad week like Gameweek 8 teaches us. Right after the final whistle is probably the worst time to make any FPL decision. Your feelings are very loud, and most of the time they’re wrong. Give it a day or two, and the team you wanted to blow up on Sunday will usually look okay again by midweek.

Now that we’re all a bit calmer, I tried putting the ten heartbreaks into five groups.

1. Just tough luck: Pedro, Thomas, Gross

Nobody could have seen these coming. Pedro was injured before the game, Thomas went off one minute before he would have got his clean sheet points, and Gross put one into his own net.

There’s not much to learn from these, other than football can be cruel sometimes.

If you own Thomas, there’s no need to rush him out either. He’s only £4.0m, so just leave him third on the bench until you actually need the spot.

Gross didn’t even play badly; he was one of Brighton’s better players that day. I wouldn’t sell anyone for this kind of luck.

2. They did everything except score: Gibbs-White, Cherki

These two are frustrating.

Gibbs-White kept creating chances and Liam Delap (£5.4m) kept wasting them, although to be fair, Gibbs-White missed a couple of his own too.

Cherki got taken off at half-time, but before that, Zion Suzuki (£5.0m) made a big save from him, and if that had gone in, we’d all be talking about him very differently today.

Players like this tend to blank and haul in streaks. As long as the chances keep coming, the points usually follow, so selling now is a bit like walking out of a movie just before the ending.

3. Risks we already knew about: Calafiori, Gonzalo García

We can’t complain too much about these two, because we knew the risk when we bought them.

Calafiori was always going to get rotated at some point, as Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.4m) and Piero Hincapie (£5.2m) can both play there, and his injury record has never been great.

Garcia was a young, unproven player most of us bought for three easy fixtures against promoted teams, and those fixtures are done now. The question here is simple: is the reason I bought him still there? For Garcia, I don’t think it is anymore.

4. Too many blue eggs in one basket: Palmer, Rogers

A lot of us went heavy on the Chelsea attack, and the ‘JP Morgan’ combo probably looks a bit silly now. That’s the problem with tripling up on one team: when they have a good day, you’re flying, but when they have a bad day, it hits you three times.

The Blues are still a good team, but it’s worth asking whether your team can handle a month of Chelsea being quiet.

5. We kind of saw it coming: Mbeumo

Manchester United were a mess going into their game against Bournemouth, and nothing seemed to be working.

Mbeumo is still the focal point of the United attack, but expecting him to carry that team was always a bit hopeful.

It’s a reminder to sometimes look at the team around a player, not just the player himself.

Don’t get too comfortable

Before Gameweek 8, a lot of us felt pretty good. Ranks were rising, players were hauling, and it felt like we’d figured this game out.

Then the last Gameweek 8 came along.

It reminded me of my time as a pharmacist in a government hospital. Anyone who has done night shifts knows sometimes midnight can be eerily quiet. No calls, no patients, nothing to do. Then, out of nowhere, the patients arrive, doctors call one after another, wards send urgent injection orders, and blood samples pile up, all at once. The people who cope best are the ones who always expect it. Even at a quiet 12am, they’re ready, so when it hits, they just get on with it. The ones who assumed it would stay quiet get overwhelmed because they weren’t ready.

FPL is the same. However high your rank, a bad week is coming, and you never know when. If you expect it, Gameweek 8 is just annoying. If you don’t, it feels like the world is ending, and that’s when people panic and do something they regret.

Before you make your transfers

If you look at the 10 heartbreaks again, only a few actually need a transfer. For the rest, the best move is probably to do nothing, which is also the hardest thing to do in FPL.

Before you sell anyone, maybe just ask yourself three things. Was it something I could control? Is the reason I bought him still there? And am I making this transfer to fix my team, or just because I want to stop feeling bad?

Gameweek 8 was rough, but nobody loses the season in one weekend. Every manager who finishes near the top in May had a week like this somewhere along the way. What made the difference was what they did after it.