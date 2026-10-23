FPL’s Template Trap: Why I’m questioning every Gameweek 8 transfer

There is a very specific kind of anxiety that only Fantasy Premier League (FPL) can produce. It usually arrives just after a successful Gameweek, when you have finally convinced yourself that your decisions are becoming smarter, your transfers are beginning to make sense, and perhaps, after all these years, you actually understand how this ridiculous game works.

Then Bukayo Saka (£9.6m) picks up an injury concern, everyone starts talking about Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m), Manchester City’s midfield becomes another selection puzzle, and suddenly your carefully constructed squad looks like a collection of expensive questions.

Welcome to my Gameweek 8.

Last weekend

The funny thing is that I should be feeling confident. My partner and ‘Her Fantasy League’ co-host Emil finished Gameweek 7 with 94 points, while I managed 84. We both received 39 points from placing the Triple Captain chip on Erling Haaland (£15.7m). For once, our post-match conversation involved considerably more celebrating than explaining what went wrong.

Emil also had Evanilson (£6.1m), whose 12-point return was precisely the sort of differential performance we had been searching for. Meanwhile, I sold Alexander Isak (£9.0m) for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.1m), then watched my new striker deliver nine points. Rayan Cherki (£8.0m) failed to play a single minute, but Marcus Tavernier (£6.2m) came off my bench with 10 points.

For one glorious weekend, even my substitutes seemed to understand the assignment.

And yet, instead of enjoying that rare feeling of competence, I am now staring at several decisions that could define my next few Gameweeks.

Saka: Sell the flag or wait for the facts?

My relationship with Saka has become increasingly complicated. I keep expecting him to reward my patience, and whenever I begin questioning that patience, something happens to make the decision even harder.

Now there is an injury concern to consider, and the timing could hardly be worse.

The instinctive response is to sell, redistribute the money and move on. But is that a football decision or simply an emotional reaction to a warning flag?

Arsenal are about to host Everton. For me, the sensible approach is to wait for reliable medical information and Mikel Arteta’s press conference rather than rush into a transfer.

I bought Saka because of his quality, attacking involvement and importance to Arsenal. One uncertain injury update does not automatically invalidate those reasons.

On the other hand, keeping an expensive midfielder who cannot play is not loyalty. It is simply bad squad management.

The difficult part is knowing when patience becomes stubbornness.

Mbeumo: A good pick or the next collective obsession?

Mbeumo is attracting plenty of attention, and I understand why managers are considering him as they reassess their midfields.

He offers a different route to points, and there are reasons to be interested in his attacking involvement. But I am becoming increasingly suspicious of transfers that suddenly seem obvious to everyone.

The danger is not that Mbeumo is a bad player. It is that we sometimes stop evaluating whether a good player is actually the right player for our particular squad.

Manchester United face Bournemouth in Gameweek 8, a fixture with attacking potential but also uncertainty. Bournemouth have their own dangerous forwards, and Man United have yet to register a Premier League clean sheet this season.

I can see the appeal of Mbeumo, but I am not convinced that every Saka owner should automatically arrive at the same replacement.

Sometimes the best transfer is the one that solves your team’s problem, not the one that dominates your timeline.

Doku: A temptation I cannot ignore

I keep returning to Jeremy Doku (£7.5m). The Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m) knee injury, which is expected to keep him out for approximately eight weeks, has created an interesting opportunity in Manchester City’s attack.

Doku is naturally suited to the left wing, where Semenyo has frequently operated, and his attacking numbers are intriguing despite limited Premier League action.

In just 125 minutes, Doku has produced one goal and two assists. He’s also created five chances, including three big chances, while registering four shots himself.

That is a small sample, of course. But it is enough to make me curious.

His complete rest during the Champions League victory over AEK Athens also strengthens the possibility of a start against Aston Villa, whose defensive numbers offer encouragement. They rank 15th for expected goals conceded this season.

At his price, Doku could be an exciting alternative to the more obvious midfield options.

But this is where the problem begins.

Phil Foden (£6.8m) scored a Champions League hat-trick, Cherki impressed in the same match, and Iliman Ndiaye (£5.8m) is lingering. Even without Semenyo, they have more talented footballers than starting spots.

Doku may have the clearest opportunity on the left, but opportunity and certainty are not the same thing.

I’m tempted because his explosive style can produce returns that change a Gameweek. I am hesitant because I would rather own a player who starts regularly than spend every weekend hoping I have correctly predicted Man City’s team sheet.

Perhaps the most interesting FPL decisions are the ones where both the potential reward and the risk are equally obvious.

Gvardiol: Why are people selling him?

This is the decision that frustrates me most. Josko Gvardiol (£5.8m) is among the five most-sold players ahead of Gameweek 8. According to official figures, 117,257 managers had ditched him by Thursday morning.

I understand the disappointment. Man City’s defensive returns have not justified the expectations of many managers, and an away match against Aston Villa is not an ideal fixture.

But does that automatically make selling him the correct decision?

Gvardiol also experienced a minor back issue during the warm-up before City’s Champions League match. He subsequently played 72 minutes, and Enzo Maresca indicated afterwards that he was fine.

That’s reassuring, although it does not eliminate every concern about his minutes or Man City’s defensive reliability.

What interests me is the difference between selling a player because his prospects have genuinely deteriorated and selling him because thousands of other managers are doing exactly that.

If his position becomes uncertain, his attacking involvement disappears, or a better defensive option emerges, I will reconsider.

But I do not want to use a transfer simply to escape an uncomfortable ownership decision.

There is a possibility that keeping Gvardiol while others sell him could become a differential move in itself.

There is also a possibility that I am constructing an increasingly sophisticated argument to justify my refusal to admit defeat.

FPL has a wonderful way of making those two things look identical.

Cherki: Suddenly everyone’s favourite

Now we arrive at my favourite contradiction of the week. Cherki played zero minutes in Gameweek 7, yet many have transferred him in.

I spent Sunday questioning why I had bought him. Thousands of managers have spent the following days deciding that they need him.

And perhaps they are right. Cherki produced an impressive Champions League performance, scoring and earning praise from his manager. Semenyo’s absence could also increase the opportunities available to City’s attacking players.

But competition remains fierce. Foden’s hat-trick has made the selection picture even more complicated.

That is the problem with Cherki as an FPL asset. His talent is not in question. But his minutes are.

For someone who already owns the Frenchman, however, selling immediately after a zero-minute Gameweek might be a classic example of reacting to the past rather than assessing the future. My inclination is to hold.

If I did not own him, I might be more cautious about buying. That may sound contradictory, but transfer decisions depend on the cost of changing your team as well as the quality of the player.

Sometimes holding a risky asset is reasonable even when purchasing the same asset would not be your preferred move.

And sometimes the best FPL decision is simply refusing to make another one.

Differential Evanilson

While I have been debating all these possibilities, Emil has already demonstrated what a successful differential looks like. He owned Evanilson, collected 12 points and finished Gameweek 7 ten points ahead of me.

Naturally, he has been extremely modest about this achievement. Or at least, that is the version of events he might prefer me to publish.

The more interesting point is that Evanilson’s performance was not an isolated argument for buying him.

At £6.1m, the Bournemouth forward has delivered six attacking returns in seven league starts: two goals and four assists. He has blanked in only two of those starts.

His upcoming fixtures deserve attention. After visiting Man United, Bournemouth face Leeds United (h), Ipswich Town (a), Nottingham Forest (h), Fulham (a), Brighton and Hove Albion (h) and Hull City (h).

That is a reasonable schedule for a relatively affordable striker who has already demonstrated consistent involvement in attacking returns.

There is one important caution: Bournemouth have to juggle Europa League actions, so fitness and availability need checking before committing to a transfer.

But Evanilson represents something I find increasingly valuable in FPL: a player whose appeal can be explained without referring to his ownership percentage.

Emil did not need an obscure footballer. He needed a productive one whom the wider community had not prioritised.

Of course, the difficult part is identifying that player before he scores 12 points.

Are differentials now an endangered species?

This is a question Emil and I keep returning to on our Her Fantasy League podcast. The more sophisticated the FPL community becomes, the more similar our teams appear.

We study the same statistics, consult the same fixture tickers, follow the same content creators and respond to the same injury updates.

There is nothing wrong with that. Good information should improve our decisions, and intelligent managers will often reach similar conclusions.

But I sometimes wonder whether we have become so concerned about protecting our rank that we have forgotten the pleasure of making an independent choice.

The numbers tell an interesting story.

Ahead of Gameweek 8, Cherki leads the transfer-in rankings, followed by Tavernier, Pascal Gross (£6.2m) and Maxim De Cuyper (£5.3m). Meanwhile, Gvardiol is among the most-sold players.

There is a clear movement towards certain solutions and away from others.

But popularity does not automatically equal value.

A differential should not be selected simply because nobody owns him. Low ownership is not a footballing argument.

For me, a genuine differential needs three things: a realistic path to minutes, an identifiable source of returns and a convincing reason to believe the wider market has underestimated his potential.

Doku might qualify if his role becomes more secure. Evanilson already has the form and fixtures to justify consideration. Kevin Schade (£6.2m), returning towards full fitness at Brentford, is another interesting name given his attacking involvement and the upcoming trip to Hull.

Cherki might still offer excellent value, but with his ownership rising rapidly, he’s hardly a secret anymore.

And perhaps keeping Gvardiol is my own unconventional decision.

Whether that makes me brave or foolish is something the next few Gameweeks will reveal.

My GW8 decision: less panic, more conviction

After an 84-point week, I am trying to resist the urge to rebuild a team that has just rewarded me.

I plan to wait for confirmation of Saka’s fitness, seriously consider Doku without ignoring City’s rotation risk, give Cherki another opportunity and hold Gvardiol unless new information provides a convincing reason to sell.

As for Evanilson, I am trying very hard not to buy him simply because Emil got there first.

There is a difference between learning from another manager’s successful decision and chasing last week’s points. Unfortunately, that difference becomes much harder to appreciate when the other manager is sitting beside you on the sofa, looking unbearably pleased with himself.

Ultimately, I do not want my FPL team to be different simply for the sake of being different.

I want it to reflect decisions I can explain, risks I am prepared to take and opportunities I genuinely believe in.

Because the problem with template teams is not that they contain the same players.

It is that sometimes we stop questioning why those players are there.

So I would love to hear what the Scout community thinks.

Are you selling Saka before the injury update? Would you take the risk on Doku? Is Gvardiol still worth holding? Are Cherki’s potential returns worth the rotation anxiety? And who is the differential you believe in before everyone else discovers him?

Most importantly, are we still playing FPL with our own judgement, or have we simply become very good at copying each other’s homework?

Kristina Dimitrova is a Bulgarian journalist and co-host of Her Fantasy League, a football and Fantasy Premier League podcast presented alongside Emil Toshev.