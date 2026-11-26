Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 11, the lowest-scoring one so far this season. Popular captain Erling Haaland (£15.8m) recorded a third successive blank, making it a bad time to Triple Captain him – as one of our leaders did – but a couple of the others did have successful Bench Boosts.

Here, we report on the latest news from the Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, FFS Cups, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 11 was meant to be the qualifying round for our 27th FFS Open Cup.

447 teams entered before Tuesday evening’s deadline, including three former winners (Gribude, TH14 and TFO). Since this is less than 512, all valid entries will qualify for Round 1.

Similarly, 244 managers entered qualification for the 21st FFS Members Cup, below the desired 256, so each valid participant will make Round 1. This includes former winners Mohd Rodzi, Scrumper, Chabs, Mayanyi and Rossaldinho.

These cups are both old-school competitions run by Fantasy Football Scout, and should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page. See this article for full details, including the prizes on offer.

The draws for Round 1 will take place on Thursday.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 11 in TorresMagic’s 14th Last Man Standing competition (code 3m8787) was 29 after hits, where 55 teams were eliminated.

It means that 500 are going through to Gameweek 12. Details of how to play can be found here, as entry re-opens on Friday.

Each of the qualifying post-hit point tallies (so far 41, 73, 40, 62, 33, 52, 58, 33, 46, 54 and 29) needs to have been met.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest scores, plus teams inside the danger zone. Although it’s not been updated since half-time on Monday night, this doesn’t affect the two highest scorers.

David O’Regan was helped by a double-digit haul from Florian Wirtz (£7.4m), alongside the useful contributions of António Silva (£5.1m), Marcus Tavernier (£6.8m), Antonín Kinský (£4.4m), Jeremy Jacquet (£5.1m), Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.2m), Morgan Rogers (£8.3m) and Alexander Isak (£9.4m).

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Ville Tuominen (Santigold) leads for a seventh week in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues by virtue of his superior overall rank, but a loss to Magnar Nordtun has them level on points.

Stepan Dusil (League 8 Division 97) is still the highest-ranked player in the H2H Entry League, up to 36th overall.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated on Tuesday and is now based on results up to Gameweek 11. Unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame (everything until the end of 2025/26), it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

57,874 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 10 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, latest points and overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (1st) – elevenify.com (29 points, OR 263k)

(29 points, OR 263k) 2nd (3rd) Abinav C (47 points, OR 43k)

(47 points, OR 43k) 3rd (4th) Uz Ray (37 points, OR 44k)

(37 points, OR 44k) 4th (2nd) Tom Dollimore (36 points, OR 84k)

(36 points, OR 84k) 5th (7th) Michael Giovanni (37 points, OR 142k)

(37 points, OR 142k) 6th (5th) John Walsh (36 points, OR 341k)

(36 points, OR 341k) 7th (70th) Adam Stewart (36 points, OR 407th)

(36 points, OR 407th) 8th (12th) BigMan Bakar (42 points, OR 54k)

(42 points, OR 54k) 9th (13th) Jon Ballantyne (42 points, OR 47k)

(42 points, OR 47k) 10th (8th) Pro – (32 points, OR 204k, captained De Cuyper)

Since the Gameweek 10 update, Abinav C swaps places with Tom Dollimore, while BigMan Bakar and Jon Ballantyne have overtaken Pro. He was the only one not to captain Haaland, but his separate choice also blanked.

Three Career Hall of Fame top-10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

12th (6th) Ben Crellin (38 points, OR 570k)

(38 points, OR 570k) 17th (9th) Jovan Popović (29 points, OR 272k)

(29 points, OR 272k) 25th (10th) Harry Daniels (42 points, OR 558k)

Other leaders featured in this article who are in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Ville Tuominen (689th), Mark Sainsbury (425th), Andy North (302nd), Andrew Smith (256th), Steve Brown (694th), Liam McAllister (20th) and James Cooper (150th).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mark Sainsbury leads for a third week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code eikrq4). He is now 43rd worldwide.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

He’s also the name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a fourth week.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Raim Sheikh (Bench Boost) is the new leader of this Beat the Scout/PFT XI mini-league (code g8nnwy) and rises to 243rd overall.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), a tally of 38 points puts them 244th here.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Andy North retains control of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a third week.

FFSCOUT PRO PUNDITS

He’s also leading the FFScout Pro Pundits mini-league. Level on points is Tom Hadley, but as a result of making more transfers.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Triple Captain user Andrew Smith (on Haaland) claims the top spot of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code em638a) for a second week, rising to 118th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

He also leads for a third week in my Opening Day League.

This is for teams that signed up in the first 24 hours after FPL’s launch.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Richard Stake (Bench Boost) now sets the pace in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 3pxt3w). Sitting at 203rd overall, he’s had two top 10k finishes.

This is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Steve Brown leads for a fourth week in PDM’s Top 1k Any Season mini-league (code krrv2t) and is 7,119th overall. Again, Ralph is level on points but made more transfers.

TOP 0.15% ANY SEASON

He’s also top of the pile for a second week in my Top 0.15% Any Season mini-league (code bm5jry).

This is for managers who’ve ended at least one season with the %Finish column showing either 0.0% (top 0.05%) or 0.1% (top 0.15%).

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Rob Glasser leads for a third successive week and fourth time this season in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 75rtvx).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2025/26 FPL Champion Erik Ibsen is in first place for a fourth successive week and ninth time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Liam McAllister is the new leader of Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code mmk47t). He came 673rd in 2015/16 and also has another five finishes inside the top 10k.

This is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame, where Liam is 34th.

CAREER AVERAGE SUB-1%

James Cooper takes over the summit of Chabs’ Career Average Sub-1% mini-league (code rwf93g). He came 1,000th in 2018/19 and boasts another six top 8k finishes.

This is only for teams with a career average of 0.9% or better. Across 16 seasons, James is on 0.6%.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Finally, FPL Instinctive leads for a second week in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code 2bp4vb) and is up to 54th overall.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.