I had a plan. Slightly reckless, perhaps, but a plan nonetheless. Bring in Thierno Barry (£5.7m), captain him in the opening Gameweek 10 fixture, watch the match and hope my instincts were better than what the overall rank suggested.

Then I did what every responsible Fantasy Premier League (FPL) manager is supposed to do. I started analysing. Fixtures, defensive contributions (DefCon), squad structure, long-term value; so much time was spent thinking about my backline that I eventually convinced myself to make a completely different transfer.

Semi Ajayi (£4.2m) out, Ezri Konsa (£4.9m) in. The Arsenal man scored nine points. A very good return, by any reasonable standard. However, Barry scored 16. As captain, that would have been 32 FPL points.

I finished above the Gameweek average, yet couldn’t stop thinking about the week it should have been.

Welcome to FPL, where even a successful transfer can feel like a mistake.

Good analysis, wrong decision

The frustrating part isn’t Konsa. It’s that I allowed one area of my team to consume so much attention that I abandoned a different opportunity.

DefCon’s 2025/26 introduction added some fascination. Suddenly, defenders weren’t just about clean sheets; there was a new route to points – even in difficult fixtures. Focused on that, I forgot to ask a more important question: where could my next transfer make the biggest difference?

Of course, Barry’s haul doesn’t prove that captaining him was the correct decision beforehand. Hindsight is wonderfully confident. Still, there’s a lesson here.

Sometimes we don’t make poor FPL decisions because we lack information. We make them because we have so much information that we lose sight of what was originally trying to be achieved.

10 days of temptation

Then came this international break, and my partner Emil has already made his position clear.

“It’s far too early to make transfers. People are doing it already, but we still have plenty of time before the next deadline.”

He’s right. We can study fixtures, identify targets and create watchlists. What cannot be predicted is how every player will return from international duty. Injuries, fatigue, travel and general availability changes can all influence our decisions before Gameweek 11.

For managers with many free transfers, an early switch might be tempting, particularly if price changes threaten a carefully planned move.

Yet there’s a difference between identifying the right player and deciding that today is the right moment to buy him. Emil wants to wait. After Barry, so do I.

Too many good fixtures

Meanwhile, Gameweek 11 presents another headache: captaincy.

Manchester City host Fulham, Bournemouth face Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa welcome Sunderland, and Chelsea are at home to Leeds United.

Erling Haaland (£15.8m), Evanilson (£6.5m) and Nicolas Jackson (£7.2m) are on the radar, provided they’re fit to play. On paper, these fixtures offer plenty of reasons for optimism.

“Getting the captain right will be incredibly difficult. Everyone seems to have an easy game.”

That’s the strange thing about captaincy. One obvious candidate can make the decision relatively straightforward. Several attractive candidates can make it almost impossible.

Haaland has the opening fixture, which immediately catches my attention after the Barry experience. But should that matter?

A player’s position in the television schedule doesn’t increase his expected goals. Being first to play isn’t a statistical advantage. It’s simply an opportunity to enjoy or regret your captaincy decision before everyone else.

I’m beginning to suspect that my fascination with the opening fixture says more about my psychology than FPL strategy.

The sensible approach is to compare expected minutes, attacking involvement, opposition and recent performances.

The difficult part is knowing when we’ve compared enough.

Two chips in nine Gameweeks

There’s another decision we cannot postpone indefinitely. Both Emil and I still have our first-half Bench Boost and Free Hit chips available. Nine Gameweeks to activate these.

Bench Boost requires a different kind of planning. Four useful substitutes, ideally with reliable minutes and reasonable fixtures, can turn an ordinary week into an opportunity.

Free Hit offers the freedom to attack one particular Gameweek without committing to players long-term.

For a squad like mine, which probably needs a much bigger rebuild than one transfer can provide, the distinction matters.

A Free Hit might deliver one excellent week. It won’t repair the squad I get back afterwards.

Bench Boost, meanwhile, becomes less attractive if I have to spend several transfers strengthening a bench while ignoring more urgent problems in my starting XI.

The question isn’t simply when to use the chips. It’s how much of our remaining first-half strategy we’re prepared to organise around them. We have to plan without allowing the planning itself to become another trap.

The art of doing nothing

Emil and I seem to have reached the same conclusion from different directions. He believes it’s too early to act because we don’t have enough information. I believe I acted on the wrong priority last week because I became distracted by too much analysis.

Both arguments lead to the same place. Wait.

Not because doing nothing is always the smartest strategy, but because there is a difference between preparing a decision and making one.

For now, Haaland, Evanilson and Jackson can stay on the watchlist. The chip plans can remain flexible. The transfer button can wait until we know more.

And perhaps that’s the real lesson that Thierno Barry taught me.

Trusting your instincts doesn’t mean ignoring the numbers. Analysing the numbers doesn’t mean ignoring your instincts.

The trick is recognising when the analysis has answered your question – and when you’re simply asking it again because you’re afraid of getting the answer wrong.

I still don’t know whether Barry was a brilliant instinct or a lucky escape from my usual caution. I do know that I talked myself out of it. This time, I’m permitting myself to stop thinking about transfers for a few days.

Which, knowing me, probably means I’ll have three completely different plans by tomorrow morning.

Over to you: Have you ever analysed yourself out of your best FPL decision? And are you making early transfers during the international break, or waiting until the deadline?