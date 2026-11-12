With no Championship fixtures this Gameweek due to international call-ups, our latest Fantasy EFL Scout Picks focus entirely on League One and League Two.

Our three contributors have once again put forward their selections, highlighting the players and clubs they believe can deliver the biggest returns. So, let’s take a look at who makes our team this week!

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 14 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Exeter City’s Jack Bycroft takes the goalkeeper spot ahead of a home meeting with Cheltenham Town. The goalkeeper has impressed this season, keeping seven clean sheets and conceding just nine goals in 14 appearances. He has also made 37 saves, giving him another route to points.

DEFENDERS

All three of our contributors selected MK Dons’ Charlie Goode, who faces Burton Albion at home. The defender has delivered seven, 10 and 11 Fantasy points across his last three Gameweeks, highlighting his consistency. MK Dons have also won three consecutive matches, conceding just twice during that run.

Salford City’s Adebola Oluwo completes our defence ahead of a home meeting with Northampton Town. Salford head into the clash on the back of three consecutive victories. Their impressive recent form gives Oluwo a good opportunity to secure a clean sheet, and even bag an attacking return.

MIDFIELDERS

Port Vale’s Kyle Dempsey takes the captain’s armband ahead of a home clash with Accrington Stanley. The midfielder has been hugely popular among our contributors, and it’s easy to see why. He has accumulated 92 Fantasy points at an average of 7.7 per match, alongside one goal, two assists, 22 key passes and six shots on target.

Our vice-captain, Swindon Town’s Jack Thomson, completes the midfield ahead of a home meeting with Grimsby Town. Thomson has been averaging 8.1 points per appearance. His one goal, two assists, 27 interceptions and 19 key passes give him several routes to points.

FORWARDS

Stockport County’s Kyle Wootton makes our attack ahead of a home meeting with Reading. The forward has accumulated 99 Fantasy points this season, averaging 7.1 per appearance. Two of our three contributors backed Wootton, making him one of the more popular attacking selections this week.

Joining him is Salford City’s Macaulay Langstaff. Langstaff has scored five goals and supplied two assists in 14 appearances, alongside 10 shots on target. He also picked up 17 points in his previous two outings, so heads into the game in good form.

CLUB PICKS

MK Dons were a unanimous choice among our contributors ahead of their home meeting with Burton Albion. They go into the Gameweek on the back of three consecutive victories, scoring 11 goals and conceding just twice. That impressive form makes them an appealing option at both ends of the pitch.

Our second club pick goes to Salford City. Salford have also won their last three matches, scoring eight goals along the way. All three experts backed them this week, completing our selections for Gameweek 14.