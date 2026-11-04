FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 9

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 9, when two all-time FPL transfer records were broken.

The injured João Pedro (£7.7m) was sold by over 3.3 million teams, while over 2.3 million bought Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m).

Here, we report on the latest news from the Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mark Sainsbury is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code eikrq4). He’s had two top 8k finishes.

Plus, Mark has shot up to number five in the world.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

He’s also the name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 9 in TorresMagic’s 14th Last Man Standing competition (code 3m8787) was 46 after hits, where 57 teams were eliminated.

It means that 595 are going through to Gameweek 10. Details of how to play can be found here, as entry will re-open during the upcoming international break.

Each of the qualifying post-hit points tallies (so far 41, 73, 40, 62, 33, 52, 58, 33 and 46) needs to have been met.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest scores, plus teams inside the danger zone. However, it currently shows the scores before any auto-subs had been processed, alongside a provisional safety score (45) which was not the final one (46).

Khalid Ameen was the highest scorer, thanks to captain Cole Palmer (£9.8m) and double-digit hauls from Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m) and Bart Verbruggen (£4.6m). That’s despite Ezri Konsa’s (£4.8m) 10 points being stuck on the bench. He came 997th in 2017/18 and boasts another two top 6k finishes.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Ville Tuominen (Santigold) leads for a fifth week in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, but his loss to Craig Johnson (Bouncebackability) means the gap is down to three points.

Stepan Dusil (League 8 Division 97) is the highest-ranked player in the H2H Entry League, placed 79th overall.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated on Tuesday and is now based on results up to Gameweek 9. Unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame (everything until the end of 2025/26), it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

57,793 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 10 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, latest points and overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (1st) – elevenify.com (58 points, OR 196k)

(58 points, OR 196k) 2nd (4th) Uz Ray (64 points, OR 21k)

(64 points, OR 21k) 3rd (3rd) Abinav C (60 points, OR 73k)

(60 points, OR 73k) 4th (2nd) Tom Dollimore (68 points, OR 173k)

(68 points, OR 173k) 5th (7th) Michael Giovanni (58 points, OR 131k)

(58 points, OR 131k) 6th (5th) John Walsh (51 points, OR 444k)

(51 points, OR 444k) 7th (6th) Ben Crellin (62 points, OR 504k)

(62 points, OR 504k) 8th (12th) BigMan Bakar (73 points, OR 68k)

(73 points, OR 68k) 9th (27th) Dan Furneaux (74 points, OR 10k)

(74 points, OR 10k) 10th (70th) Adam Stewart (77 points, OR 447th)

(77 points, OR 447th) 11th (9th) Jovan Popović (69 points, OR 226k)

(69 points, OR 226k) 12th (13th) Jon Ballantyne (64 points, OR 115k)

(64 points, OR 115k) 13th (8th) Pro – (76 points, OR 404k)

Since the Gameweek 8 update, Adam Stewart (who has five top 7k finishes) is a new entry, but Jon Ballantyne has slipped to 12th.

One more Career Hall of Fame top-10er is no longer that high in the live version:

19th (10th) Harry Daniels (72 points, OR 553k)

Other leaders featured in this article who are in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Mark Sainsbury (448th), Ville Tuominen (791st), Andy North (348th), Steve Brown (851st) and Andrew Smith (521st).

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Tinashe Gangera leads for a third week in the Beat the Scout/PFT XI mini-league (code g8nnwy) and sits 89th overall.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), a tally of 58 points drops them to 366th here.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Andy North takes control of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT PRO PUNDITS

Joshua Scott has regained the lead in the FFScout Pro Pundits mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 6 and 7, rising to 7,941st overall.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Oh no activated their Free Hit chip and subsequently claimed the top spot of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code em638a), ranking 277th overall. They came 646th in 2021/22 and also has another three top 5k finishes.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Oh no is also the new leader of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 3pxt3w).

This is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Steve Brown sets the pace for a second week in PDM’s Top 1k Any Season mini-league (code krrv2t).

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Rob Glasser regains the lead in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 75rtvx), having previously done so after Gameweek 4.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2025/26 FPL Champion Erik Ibsen is top of the pile for a second successive week and for the seventh time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Dan Furneaux is the new leader of Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code mmk47t). He’s had ten top 10k finishes.

This is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

CAREER AVERAGE SUB-1%

He also has the honour of first place in Chabs’ Career Average Sub-1% mini-league (code rwf93g).

This is only for teams with a career average of 0.9% or better. Across 20 seasons, Dan’s number is 0.4%.

TOP 0.15% ANY SEASON

Avishek Tarun grabs the lead in my Top 0.15% Any Season mini-league (code bm5jry), having previously done so after Gameweeks 6 and 7. The team is currently 6,463rd overall.

This is for managers who’ve ended at least one season with the %Finish column saying either 0.0% (top 0.05%) or 0.1% (top 0.15%).

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jim Caudwell is at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code 2bp4vb) and rises to 660th overall. He came 968th in 2017/18.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Finally, Wildcard user Andrew Smith is the new leader of my Opening Day League, shooting up to 3,844th overall. He came 6,936th in 2017/18.

This is for teams that signed up in the first 24 hours after FPL’s launch.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.