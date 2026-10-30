Are we playing FPL, or just managing out of fear?

There is a particular kind of fear in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) that has nothing to do with an injury, a red card or discovering that your captain has been benched. It begins when somebody else makes a transfer you were considering.

The player scores. His price rises. Thousands of managers start buying him. And suddenly, the perfectly reasonable decision you made three days earlier begins to look like a terrible mistake.

Welcome to the part of FPL where we are no longer simply managing footballers. We are managing our fear of being left behind.

I have been thinking about this a lot recently, partly because of my own transfer decisions and partly because Emil, my co-host on Her Fantasy League, has developed an unfortunate habit of identifying useful players before I do. The question is whether that makes him a better manager or simply a more convincing source of anxiety.

The transfer market is telling us something

According to the official FPL figures on Friday afternoon, Nicolas Jackson was approaching 1.4 million purchases while Marcus Tavernier had attracted over 900,000.

Meanwhile, João Pedro was on 1.8 million sales, with Riccardo Calafiori and Bukayo Saka also ditched en masse.

These are not small movements. They are many people responding to the same information. Some decisions are perfectly rational, based on injuries, form, fixtures and price changes.

So, I wonder how many transfers happen because a manager has identified a genuinely better option and how many are because the prospect of missing that player’s points is unbearable. The distinction is important. A popular transfer can be an excellent transfer. The problem begins when popularity becomes the argument rather than something we investigate.

The Evanilson problem

A few Gameweeks ago, when Alexander Isak‘s injury disrupted Emil’s plans, he brought in Evanilson.

It wasn’t a glamorous move, but the decision had a footballing logic: attacking involvement, an affordable price and a run of fixtures worth considering.

Then, Evanilson delivered 12 points in Gameweek 7. Emil racked up 94 in total, as I reached 84. Naturally, he was extremely modest about the whole thing.

This is where FPL becomes psychologically interesting. Before a player delivers, buying him feels like taking a risk. Afterwards, not owning him is the risk.

The player’s ability hasn’t necessarily changed. Yet the same footballer can suddenly move from an interesting option to somebody we feel is a must-have.

Evanilson may continue to be an excellent purchase. But the fact that Emil has already benefited from him is not a reason to buy. That’s the part I have to keep reminding myself.

Jackson and the danger of arriving late

Aston Villa forward Jackson is another version of the same dilemma.

Recent form makes him an increasingly attractive FPL option, and Emil has bought him when replacing João Pedro. His appeal is not imaginary. There is a real case for owning an in-form forward with promising fixtures.

But there’s a difference between recognising a good opportunity and being convinced that every additional day without him represents a disaster. Over a million purchases do not tell us how many points he will score in Gameweek 9. The question is whether buying Jackson improves your team enough to justify the transfer.

Would you still want him if nobody on social media were discussing him? Would his fixtures, minutes and attacking numbers convince you without the transfer trend?

If the answer is no, perhaps the transfer is solving an emotional problem rather than a squad problem.

A new reason to panic

This season has introduced an additional complication: the official Price Change Predictor. Managers can now follow players’ progress towards a possible price rise or fall, with updated indications of how likely a change may be. The feature provides useful information. Knowing that a planned transfer could become unaffordable is a legitimate reason to consider acting earlier.

But it also creates another decision point.

You may have intended to wait for a press conference. You may have wanted to assess European minutes or obtain more reliable injury information. Then you see that your preferred replacement could rise in price. Suddenly, waiting feels dangerous.

The official predictor does not guarantee a price change, and its figures can shift as transfer activity develops. Yet even an indication of a possible rise can make an uncertain decision feel urgent.

The real calculation should be whether the financial benefit of acting early outweighs the additional information you might gain by waiting. Sometimes it will.

If a price change would genuinely prevent a planned move, protecting the budget may be sensible.

But saving £0.1m is not automatically worth buying a player before an important fitness update.

Team value matters because it helps us build stronger squads. It is not a separate competition that awards points for finishing with the most expensive team.

Are we chasing points or reassurance?

One of the most familiar mistakes in FPL is buying a player immediately after a spectacular return without properly considering what made that return possible.

A hat-trick is exciting. That double-digit haul is persuasive. A green arrow beside somebody else’s team can be deeply irritating. But last week’s points are already gone. We cannot buy those. What we can buy is a player’s future opportunity to score.

That means examining the things that may be repeatable: minutes, role, chances, set-piece involvement, team attacking strength and upcoming opponents.

It also means recognising when a big return depended on circumstances that may not happen again.

A player who scores twice from two difficult chances has given his owners a wonderful afternoon. He has not necessarily become twice as attractive an FPL asset.

Equally, a player who blanks despite receiving several good opportunities may still deserve patience.

This is where statistics should help us resist emotional decisions rather than provide increasingly sophisticated excuses for making them.

Expected goals, chance creation and minutes are not promises. They are tools for asking better questions. The challenge is using them before a transfer rather than finding them afterwards to justify one.

The strange psychology of owning a player

There is another contradiction I keep noticing in my own decisions. When I own a player who blanks, I can usually find several reasons to remain patient.

His fixtures are improving. Underlying numbers are encouraging. He was unlucky. Surely the returns are imminent.

When Emil owns a player who scores, and I do not, patience suddenly becomes much less attractive. I begin examining the possibility of bringing him in immediately.

The footballing evidence might be similar, but my willingness to tolerate uncertainty is not.

This is a useful reminder that our FPL decisions are influenced by more than statistics.

We become attached to players we already own and remember the returns we missed. We imagine how different our rank might have looked if we had made one alternative decision.

And when another manager’s success is happening on the sofa beside us, the emotional evidence becomes almost impossible to ignore. But a missed opportunity is not necessarily a mistake.

Sometimes the information available before a deadline genuinely supported several reasonable decisions. One of them may produce 12 points and another may produce two. That does not automatically mean the first manager had a better process. It means football happened.

Three questions before my next transfer

I have been trying to reduce this problem to three questions:

Would I still make this transfer if the player had blanked last weekend?

What exactly improves in my team?

What am I giving up?

Every transfer has an opportunity cost, even when it does not require a points hit.

Using a free transfer today may mean having one fewer available next week. Moving early may expose me to injury news. Buying an expensive player may limit another improvement.

A transfer should be judged against the alternatives, including the possibility of doing nothing. None of these questions guarantees the correct outcome but they make it easier to understand why I am making a decision and to live with it if the result goes against me.

The biggest differential: emotional discipline

The more I think about FPL, the less convinced I am that successful management is simply about finding players nobody else has noticed. There are good reasons why certain players become popular. The community has access to an extraordinary amount of information, and sometimes the obvious choice really is the best one. Refusing to buy a popular player purely to be different is no more rational than buying him purely because everybody else has.

The real advantage may come from knowing when the crowd is responding to useful evidence and when its behaviour is creating unnecessary urgency. That requires a different kind of discipline. It means accepting that somebody else’s differential will occasionally haul. That a player you sold will sometimes score. That a price rise might happen while you wait for better information.

And, perhaps most painfully, that Emil will occasionally make a transfer I wish I had made first. I can already hear him objecting to the word occasionally… But there is something liberating about recognising that FPL is a game of decisions made under uncertainty, not a competition to eliminate regret.

We will all miss points. We will all make transfers that look ridiculous a week later.

The goal is not to avoid every uncomfortable feeling. It is to make choices that still make sense when the emotion has passed. Because the most dangerous FPL transfer may not be the one that fails. It may be the one we make for no better reason than being unable to watch somebody else succeed without us.

So I have a question for the Scout community:

When was the last time you purchased a player because you genuinely believed in his next five Gameweeks, and when was the last time you bought one due to being terrified of potentially missing a haul?

And perhaps the harder question: can we always tell the difference?