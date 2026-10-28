Best Pedro replacements in FPL – and is he a definite ‘sell’?

So, then, the red flag has been slapped on Joao Pedro (£7.8m) and the Fantasy exodus has intensified.

On Tuesday, Xabi Alonso ruled Pedro out for a “few weeks” – a vague update but very likely enough to see the Brazilian striker sit out both Gameweeks 9 and 10.

In this piece, we look at the matches he could miss, possible replacements in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), and whether there is any case for keeping the 66% owned (and falling) forward.

WHAT EXACTLY DID ALONSO SAY ABOUT PEDRO’S INJURY?

In case you missed it earlier, here’s what the Chelsea boss said about the Blues’ top goalscorer:

“He has an injury on his thigh and he is going to be a few weeks out. Let’s see how many. We don’t want to predict on that but not ready for the next games.” – Xabi Alonso on Joao Pedro

Since then, we’ve had an embargoed section published (at 22:30 GMT).

There was only one more word from Alonso on the matter:

ARE THERE ANY CLUES ON A TIMELINE FROM ELSEWHERE?

No specific timeline from Alonso, then, but do any of the usual Chelsea ‘insiders’ know any more?

It doesn’t seem so:

Have tried to source a more specific timeframe than Alonso’s “a few weeks, let’s see how many” answer on Joao Pedro, but been told there isn’t a return date set as of yet and that focus right now is just on recovering well, so it’s something of a wait and see — Kieran Gill (@kierangill_DM) October 27, 2026

WHICH MATCHES WILL PEDRO MISS – AND WHEN COULD HE RETURN?

Pedro looks set to miss two decent fixtures from an attacking perspective – especially the first, against a shambolic Manchester United:

Thereafter, it’s a convenient two-week international break. That fortnight will naturally eat into Pedro’s period of absence.

From Alonso’s presser on Tuesday to kick-off in Gameweek 11, it’s three weeks and four days. Will Pedro be back then? Therein lies the great uncertainty, as a ‘few weeks’ could mean anything from 2-3 to 4-6 (or more).

Assuming he does return straight after the break, this is his run of fixtures:

A CASE STUDY FOR KEEPING

This is where we get to the ‘team-specific’ discussion.

Here’s an example squad, with three free transfers and £0.0m in the bank:

A possible double move this week would be Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) and Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m) out, with Johan Manzambi (£6.0m) and Alexander Isak (£9.1m) coming in. The Garcia-to-Isak transfer could even wait until Gameweek 10, given that Liverpool have Arsenal this weekend.

That would give one of these two squads for Gameweek 9…

…and this for Gameweek 10:

It might be a player or two short of being optimal in Gameweek 9 (many FPL managers will be in the same boat), but the Gameweek 10 team looks solid enough.

It defers the Pedro decision for the best part of a month, too, and allows us to gather more information on his injury.

Every squad (other than those who watch LTFPL Andy/FPL Harry’s channels) will be different, of course.

PEDRO’S GAMEWEEK 11-16 FIXTURES ANALYSED FURTHER