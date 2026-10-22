FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 7

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 7, when 664,627 teams decided to put Triple Captain on Erling Haaland (£15.7m), including four new featured leaders and two entries into our Live Hall of Fame top 10.

Here, we report on the latest news from the Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 7 in TorresMagic’s 14th Last Man Standing competition (code 3m8787) was 58 after hits, where 52 teams were eliminated.

It means that 704 are going through to Gameweek 8. Details of how to play can be found here, but entry won’t be reopening this week.

Each of the qualifying post-hit point tallies (so far 41, 73, 40, 62, 33, 52 and 58) needs to have been met. The LMS leaderboard shows the highest scores, plus teams inside the danger zone – but before auto-subs.

Bench Boost user Velin Nakov was the highest scorer, thanks to his on-the-side quadruple – David Raya (£6.1m), Johan Manzambi (£6.0m), Antonio Silva (£5.0m) and Lewis Hall (£5.3m) – contributing 32 points. He came 171st in 2021/22.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Ville Tuominen (Santigold) triple-captained Haaland and leads for a third week in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. Rival Adam Ferguson lost to Colm Doyle.

Shudrak Aziz (League 9 Division 216) is now the highest-ranked player in the H2H Entry League, placed 212th overall.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated on Tuesday and is now based on results up to Gameweek 7. Unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame (everything until the end of 2025/26), this can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

57,662 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top ten (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, latest points, overall ranks and Gameweek 7 chip usage in brackets) are:

1st (1st) – elevenify.com (67 points, OR 380k)

(67 points, OR 380k) 2nd (4th) Uz Ray (80 points, OR 16k)

(80 points, OR 16k) 3rd (3rd) Abinav C (78 points, OR 78k, Triple Captain Haaland)

(78 points, OR 78k, Triple Captain Haaland) 4th (2nd) Tom Dollimore (77 points, OR 338k, Wildcard)

(77 points, OR 338k, Wildcard) 5th (7th) Michael Giovanni (71 points, OR 237k)

(71 points, OR 237k) 6th (5th) John Walsh (66 points, OR 444k)

(66 points, OR 444k) 7th (6th) Ben Crellin (75 points, OR 492k, Wildcard)

(75 points, OR 492k, Wildcard) 8th (12th) BigMan Bakar (79 points, OR 141k)

(79 points, OR 141k) 9th (22nd) Colin Innes (89 points, OR 28k, Triple Captain Haaland)

(89 points, OR 28k, Triple Captain Haaland) 10th (27th) Dan Furneaux (93 points, OR 23k, Triple Captain Haaland)

Since the Gameweek 6 update, Michael Giovanni has overtaken John Walsh, while Colin Innes (boasting four finishes in the top 9k) and Dan Furneaux (ten inside the top 10k) break into this list for the first time in 2026/27. Yet Jovan Popović and Pro – slip to 13th and 19th respectively.

Three Career Hall of Fame top-10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

13th (9th) Jovan Popović (73 points, OR 465k)

(73 points, OR 465k) 16th (10th) Harry Daniels (70 points, OR 716k)

(70 points, OR 716k) 19th (8th) Pro – (56 points, OR 1.109m)

Pro – was the only top 10 entrant in either version not to captain Haaland. In fact, he doesn’t even own the Norwegian, having splashed the cash on premium midfielders Bruno Fernandes (£11.8m), Cole Palmer (£9.7m) and Bukayo Saka (£9.6m) instead.

Other leaders featured in this article who are in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Ville Tuominen (763rd) and The Magician (78th).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

A Haaland Triple Captainer, Kana N, is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code eikrq4).

He’s shot up to fourth worldwide and, like the current leader, has already used four chips. Others in the top five can still deploy one.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Anindya Arif (Triple Captain Haaland) is the new name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, moving up to 348th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Tinashe Gangera (Triple Captain Haaland) now leads the Beat the Scout/PFT XI mini-league (code g8nnwy), ranking 35th overall.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), a tally of 75 points puts them 391st here.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, The Magician (TorresMagic) remains in control of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a third week, moving up to 5,005th overall.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

He is also the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any Season mini-league (code krrv2t).

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

And he claims top spot for a second week in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 75rtvx) too.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Plus, he still leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code mmk47t).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

CAREER AVERAGE SUB-1%

Not only that, The Magician now sets the pace in Chabs’ Career Average Sub-1% mini-league (code rwf93g).

This league is only for teams with a career average of 0.9% or better. His 18-season average is 0.5%.

FFSCOUT PRO PUNDITS

Joshua Scott leads for a second week in the FFScout Pro Pundits mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

John Howell (Triple Captain Haaland) tops the charts in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code em638a). He came 9,195th in 2024/25.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Avishek Tarun leads for a second week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code 3pxt3w) and sits 1,165th overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 0.15% ANY SEASON

He’s also in first place of my Top 0.15% Any Season mini-league (code bm5jry).

This is for managers who’ve ended at least one season with the %Finish column saying either 0.0% (top 0.05%) or 0.1% (top 0.15%).

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Avishek leads my Opening Day League for a second week, too.

This league is for teams that signed up in the first 24 hours after FPL’s launch.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2023/24 FPL Champion Jonas Sand Låbakk has reached the summit of Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Finally, Stephen Procter is the new leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code 2bp4vb), rising to 348th overall.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.