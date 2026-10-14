FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 6

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 6, when a varied selection of captaincy choices met with varying degrees of success or failure.

We report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Live Hall of Fame, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 6 in TorresMagic’s 14th Last Man Standing competition (league code 3m8787) was 52 after hits, with 64 teams eliminated and 724 through to Gameweek 7.

It will re-open on Thursday from lunch till midnight, and details of how to enter and play can be found here Scores after hits have to equal or exceed all of the safety scores (41, 73, 40, 62, 33 and 52 so far). The LMS leaderboard shows the highest scores and the teams inside the danger zone after hits but before auto-subs.

The highest scorer was Peter Taylor, who played his Bench Boost, his bench of Bart Verbruggen, João Pedro, Tyrick Mitchell and Kristoffer Ajer contributing 31 points to his score.

FFS LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Tuesday and is now based on results up to the end of Gameweek 6. Unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame (which is based on results up to the end of the 2025/26 season), it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

57,622 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The live top ten (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, Gameweek points, overall ranks and Gameweek 6 chips in brackets) are:

1st (1st) – elevenify.com (60 GWP, OR 304k)

(60 GWP, OR 304k) 2nd (4th) – Uz Ray (82 GWP, OR 32k)

(82 GWP, OR 32k) 3rd (3rd) – Abinav C (79 GWP, OR 121k)

(79 GWP, OR 121k) 4th (2nd) – Tom Dollimore (54 GWP, OR 490k)

(54 GWP, OR 490k) 5th (5th) – John Walsh (50 GWP, OR 352k, Wildcard)

(50 GWP, OR 352k, Wildcard) 6th (7th) – Michael Giovanni (79 GWP, OR 235k)

(79 GWP, OR 235k) 7th (6th) – Ben Crellin (59 GWP, OR 647k)

(59 GWP, OR 647k) 8th (12th) – BigMan Bakar (60 GWP, OR 234k)

(60 GWP, OR 234k) 9th (8th) – Pro – (64 GWP, OR 634k)

(64 GWP, OR 634k) 10th (9th) – Jovan Popović (75 GWP, OR 547k, Wildcard)

Since the Gameweek 5 update, Uz Ray and Abinav C have overtaken Tom Dollimore and John Walsh, Michael Giovanni has overtaken Ben Crellin, Pro – has moved up one place, and Jovan Popović is back in the top ten, but Jon Ballantyne has slipped to 12th.

One Career Hall of Fame top 10er is no longer quite that high in the live version:

13th (10th) Harry Daniels (72 GWP, OR 751k, Wildcard)

Other leaders in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Ville Tuominen (868th), The Magician (88th) and Sakari Uutela (822nd).

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Ville Tuominen (Santigold) leads for a second week in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. Adam Ferguson also has 15 points but a worse overall rank.

Konstantinos Tselios in League 8 Division 44 is still the highest-ranked player in the H2H Entry League and has risen to 54th overall.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Konstantinos is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code eikrq4) too.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

And he also leads our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a second week.

This league is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Keegan Carcel is the new leader of the Beat the Scout/PFT XI mini-league (league code g8nnwy) and has risen to 1,000th overall.

The Scout community team (Scout PFT) played its Wildcard but only scored 66 points and has slipped to 459th in the league.

MODS & CONS

The Magician (TorresMagic) leads for a second week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and has risen to 9,675th overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

He is also the new leader of Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code mmk47t).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame. The Magician is 205th.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

And he is the new leader of Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code 75rtvx) too. He has had two top-900 finishes as well as another seven in the top 10k.

[** I show the top four in order to include last week’s leader, Chris Pearce]

FFSCOUT PRO PUNDITS

Joshua Scott is the new leader of the FFScout Pro Pundits mini-league. He has had two top 4k finishes.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Michael Payne leads for a second week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code em638a) and has risen to 294th overall.

This league is only for teams with at least one finish in the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Avishek Tarun is the new leader of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 3pxt3w) and has risen to 1,137th overall. He has had two top 3k finishes.

This league is only for teams with two or more finishes in the top 10,000.

TOP 0.15% ANY SEASON

He is also the new leader of my Top 0.15% Any Season mini-league (league code bm5jry).

This league is only for teams that have had at least one %Finish of 0.0% (top 0.05%) or 0.1% (top 0.15%). Avishek has had one %Finish of 0.0% and one of 0.1%.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

And he is the new leader of my Opening Day League too.

This league is only for teams that joined in the first 24 hours after the FPL launch.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Sakari Uutela is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any Season mini-league (league code krrv2t) and has risen to 9,545th overall. He came 72nd in 2014/15 and has also had another six top 8k finishes.

The Magician is level with him on points but has made more transfers.

CAREER AVERAGE SUB-1%

He is also the new leader of Chabs’ Career Average Sub-1% mini-league (league code rwf93g).

This league is only for teams with a Career Average of 0.9% or better. Sakari has a 15-season Career Average of 0.8%.

Again, The Magician is level with him on points but has made more transfers.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2025/26 FPL Champion Erik Ibsen leads for a sixth week in Simon Marsh’s FPL Champions League.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Dez Taylor leads for a second week in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (league code 2bp4vb) and has risen to 72nd overall..

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.