After the Scout Squad submissions, it’s time to finalise our Scout Picks for Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is a Free Hit in all but name, with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 12 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER